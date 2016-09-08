(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, September 08 (Fitch) The 'A-' rating assigned to BOC Aviation Limited's (BOC Aviation) USD5 billion global medium term note program (GMTN) is not impacted by the recent updates to the program documents as outlined in the supplemental offering circular, according to Fitch Ratings. The supplemental offering circular includes recent company developments, interim financial statements for the first-half of 2016, and updated disclosures to the original offering circular, dated April 14, 2016. There have been no other changes to the terms and conditions governing the GMTN program. Fitch affirmed BOC Aviation's ratings with a Stable Rating Outlook in July 2016 in conjunction with a broader aircraft leasing peer review, which included five publicly rated firms. The rating affirmations and Stable Outlook reflect Fitch's continued expectation of a very high probability of extraordinary support from BOC Aviation's ultimate parent, Bank of China Ltd. (BOC; 'A'/Outlook Stable), if required. In June 2016, BOC Aviation completed a partial listing of its shares on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to institutional and retail investors. In total, the company raised approximately $550 million of net proceeds, which is expected be used to support near-term growth of the aircraft portfolio. At the completion of the offering, BOC's ownership of BOC Aviation was reduced to 70% of the pro forma share capital from 100%. While the change in ownership composition is viewed by Fitch as incrementally negative, Fitch views BOC's continued majority ownership, shared branding, and strategic support for the bank's broader efforts in aviation finance remain as continuing to support the one notch rating differential between BOC ('A'/Outlook Stable) and BOC Aviation, as a strategically important subsidiary defined under Fitch's 'Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria'. Fitch currently rates BOC Aviation as follows: BOC Aviation Limited --Long-term Issuer Default Rating 'A-'; --Medium-term note program 'A-'; --Senior unsecured notes 'A-'. Contact: Johann Juan Director +1-312-368-3339 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Leo Wah, CFA Director +852 2263 9951 Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947, Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.