(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, September 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A-'
rating to
Verizon Communications Inc.'s (Verizon; NYSE: VZ) $2.059 billion
of senior
unsecured 4.2% notes due 2046. Proceeds will be used to repay
the $870 million
principal balance of the 4.8% notes due 2044, as well as for
general corporate
purposes. The company's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is
'A-' and the
Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Competitive Position: The ratings are supported by Verizon
Wireless's (VZW)
strong competitive position, as evidenced through industry-low
churn rates, high
margins and the extensive coverage of approximately 98% of the
U.S. population
with its 4G LTE network. These factors are balanced against
moderately high
leverage for the rating, which stems from the February 2014
acquisition of the
remaining 45% stake in VZW.
Core Telecom Leverage: At June 30, 2016, core telecom leverage
was 2.3x and
total adjusted debt/EBITDAR was 2.8x. Including the Yahoo
acquisition and other
pending acquisitions, Fitch expects Verizon's core telecom
leverage to decline
to approximately 2.2x by 2017 while total adjusted debt/EBITDAR
is expected to
approximate 2.8x. Core telecom leverage excludes securitizations
(both
off-balance-sheet and public/144A and on-balance-sheet
asset-backed
securitizations). Securitizations are included in total adjusted
debt/EBITDAR
measures.
Pending Acquisitions: In July 2016, Verizon announced a
definitive agreement
with Yahoo! Inc. (Yahoo) whereby it will acquire the
subsidiaries holding
Yahoo's operating businesses for approximately $4.83 billion in
a cash
transaction (subject to closing adjustments). The transaction is
expected to
close in early 2017, following customary approvals including
approvals by
regulators and Yahoo's shareholders. Verizon's acquisition of XO
Communications'
(XO) fiber network business for approximately $1.8 billion is
also expected to
close in the first half of 2017. In August 2016, the acquisition
of telematics
provider Fleetmatics for $2.4 billion was announced, and the
transaction is
expected to close by the end of 2016.
Wireline Asset Sale: In April 2016, Verizon completed the sale
of its wireline
operations in California, Texas and Florida to Frontier
Communications Corp.
(Frontier) for $10.5 billion. Approximately $600 million of debt
transferred
with the subsidiaries.
Debt Reduction: In April 2016, Verizon used the $10.5 billion in
Frontier
proceeds and cash on hand to tender for and redeem early $10.7
billion in
existing debt. Frontier also assumed $600 million in debt of the
acquired
entities.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Fitch assumes Verizon's EBITDA grows below 1% in 2016 over
2015. Fitch expects
midsingle digit EBITDA growth in 2017, based on organic revenue
growth slightly
below Fitch's expectations for domestic GDP growth plus the
effect of
acquisitions.
--Debt reduction in the core business, combined with EBITDA
growth, is expected
to reduce core telecom leverage to the low 2x range by
2017/2018.
--VZW will continue to generate strong free cash flow (FCF) on
an operational
basis. VZW's simple FCF (EBITDA less capital spending) for the
latest 12 months
(LTM) ended June 30, 2016, was approximately $28.3 billion.
--In 2016, Fitch expects consolidated capital spending to be in
line with
company guidance of $17.2 billion to $17.7 billion. Investment
in the wireless
network continues to be an area of emphasis due to the strong
demand for 4G LTE
capacity for rapidly growing data services.
--Fitch has included modest spending on spectrum in the FCC's
600 MHz TV
broadcast auction, currently underway. Spectrum spending
approaching or
exceeding levels spent in the AWS-3 auction will be an
event-driven
consideration.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive Rating Action: Fitch believes a positive rating action
is unlikely in
the foreseeable future, given current levels of leverage.
Negative Rating Action: Fitch may take a negative rating action
if operating
performance causes deleveraging to take place at a materially
slower-than-anticipated pace, either alone or in combination
with material
debt-financed acquisitions. Discretionary management moves that
cause leverage
to rise above 2.5x, such as another material acquisition or
stock repurchases,
could lead to a negative action in the absence of a strong
commitment to
deleverage.
LIQUIDITY
Strong Liquidity Profile: Verizon's liquidity is supported by
its reported
consolidated cash balances, which were $2.9 billion at June 30,
2016, and by its
revolving credit facility (RCF).
The undrawn $8 billion RCF matures in July 2018. Fitch expects
Verizon to
maintain aggregate commercial paper (CP) balances within a level
fully backed by
the RCF. The credit facility has no ratings triggers or other
restrictive
financial covenants, such as leverage or interest coverage
tests.
Verizon's cash from operations in 2016 will be negatively
affected by certain
items. The company will incur higher cash taxes on a
business-as-usual basis as
the cash tax rate moves toward the effective tax rate and by the
cash tax
payment arising from the gain on sale of the wireline assets to
Frontier.
Additionally, wireless handset financing under the equipment
installment
programs will pressure cash from operations, as the public
securitizations
funding handset sales beginning in the third quarter of 2016
will be recorded in
cash from financing activities. This is a change in presentation
from the
private securitizations undertaken in 2015 and the first quarter
of 2016, which
were recorded in operating activities. Further, cash from
operations in 2015 was
also boosted on a non-recurring basis by the portion of the
tower sale proceeds
(approximately $2.4 billion) recorded in operating activities.
Debt Maturities: On a consolidated basis, as of June 30, 2016
Verizon and its
subsidiaries had expected debt maturities of approximately $2.3
billion and $3.8
billion in 2016 and 2017, respectively.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
John Culver, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3216
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Bill Densmore
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3125
Committee Chairperson
Michael Weaver
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3156
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: July 26, 2016
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Securitized equipment installment receivables are not included
in core telecom
leverage and are included in off-balanced sheet debt.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
