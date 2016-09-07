(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed The
Royal Bank of
Scotland PLC's (RBS, BBB+/Stable/F2) GBP4.2bn equivalent
mortgage covered bonds
at 'AAA'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on RBS's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'BBB+', an
unchanged IDR uplift of 1 notch and Discontinuity Cap of 4
notches and the 87.5%
asset percentage (AP) that Fitch takes into account in its
analysis, which
provides more protection than the 90% 'AAA' breakeven AP. The
latter supports a
'AA' tested rating on a probability of default basis and enables
a recovery of
91% to support a two-notch recovery uplift to a 'AAA' rating.
The Stable Outlook
on the covered bonds' rating reflects that on RBS.
The 90.0% 'AAA' breakeven AP has increased from 87.5% since
September 2015. The
change is driven by a smaller 'AAA' credit loss following the
application of the
updated assumptions in the UK mortgage loss criteria addendum,
as well as a
higher negative carry factor (NCF) sized in the form of
mortgages, which adds
another layer of over-collateralisation. The higher NCF is a
result of a higher
weighted average (WA) covered bonds' swap margin following the
maturity of
lower-margin covered bonds in the past 12 months, and the longer
WA life of the
outstanding covered bonds when payment switches to the cover
pool in Fitch's
cashflow model.
The asset disposal loss component of 16.2% remains the main
driver of the 'AAA'
breakeven OC. This is followed by the 'AAA' credit loss of 4.1%
(2015: 5.3%),
which is better than the UK peer average due to the continued
seasoning of the
pool and a lower-than-average sustainable loan-to-value of the
cover pool.
Stressed cash flow valuation reduces the 'AAA' breakeven OC by
8.0%.
The IDR uplift is unchanged at 1 notch, reflecting RBS's
systemic importance in
the domestic market, so that resolution by other means than
liquidation is
deemed likely.
The D-Cap is unchanged at 4 notches and is driven by what Fitch
assesses as
moderate risk in four of five components: liquidity gap and
systemic risk
component, systemic and cover pool specific alternative
management components
and privileged derivatives component. The asset segregation
component remains
very low risk.
Fitch currently determines its refinancing assumptions for UK
mortgages based on
observed RMBS spreads. These are stressed to higher rating
scenarios using
multipliers that are dependent on the country's rating.
Typically, lower-rated
countries have higher observed spreads but lower multipliers to
avoid
excessively high stresses in high rating scenarios.
Since the UK was downgraded in June 2016, lower multipliers
apply under the
criteria. However, because RMBS spreads have not moved
significantly the
application of the criteria would have led to lower 'AAA'
refinancing spread
assumptions. Fitch views the current stresses as appropriate and
decided to keep
the multiplier applicable to 'AA+' rated countries. This
constitutes a variation
from the criteria 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage
Liquidity and
Refinancing Stress Addendum'. It should be noted that Fitch is
proposing a new
methodology for its refinancing spread assumption that will
result in slightly
higher refinancing stress assumptions for the UK than the
current ones. Should
the criteria variation not be applied, the covered bonds rating
is not expected
to be affected.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following
occurs: (i) RBS's IDR is downgraded by one or more notches to
'BBB' or below; or
(ii) the number of notches represented by the IDR uplift and the
D-Cap is
reduced to 4 or lower; or (iii) the AP that Fitch considers in
its analysis
increases above Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of 90.0%.
The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating
cannot be assumed
to remain stable over time.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
(pub. 01 Sep
2016)
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria (pub. 11 Mar 2016)
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and
Refinancing Stress
Addendum (pub. 23 Sep 2015)
here
Criteria Addendum: UK Residential Mortgage Assumptions (pub. 22
Jul 2016)
here
Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance
Transactions and
Covered Bonds (pub. 17 May 2016)
here
EMEA RMBS Rating Criteria (pub. 18 May 2016)
here
Fitch's Mortgage Covered Bond Refinancing Stresses - Excel File
(pub. 12 Feb
2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1011307
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
