(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, September 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) rating of 'A+' to ivari Canada ULC (ivari). The
Rating Outlook is
Stable.
Fitch views ivari as 'important' to its parent, Wilton Re Ltd.
(Wilton Re) as
defined in the agency's Insurance Rating Methodology. ivari
benefits from a
one-notch uplift from its standalone assessment of 'A' as a
result of its
ownership. Fitch views ivari's strategic importance as
'important' because of
its relatively small size compared with the group as a whole,
its different
branding and its newness to the organization.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
ivari's standalone rating assessment reflects the company's
small size and scale
within the Canadian life insurance market and modest earnings
profile partially
offset by the company's strong capitalization, lack of financial
leverage and
conservative investment portfolio.
Fitch views the Canadian life insurance market as rational due
in part to the
market's maturity and concentration of business among a small
number of
companies, which has led to greater pricing rationality and less
aggressive
product guarantees. ivari is significantly smaller and much less
diversified
than the three life insurance companies that dominate the
market. Fitch believes
the company has a defendable position in the universal life and
term life market
in Canada but that ivari has a more modest earnings profile
relative to its
peers.
Fitch believes ivari's standalone capitalization is strong on a
risk-adjusted
basis, with a minimum continuing capital and surplus requirement
(MCCSR) of 201%
at June 30, 2016. As such, Fitch does not expect ivari will
require additional
capital from its parent in the near to intermediate term. If
capital is needed
over the longer term, Wilton Re's ultimate parent, Canada
Pension Plan
Investment Board (CPPIB), has demonstrated its willingness and
ability to
support its subsidiaries in the past.
Fitch views ivari's investment portfolio as conservative. Cash
and fixed income
securities account for 77% of the investment portfolio. The
fixed income
portfolio is liquid and high quality with 97% of bonds publicly
traded and no
exposure to below investment grade securities. At almost CAD168
million in total
investment provisions, Fitch believes ivari is well-provisioned
for future
credit loss and that future impairments in excess of actuarial
reserve
provisions are likely to remain within manageable levels and
ratings
expectations.
Fitch views ivari as 'important' to its parent. The purchase of
ivari in July
2015 marks Wilton Re's entrance into the Canadian life insurance
market. ivari
reports its results on a Canadian IFRS basis while Wilton Re's
other
subsidiaries report results on a U.S. GAAP and/or U.S. statutory
basis. No
intercompany reinsurance arrangements are currently in place and
ivari does not
share back-office functions, accounting, information technology
or other systems
with other Wilton Re group members although three senior
executives from Wilton
Re are on the board of directors of ivari. ivari is domiciled in
Canada where
Wilton Re and CPPIB are also domiciled.
Fitch affirmed the ratings of Wilton Re Ltd. and its insurance
operating
subsidiaries with a Stable Outlook on May 4, 2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for ivari's ratings that could lead to a
negative rating
action include:
--A change in Fitch's view on the strategic importance of ivari
to Wilton Re
Ltd.;
--A weakening in ivari's credit profile that leads to a
downgrade in its
standalone assessment.
Key rating triggers for Wilton Re Ltd.'s ratings that could lead
to a negative
rating action include:
--An increase in financial leverage above 25%;
--Large transactions outside the company's historical risk
preference or
expertise or any other material changes in risk appetite for the
company;
--A sustained drop in the company's risk-adjusted capital
position with no plans
or ability to rectify;
--A decline in GAAP operating ROE below 10%.
Key rating triggers for Wilton Re Ltd.'s ratings that could lead
to a positive
rating action include:
--A change in Fitch's view on the strategic importance of Wilton
Re to CPPIB.
Contact:
Tana M. Higman
Director
+1-312-368-3122
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Jamie R. Tucker, CPA
Associate Director
+1-212-612-7856
Committee Chairperson
Douglas M. Pawlowski, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2054
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 17 May 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1011345
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.