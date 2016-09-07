(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a
'BBB' rating to
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.'s (Thermo Fisher) EUR1.6 billion
senior notes
offering. Fitch expects that the proceeds of the issue will be
used to finance
the planned acquisition of FEI Company. The Rating Outlook is
Stable.
The ratings apply to approximately $15 billion of debt at June
30, 2016. A full
list of current ratings follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--Fitch calculates pro forma gross leverage of around 3.5x when
Thermo Fisher
completes its acquisition of FEI Company (FEIC; NASDAQ: FEIC),
for $4.2 billion
in cash. Fitch expects gross leverage to return to around 3.0x
within 12 months
after the deal is completed in late 2016, a level that we view
as consistent
with the 'BBB' rating.
--Flexibility at Thermo Fisher's current 'BBB' rating is limited
until its
de-levering plan is complete. This should be achievable if
near-term targets are
bolt-on acquisitions that augment the company's product
portfolio. Larger
transactions during this timeframe would likely require a
component of equity
financing to maintain the current rating category.
--Fitch views the possibility of aggressive capital management,
and not
operating risk, as Thermo Fisher's key credit risk. Capital
deployment for
acquisitions and shareholder payments have occasionally
contributed to higher
debt levels and deterioration of credit metrics, reducing
financial flexibility
in the aftermath of leveraging transactions.
--Thermo Fisher's diversification across customer markets and
product categories
helps to mitigate the impact of cyclical downturns or secular
headwinds to sales
or profitability in any one of the company's end markets.
--Thermo Fisher's ample free cash flow (FCF), which could exceed
$3 billion in
2017, should be sufficient to repay debt issued to finance
bolt-on acquisitions,
as well as to fund share repurchases of at least $1 billion in
2016.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Thermo Fisher
include:
--Thermo Fisher's gross debt leverage rises to between 3.5x-3.6x
by the end of
2016 but returns closer to 3.0x by year-end 2017, benefitting
from debt
repayment and EBITDA growth.
--Revenue growth of about 3%-4% over the forecast period. This
reflects Fitch's
general expectations for growth in the life sciences sector.
Persistent
headwinds in developed industrial markets will be offset by
stronger growth in
emerging markets and biopharmaceutical end markets.
--The operating EBITDA margin rises slightly through the end of
2018 due to some
continued cost benefits from the integration of Life Tech, as
well as a stable
pricing environment.
--Cash from operations is more than sufficient to fund a
slightly increasing
dividend and greater than $4 billion of bolt-on acquisitions and
over $4 billion
of share repurchases over the next three years.
--Annual free cash flow (FCF) exceeds $3 billion throughout the
forecast period.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Thermo Fisher's favorable business profile, with significant
scale, good
end-market diversification and improved product mix following
the Life Tech
acquisition all support the ratings. Therefore, rating actions
are more likely
to be triggered by capital deployment decisions than by an
operational stress
scenario.
Maintenance of the 'BBB' Issuer Default Rating considers Fitch's
continued
expectation that Thermo Fisher will be an active acquirer going
forward while
maintaining run-rate gross debt/EBITDA of between 2.8x-3.2x in
most periods.
Fitch recognizes that gross leverage may occasionally exceed
this range in the
immediate aftermath of leveraging transactions. If Thermo Fisher
were to
complete a leveraging transaction that cast doubt on its ability
to return
leverage to roughly 3.0x within the following 18-24 months, it
could result in a
downgrade.
A near-term positive rating action is not anticipated, since it
would require a
commitment from the company to maintain leverage below 2.5x.
COMMITMENT TO DEBT REDUCTION FOLLOWING ACQUISITIONS
In assessing Thermo Fisher's commitment to maintaining a
financial profile
consistent with solid investment-grade ratings, Fitch strongly
considers the
successful execution of its de-levering plan following its
acquisition of Life
Technologies Corp. (Life Tech) for $16.8 billion in 2014.
Despite funding a high level of business development activities
and returns to
shareholders, Thermo Fisher has a generally strong track record
of maintaining
gross leverage within a publicly stated target range of
2.5x-3.0x over most
periods.
LIMITED FLEXIBILITY AT 'BBB' RATING
Flexibility at Thermo Fisher's current 'BBB' rating is limited
until its
de-levering plan is complete. This should be achievable if most
targets in
2016-2017 are similar in size or smaller than FEIC - bolt-on
acquisitions that
augment the company's product portfolio. Larger transactions
during this
timeframe would require a component of equity financing in order
to maintain the
company's credit metrics at levels commensurate with the current
rating
category.
AMPLE LIQUIDITY
Thermo Fisher's solid financial flexibility and strong liquidity
is an important
factor supporting the investment-grade credit profile. At June
30, 2016, the
company's sources of liquidity included $663 million of cash on
hand and $2.4
billion of capacity under the $2.5 billion revolving credit
facility (RCF). The
RCF is back-up for the commercial paper (CP) program and if the
revolver is
drawn the company intends to leave an available balance at least
equal to the
amount of CP outstanding; at June 30, 2016, this was $989.4
million.
Cash generation has historically been strong and consistent.
Fitch forecasts
that Thermo Fisher could produce at least $3 billion in FCF
annually for the
next several years. The debt maturity schedule of the company's
senior notes is
laddered.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch currently rates Thermo Fisher as follows:
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
--Long-Term IDR and senior notes 'BBB';
--Bank revolving credit facility 'BBB';
--Short-Term IDR 'F2';
--Commercial paper 'F2'.
Life Technologies Corp.
--Long-Term IDR and senior notes 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Gregory Dickerson
Director
+1-212-908-0220
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Megan Neuburger, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0501
Committee Chairperson
David Peterson
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3177
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Date of relevant rating committee: March 1, 2016
