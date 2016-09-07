(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, September 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed its 'B'
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) on SUPERVALU Inc. (SVU). The Rating Outlook is
Stable. A complete
list of ratings is provided at the end of this release.
SVU's ratings are constrained by negative sales trends,
declining operating
income, a mediocre retail market position and long-term
challenges within the
retail and wholesale business, even though the company's
leverage is low for the
rating category. Such challenges include retailer consolidation,
customer losses
as the number of independent retailers decline, and heightened
competition.
Fitch projects total adjusted debt/EBITDAR will be the low-4.0x
range in fiscal
2017 and the mid-4.0x range in fiscal 2018, up from 4.0x in
fiscal 2016 with the
inclusion of Save-A-Lot.
Ratings contemplate the potential separation of Save-A-Lot and
Fitch's
assumptions related to debt reduction and pro forma leverage
(based on Fitch's
fiscal 2017 forecast) under either a spin-off or sale scenario.
If Save-A-Lot is
spun off, we anticipate total adjusted debt/EBITDAR could
increase to the high
4.0x range. Conversely, if Save-A-Lot is sold, Fitch anticipates
total adjusted
debt/EBITDAR will remain in the low 4.0x range. Fitch will
evaluate SVU's
post-separation capital structure and adjust issue-level credit
and recovery
ratings if necessary, but views the impact of a Save-A-Lot
separation as neutral
to SVU's IDR.
Scale with strong local market share positions and competitive
pricing is what
differentiates better-performing grocery retailers from
operators like SVU which
are currently losing market share. Meanwhile wholesale
distributors could
experience weaker pricing power and margin pressure as retailers
continue to
consolidate. SVU has not disclosed specific sales and operating
income
contributions from recent new wholesale wins but has indicated
that the terms
are different than with its smaller clients, as larger operators
demand more
from distributors.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Weak Revenue, Earnings Trends:
SVU's revenue fell 3.9% to $5.2 billion in the first quarter
ended June 18,
2016, after declining 1.6% to $17.5 billion in fiscal 2016
(February). Excluding
the impact of the 53rdrd week in fiscal 2015, sales were
essentially flat. Low-
to mid-single-digit identical store sales (ID) sales declines at
Save-A-Lot and
retail, along with business losses and reduced revenue from
existing clients in
the wholesale segment are having a negative impact on revenue.
Fitch projects
EBITDA will decline nearly 10% to about $725 million, excluding
stock option
expense, in fiscal 2017. EBITDA declines should moderate in
fiscal 2018 due to
revenue growth but margin pressure could continue.
For SVU's retail segment, Fitch expects mid-single-digit ID
sales declines for
fiscal 2017. Gradual improvement should occur in fiscal 2018 due
to price
investments and improved store-level execution but Fitch expects
SVU's retail
banners will continue to be share donors over the long term.
Gross margin
contraction and operating earnings declines could continue
absent significant
cost reductions. Fitch projects segment EBITDA of about $200
million in fiscal
2017 from $248 million in fiscal 2016 and below $200 million in
fiscal 2018.
For Save-A-Lot, assuming the business is not separated, Fitch
expects
low-single-digit ID sales declines for fiscal 2017 and
improvement to 0% to 1%
growth in fiscal 2018 due to a more normal inflationary
environment. Segment
EBITDA is projected to be approximately $200 million in fiscal
2017 with the
potential to grow at a low-single-digit rate in fiscal 2018 due
to new stores.
Fitch expects segment sales in wholesale to decline at a low
single-digit rate
in fiscal 2017 as revenue from new business, particularly from
Marsh
Supermarkets and The Fresh Market, start to materialize and
along with the
impact of customer losses. Absent additional customer losses,
mid-single-digit
sales growth is anticipated for fiscal 2018 as the full benefit
of this new
business is realized.
Wholesale segment EBITDA is projected to be approximately $270
million in fiscal
2017 and $300 million in fiscal 2018 but modest margin
contraction is expected
given the likelihood that larger-sized contracts come at a lower
margin. SVU
will have to offset what Fitch expects will be a 2%-3% attrition
rate in its
existing business with new business wins in order to maintain
the revenue and
EBITDA base in this segment.
Long-term Challenges for Wholesale and Retail Business
Based on Fitch's fiscal 2017 forecast, SVU's wholesale and
retail segments will
represent 63% and 37%, respectively, of the company's revenue
and EBITDA post
the separation of Save-A-Lot. Fitch recognizes SVU's focus on
its wholesale
operations and recent new business wins but expects the
wholesale and retail
operating environment to remain challenged longer term due to
competitive
pricing and consolidation and restructurings in the grocery
industry. Excluding
Save-A-Lot, Fitch projects EBITDA of about $530 million in
fiscal 2017, down
from $584 million in fiscal 2016. Fitch anticipates that EBITDA
could decline to
below $500 million, absent continued cost reductions, due to
on-going revenue
and margin pressure.
Save-A-Lot Separation Neutral to Ratings
Fitch views the separation of Save-A-Lot as neutral to SVU's
credit profile,
assuming debt reduction of about $350 million in the event of a
spin-off and
$750 million in the event of a sale. Fitch's assumptions reflect
SVU's plan to
capitalize Save-A-Lot with $400 million to $500 million of debt
with net
proceeds used to repay SVU's term loan. Assumptions also
incorporate Fitch's
view that Save-A-Lot would be valued at 6x-8x roughly $200
million of EBITDA if
sold and that $750 million of debt repayment would be required
per the company's
credit facility.
Fitch projects pro forma total adjusted debt/EBITDAR (based on
our fiscal 2017
forecasted debt and EBITDA) to be in the high-4x range with a
spin-off and in
the low 4x range or in line if Save-A-Lot is divested. Pro forma
free cash flow
(FCF) should remain positive, reflecting reduced interest
expense and lower
capex without Save-A-Lot. Ratings consider that a separation of
Save-A-Lot would
reduce or eliminate SVU's exposure to the hard discount channel,
which has
better longer-term prospects than SVU's retail and wholesale
operations.
RECOVERY ANALYSIS
Fitch's ratings on individual debt issues are based on the IDR
and the expected
recovery in a distressed scenario. Fitch has allocated a
distressed enterprise
value of $2.6 billion (after administrative claims, and assuming
Save-A-Lot is
not spun off) across SVU's capital structure. Fitch arrived at
this valuation by
multiplying an assumed post-default EBITDA of approximately $530
million by a
4.9x multiple. The post-default EBITDA assumes an approximate
30% decline in
consolidated EBITDA, while a blended multiple is used to
incorporate Fitch's
view of a going-concern multiple for each respective business
segment. The
blended multiple assumes 4.0x for the retail food segment, 4.5x
for the
independent business and 6.5x for Save-A-Lot.
The $1 billion revolving asset-backed loan (ABL) facility, which
is assumed to
be 70% drawn, is backed by inventories, receivables and
prescription files,
which Fitch collectively values at $1.3 billion. The $1.4
billion term loan is
backed by real estate with a book value of $793 million and an
estimated market
value of $1 billion, and a pledge of the shares of Moran Foods,
LLC
(Save-A-Lot), which Fitch values at $1.3 billion, assuming a
6.5x multiple of
EBITDA (net of allocated corporate expenses). As such, both
facilities are
assumed to receive a full recovery, leading to a rating on both
facilities of
'BB/RR1'.
The senior unsecured notes are rated 'B/RR4', implying a 30%-50%
recovery in a
going-concern scenario. Fitch believes that in a liquidation
scenario, SVU's
company pension plan's underfunding of $545 million and
multiemployer pension
plan's underfunding of $597 million would rank ahead of the
senior unsecured
notes given the unique structural priorities available to the
Pension Benefit
Guarantee Corporation and pension plan fiduciaries. Therefore,
in a liquidation
scenario, there would be no recovery to the senior notes.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's base case fiscal-year key assumptions within the rating
case for SVU on
a status quo basis include:
--Revenue declines about 2% in 2017 due to sales declines in
retail and
wholesale, and then grows by roughly 5% in 2018 due mainly to
revenue from new
wins in the wholesale business;
--EBITDA declines nearly 10% in 2017 to $725 million with
declines moderating in
2018 due to gradual improvement in ID sales and new wholesale
business;
--FCF approximates $80 million in 2017 and $70 million 2018
assuming capex
remains elevated to invest in the business;
--Total adjusted debt/EBITDAR approximates 4.3x in 2017 and 4.5x
2018.
Fitch's key assumptions assuming a separation of Save-A-Lot
include:
--Consolidated revenue growth of 0% to down 1% assuming flat
sales for wholesale
beyond fiscal 2018 and low-single-digit declines at retail;
--EBITDA declines to below $500 million post separation due to
margin pressure;
--FCF remains positive post separation;
--Debt paydown in the $350 million and $750 million range,
depending on a
spin-off or sale of Save-A-Lot;
--Pro forma total adjusted debt/EBITDAR is in the low-4.0x to
high-4.0x range,
depending on a spin-off or sale of Save-A-Lot.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Absent a separation of Save-A-Lot, future developments that may,
individually or
collectively, lead to an upgrade to 'B+' include improved top
line performance
across each of SVU's businesses. Ratings would balance the
growth potential of
Save-A-Lot with long-term challenges in the retail and wholesale
business.
Assuming a separation of Save-A-Lot, future developments that
may, individually
or collectively, lead to an upgrade include stable market share
trends; total
adjusted debt/EBITDA sustained below 4.0x; relatively stable
margins; and
positive FCF.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a downgrade
include consistently weak top line performance across each of
the company's
businesses and margin contraction that lead to negligible or
negative FCF.
LIQUIDITY
SVU's liquidity is adequate and is supported by a $1 billion ABL
credit
facility, with a borrowing base management estimates will range
from $900
million to $1 billion. SVU had $744 million available credit on
its ABL at June
18, 2016. Absent a separation of Save-A-Lot, Fitch projects FCF
of $70
million-$80 million annually over the next two years.
Significant upcoming
maturities are limited to $1.4 billion of term loans due March
2019. Fitch
expects FCF would remain positive following a separation of
Save-A-Lot business.
Fitch currently has the following ratings:
SUPERVALU INC.
--IDR at 'B';
--$1 billion secured revolving credit facility at 'BB/RR1';
--$1.4 billion secured term loan at 'BB/RR1';
--$750 million senior unsecured notes at 'B/RR4'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to add back
non-cash stock-based
compensation expense as reported in financials.
--Fitch views operating leases as debt-like obligations, so
capitalizes gross
rent expense using a multiple of 8x.
