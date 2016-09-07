(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a
rating of 'CCC/RR4'
to the recently issued $583 million of 12% senior secured notes
due Aug. 15,
2021 at the recently formed entity TRU Taj LLC, an indirectly
owned subsidiary
of Toys 'R' Us, Inc. (Toys, or the Holdco). The notes were
issued through
exchange offers and private placements, which, along with cash,
are being used
to fully address Holdco's $450 million 10.375% senior unsecured
notes due 2017
and $192 million of its $400 million 7.375% senior unsecured
notes due 2018. The
2017 notes were exchanged at par while the 2018 notes were
exchanged at 90% of
par. Post this transaction, $208.3 million of 2018 notes remains
outstanding
which we expect to be addressed through future exchanges or paid
down with cash.
The new notes offer improved terms relative to the existing
notes, with a higher
coupon rate and secured status in the capital structure. The
notes are secured
by a stock pledge in certain international subsidiaries,
including guarantors of
the European asset-backed loan (ABL).
Toys is also working on refinancing the $725 million of 8.5%
senior secured
notes due December 2017 that were issued by its subsidiary Toys
'R' Us Property
Company II, LLC (Propco II). Toys is working with Bank of
America, Goldman
Sachs and Lazard to refinance this debt and explore various
structures,
including accessing the CMBS and mezzanine financing markets. In
its 8-K filed
Aug. 16, 2016, Toys disclosed that its advisors retained Cushman
& Wakefield to
perform an appraisal of Propco II properties. The aggregate of
the individual
values under the Leased at Market Rent and Dark Value scenarios
as of the end of
April was estimated at $878.8 million and $617.9 million,
respectively.
Additionally, Propco II had $115 million of cash and cash
equivalents as of
April 30, 2016. This suggests that the cash at the entity and
$600 million to
$625 million in new financing should address this maturity.
Fitch has also affirmed the Issuer Default Rating (IDRs) for
Toys 'R' Us, Inc.
(Toys, or the Holdco), Toys 'R' Us - Delaware, Inc., Toys 'R' Us
Property Co.
II, LLC, and Toys 'R' Us Property Co. I, LLC. A full list of
rating actions
follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
EBITDA Expected to Cross $800MM Given Recent Improvements
EBITDA (Fitch calculated) improved to $753 million in 2015 from
$597 million in
2014 and $517 million in 2013. This reflects the benefit from
cost reduction
initiatives launched in 2014 which are expected to yield $325
million in savings
by the end of 2016 and comp store sales that have stabilized
over the past three
quarters on the back of strong industry growth. Fitch expects
Toys could cross
$800 million in EBITDA this year, assuming flat-to-modestly
positive comparable
store sales (comps), gross margin decline of 50 bps and some
further reduction
in SG&A expense, which should enable Toys to generate modest
free cash flow
(FCF).
Long-Term Headwinds Remain
Long term, we believe Toys faces both competitive and secular
headwinds and the
company will continue to be a share donor. Within the toy
industry, Toys has
faced a multi-decade onslaught of competition from discounters
like Wal-Mart and
more recently online-only players such as Amazon leading to
market share losses
in recent years. Toy industry characteristics have left Toys
vulnerable to
market share losses. Fitch views Toys as disadvantaged for the
following
reasons:
--The toy industry is extremely seasonal, with discounters using
toys to drive
traffic (at low margin or even as loss leaders) into their
stores during the
holiday period. This challenge is made more acute by the fact
that Toys
essentially drives 75% of its EBITDA and virtually all its cash
flow in the
fourth quarter and is limited in its ability to drive sales
productivity to
cover fixed costs during non-holiday periods.
--The industry is hit-driven, with a small number of SKUs or
popular toys
driving a high percentage of sales. As a result, Toys generates
only a marginal
benefit from having the breadth of product it offers relative to
other
categories such as auto parts, crafts and vitamins.
--Due to the brand-focused nature of toy purchases, Toys has had
difficulty
developing a private label program. The company has also been
unable to drive
differentiation via product exclusives from vendors. As a
result, Toys has not
benefitted from unique merchandise content. While Toys' recent
deal to sell
Mattel's American Girl products is a step in the right decision,
there may not
be enough opportunities to drive a more meaningful scale.
--Sales assistance has not emerged as a competitive advantage
for Toys, given
relatively easy purchase decisions and online information
availability.
--As toys are typically a gift purchase, an inviting in-store
experience -
compared to a discount or online shopping experience - has not
benefitted Toys.
Moreover, the company's limited FCF generation would preclude
significant
store-level investment even if an improved experience could
drive positive
comps.
In Fitch's view, Toys needs to invest further to improve its
price perception
and build out its omnichannel infrastructure. Its current online
penetration, at
approximately 14% and 7% of domestic (including Canada) and
rest-of-world
revenue in 2015, respectively, lags the overall industry,
especially in its core
categories, such as Baby and Core Toys, where Fitch estimates
online penetration
is in the low- to mid-20% range domestically. Even if online
sales resume low-
to mid-teens growth (after growing 8.3% in 2015), thereby adding
100 bps-150 bps
to overall same-store sales, it may not be adequate to offset if
domestic
same-store sales trends at the store level worsen from recent
levels (estimated
at negative 2% in 2014/2015).
In recent years, the traditional toy industry has also been
negatively impacted
by low birth rates in developed markets (more than 80% of sales
are in the U.S.,
Europe and Japan) and the increased penetration of
'screen-based' play.
Purchases of board games and dolls have evolved into purchases
of software and
apps, which can occur online and not in a physical store. Fitch
expects play
habits to continue this evolution, with traditional toy category
growth
challenged.
As a result, Fitch expects same store sales to remain modestly
negative over the
longer term and EBITDA to peak at around $800 million to $850
million. At these
levels, Toys will not be able to grow out of its capital
structure and will
largely remain dependent on favorable credit markets to
refinance debt on an
ongoing basis.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Fitch assumes slightly flat to modestly positive comps over
the next 24
months, based on flattish domestic comps and modestly positive
international
comps.
--EBITDA is expected to grow modestly over the next two years,
potentially
reaching $800 million in 2016, on gross margin decline of 50 bps
and SG&A
reduction of 3%. EBITDA is expected to be in the $800 million to
$850 million
range in 2017/2018.
--FCF, which was breakeven in 2015, could improve to $100
million annually
beginning 2016, absent any swings in working capital.
--Leverage could improve from 7x in 2015 toward the low-6x range
by 2018.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive:
A positive rating action could result if there is sustainable
improvement in
Toys' domestic same-store sales and online traffic - which would
indicate stable
and/or improved market share - without material erosion in the
EBITDA margin.
Negative:
A negative rating action could result if comps in the U.S. and
international
businesses revert to mid-single-digit declines and/or gross
margins decline
meaningfully without any offset from cost reductions. This would
indicate more
severe market share losses and lead to tighter liquidity than
Fitch's current
expectation over the next 18-24 months.
LIQUIDITY
The company had liquidity of $1.6 billion comprising $458
million in cash and
$1.1 billion in availability under the $1.85 billion ABL as of
April 30, 2016.
FCF, which was breakeven in 2015, could improve to $100 million
in 2016, absent
any swings in working capital. Excess availability under its
domestic ABL
revolver during the peak working capital season in 2016 is
expected to be
comparable to the $780 million in 2015.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
ISSUE RATINGS BASED ON RECOVERY ANALYSIS
For issuers with IDRs at 'B+' and below, Fitch performs a
recovery analysis for
each class of obligations. Issue ratings are derived from the
IDR and the
relevant Recovery Rating (RR) and notching based on expected
recoveries in a
distressed scenario for each of the company's debt issues and
loans. Toys' debt
is at three types of entities: operating companies (OpCo);
property companies
(PropCos); and HoldCos, with a structure summary as follows:
Toys 'R' Us, Inc. (HoldCo)
(I) Toys 'R' Us-Delaware, Inc. (Toys-Delaware) is a subsidiary
of HoldCo.
(a) Toys 'R' Us Canada (Toys-Canada) is a subsidiary of
Toys-Delaware.
(b) Toys 'R' Us Property Co. II, LLC (PropCo II) is a subsidiary
of
Toys-Delaware.
(II) Toys 'R' Us Property Co. I, LLC (PropCo I) is a subsidiary
of HoldCo.
(III) TRU Taj LLC, an indirectly owned subsidiary of Holdco.
OpCo Debt
Fitch takes the higher of liquidation value or enterprise value
(based on
5.0x-5.5x multiple applied to the stressed EBITDA) at the OpCo
levels -
Toys-Delaware and Toys-Canada and the international entities
that provide a
stock pledge to the debt at TRU Taj LLC. The 5.0x-5.5x is
consistent with the
low end of the 10-year valuation for the public retail space and
Fitch's average
distressed multiple across the retail portfolio. The stressed
enterprise value
(EV) is adjusted for 10% administrative claims.
Toys-Canada
Toys has a $1.85 billion ABL revolver with Toys-Delaware as the
lead borrower,
and this contains a $200 million subfacility in favor of
Canadian borrowers. Any
assets of the Canadian borrower and its subsidiaries secure only
the Canadian
liabilities (including the Canadian portion of the FILO term
loan). The $200
million subfacility is more than adequately covered by the EV
calculated based
on stressed EBITDA at the Canadian subsidiary. Therefore, the
fully recovered
subfacility is reflected in the recovery of the consolidated
$1.85 billion
revolver discussed below.
The residual value of approximately $200 million is applied
toward the ABL
revolving facility and term loan.
Toys-Delaware
At the Toys-Delaware level, recovery on the various debt
tranches is based on:
the liquidation value of the domestic assets at the
Toys-Delaware level,
estimated at over $1.5 billion; estimated value for Toys'
trademarks and IP
assets, which are held at Geoffrey, LLC as a wholly owned
subsidiary of
Toys-Delaware; equity residual from Toys-Canada; and the benefit
to the B-4 term
loan from an unsecured guarantee from the indirect parent of
PropCo I.
The $1.85 billion revolver is secured by a first lien on
inventory and
receivables of Toys-Delaware. In allocating an appropriate
recovery, Fitch has
considered the liquidation value of domestic inventory and
receivables assumed
at seasonal peak, at the end of the third quarter, and has
applied advance rates
of 75% and 80%, respectively. Fitch assumes $1.3 billion, or
approximately 70%,
of the facility commitment is drawn under the revolver. The
facility is fully
recovered and is therefore rated 'B/RR1'.
The FILO term loan is secured by the same collateral as the
$1.85 billion ABL
facility and ranks second in repayment priority relative to the
ABL. The FILO
tranche is governed by the residual borrowing base within the
ABL facility and
benefits from a lien against 15% of the estimated value of real
estate at
Toys-Canada. The facility is rated 'B/RR1' based on outstanding
recovery
prospects (91%-100%), as it benefits from the excess liquidation
value of
domestic inventory and A/R and the recovery on the Canadian real
estate.
The $1.025 billion B-4 term loan benefits from the same credit
support as the
existing B-2 and B-3 term loans, which includes a first lien on
all present and
future IP, trademarks, copyrights, patents, websites and other
intangible assets
and a second lien on the ABL collateral. It also benefits from
an unsecured
guaranty by the indirect parent of PropCo I and is secured by a
first-priority
pledge on two-thirds of the Canadian subsidiary stock.
After prorating the value of the IP assets (estimated at $350
million), the
residual equity in Toys-Canada, and applying the benefit from
the guaranty by
the indirect parent of PropCo I, the B-4 term loan is expected
to have good
recovery prospects (51%-70%), and is therefore rated 'CCC+/RR3'.
The $200 million in remaining B-2 and B-3 term loans are rated
'CCC/RR4' as they
are expected to have average recovery prospects (31%-50%) mainly
from their
prorated claim against the IP assets. The $22 million 8.75%
debentures due Sept.
1, 2021 have poor recovery prospects (0%-10%) and are therefore
rated 'CC/RR6'.
PropCo Debt
At the PropCo levels - PropCo I, PropCo II and other
international PropCos - LTM
net operating income (NOI) is stressed at 20%.
PropCo I and PropCo II are set up as bankruptcy-remote entities
with a 20-year
master lease through 2029 covering all the properties within the
entities, which
requires Toys-Delaware to pay all costs and expenses related to
leasing these
properties from these two entities. The ratings on the PropCo
debt reflect a
distressed capitalization rate of 12% applied to the stressed
NOI of the
properties to determine a going-concern valuation. The stressed
rates reflect
downtime and capital costs that would need to be incurred to
re-tenant the
space.
Applying these assumptions to the $725 million 8.50% senior
secured notes at
PropCo II and the $923 million senior unsecured term loan
facility at PropCo I
results in recovery in excess of 90%. Therefore, these
facilities are rated
'B/RR1'. The PropCo II notes are secured by 123 properties. The
PropCo I
unsecured term loan facility benefits from a negative pledge on
all PropCo I
real estate assets, which includes around 320 properties.
As described above, the residual value of approximately $260
million after fully
recovering the $923 million term loan at PropCo I is applied
towards the
Delaware B-4 term loan via an unsecured guaranty by the indirect
parent of
PropCo I.
TRU Taj LLC Debt
The notes are secured by a stock pledge in certain international
subsidiaries,
including guarantors of the European ABL and the EBITDA
associated with these
pledged entities was $152 million in 2015, calculated on a
covenant basis. Fitch
applied a 5x multiple to each entity's EBITDA (stressed at
15%-20% from current
levels), subtracted out any entity level debt, and then applied
the remaining
value against the $583 million new notes. This resulted in
average recovery
(31%-50%) and the notes are therefore rated 'CCC/RR4'.
Toys 'R' Us, Inc. - HoldCo Debt
The $208 million 7.375% unsecured notes due Oct. 15, 2018 (and
the $577 million
senior notes due to Toys-Delaware that are considered pari passu
with the
publicly traded HoldCo notes) have poor recovery prospects
(0%-10%) because
there is no residual value flowing in from the wholly owned
subsidiaries.
Therefore, they are rated 'CC/RR6'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Toys 'R' Us, Inc.
--IDR at 'CCC';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'CC/RR6'
Fitch has removed the Rating Watch Negative on the senior
unsecured notes.
Toys 'R' Us - Delaware, Inc.
--IDR at 'CCC';
--Secured revolver at 'B/RR1';
--Secured FILO term loan at 'B/RR1'
--Secured B-4 term loan at 'CCC+/RR3'
--Secured B-2 and B-3 term loans at CCC/RR4';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'CC/RR6'.
Toys 'R' Us Property Co. II, LLC
--IDR at 'CCC';
--Senior secured notes at 'B/RR1'.
Toys 'R' Us Property Co. I, LLC
--IDR at 'CCC';
--Senior unsecured term Loan facility at 'B/RR1'.
Fitch has assigned the following ratings:
TRU Taj LLC
--IDR at 'CCC';
--Senior secured notes at 'CCC/RR4'.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to exclude
restructuring and
related charges. In fiscal 2015, Fitch adjusted EBITDA for $32
million in
charges related to asset impairment, gains on sale of assets,
and compensation.
--Fitch has adjusted the historical and projected debt by adding
8x yearly
operating lease expense.
