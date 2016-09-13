(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO, September 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Japan-based Mitsubishi
UFJ Financial Group, Inc.'s (MUFG, A/Negative) USD4bn senior
unsecured notes a
final rating of 'A'.
The notes are expected to count towards MUFG's total
loss-absorption capacity
(TLAC) requirements, which have been set by the Financial
Stability Board at 16%
of its risk-weighted assets, effective 1 January 2019.
Fitch believes MUFG will meet its minimum requirement for TLAC
by the 2019
deadline through managed growth, earnings retention and/or
issuance of
TLAC-eligible securities.
The senior bonds will constitute direct, unconditional,
unsecured and
unsubordinated general obligations of MUFG and rank pari passu
without any
preference among themselves and with all of its other unsecured
indebtedness,
other than subordinated indebtedness and except for statutorily
preferred
indebtedness. The notes will be structurally subordinated to the
liabilities of
MUFG's subsidiaries, including Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ,
Ltd. (BTMU;
A/Negative) and Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corporation
(MUTB; A/Negative).
The proceeds will be down-streamed in full to the operating
subsidiaries as
obligations that rank pari passu other senior unsecured
obligations of the
operating subsidiaries.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating on the notes is aligned with the Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) of MUFG, in line with Fitch's criteria.
MUFG's IDR is based upon its Viability Rating (VR) and reflects
the banking
group's strong and very sound domestic franchises, solid
liquidity profiles in
yen, sound asset quality and adequate capital positions, which
Fitch expects
will continue improving through consistent retained earnings.
The rating also
considers MUFG's improved capital position, which counters a
rising appetite for
risk outside Japan, although modest earnings and market risks
still expose the
group to volatility. The Negative Outlook reflects the similar
Outlook on the
Japan sovereign's ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating on the senior unsecured notes issued by MUFG would be
directly
affected by a change in MUFG's IDRs, which would stem from a
change in its VR.
However, the rating would also then be underpinned by its 'A-'
Support Rating
Floor.
Negative action could also stem from an unexpected change in the
regulatory
framework that clearly and materially increases the loss
severity of the notes
relative to other senior unsecured debt.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Naoki Morimura
Director
+81 3 3288 2686
Fitch Ratings Japan Limited
Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F
4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 102-0083
Secondary Analyst
Kaori Nishizawa
Director
+81 3 3288 2783
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1011552
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.