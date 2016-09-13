(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TOKYO, September 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Japan-based Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.'s (MUFG, A/Negative) USD4bn senior unsecured notes a final rating of 'A'. The notes are expected to count towards MUFG's total loss-absorption capacity (TLAC) requirements, which have been set by the Financial Stability Board at 16% of its risk-weighted assets, effective 1 January 2019. Fitch believes MUFG will meet its minimum requirement for TLAC by the 2019 deadline through managed growth, earnings retention and/or issuance of TLAC-eligible securities. The senior bonds will constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated general obligations of MUFG and rank pari passu without any preference among themselves and with all of its other unsecured indebtedness, other than subordinated indebtedness and except for statutorily preferred indebtedness. The notes will be structurally subordinated to the liabilities of MUFG's subsidiaries, including Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. (BTMU; A/Negative) and Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corporation (MUTB; A/Negative). The proceeds will be down-streamed in full to the operating subsidiaries as obligations that rank pari passu other senior unsecured obligations of the operating subsidiaries. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating on the notes is aligned with the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of MUFG, in line with Fitch's criteria. MUFG's IDR is based upon its Viability Rating (VR) and reflects the banking group's strong and very sound domestic franchises, solid liquidity profiles in yen, sound asset quality and adequate capital positions, which Fitch expects will continue improving through consistent retained earnings. The rating also considers MUFG's improved capital position, which counters a rising appetite for risk outside Japan, although modest earnings and market risks still expose the group to volatility. The Negative Outlook reflects the similar Outlook on the Japan sovereign's ratings. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating on the senior unsecured notes issued by MUFG would be directly affected by a change in MUFG's IDRs, which would stem from a change in its VR. However, the rating would also then be underpinned by its 'A-' Support Rating Floor. Negative action could also stem from an unexpected change in the regulatory framework that clearly and materially increases the loss severity of the notes relative to other senior unsecured debt. Contact: Primary Analyst Naoki Morimura Director +81 3 3288 2686 Fitch Ratings Japan Limited Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F 4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 102-0083 Secondary Analyst Kaori Nishizawa Director +81 3 3288 2783 Committee Chairperson Mark Young Managing Director +65 6796 7229 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1011552 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.