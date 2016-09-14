(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, September 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings confirms that the
increase in the
size of Export Import Bank of Malaysia Berhad's (MEXIM,
A-/Stable)
multi-currency medium-term note (MMTN) programme to USD3bn from
USD1.5bn will
not result in a withdrawal or downgrade of the rating assigned
by Fitch to the
programme. The programme is rated 'A-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The programme is rated at the same level as MEXIM's Long-Term
Foreign-Currency
Issuer Default Rating (IDR). This is because the senior notes
issued under the
programme constitute direct, unsecured obligations of the bank,
and rank equally
with all its other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.
Fitch notes that the rating is confirmed with respect to the
programme and not
to the notes issued under the programme. There is no assurance
that notes issued
under the programme in the future will be assigned a rating, or
that the rating
assigned to a specific issue under the programme will have the
same rating as
the rating assigned to the programme.
This rating confirmation only addresses the effect of the upsize
of MEXIM's MMTN
programme on the current rating assigned by Fitch to the
programme. This rating
confirmation does not address whether the programme is in the
best interests of,
or prejudicial to, some or all of the holders of notes issued
under the
programme.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any change in MEXIM's IDR will have a corresponding effect on
the programme
rating.
For further information on MEXIM's ratings and credit profile,
see the rating
action commentary <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1010555
">Fitch
Affirms Two Malaysian Banks; Upgrades HLBB, dated 19 August
2016 at
www.fitchratings.com.
MEXIM was established in 1995 and is 99.9%-owned by Malaysia's
Minister of
Finance (Incorporated). The Federal Lands Commissioner holds one
ordinary share.
MEXIM's other ratings are as follows:
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR 'A-', Outlook Stable
- Support Rating '1'
- Support Rating Floor 'A-'
