(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, September 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings confirms that the increase in the size of Export Import Bank of Malaysia Berhad's (MEXIM, A-/Stable) multi-currency medium-term note (MMTN) programme to USD3bn from USD1.5bn will not result in a withdrawal or downgrade of the rating assigned by Fitch to the programme. The programme is rated 'A-'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The programme is rated at the same level as MEXIM's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR). This is because the senior notes issued under the programme constitute direct, unsecured obligations of the bank, and rank equally with all its other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. Fitch notes that the rating is confirmed with respect to the programme and not to the notes issued under the programme. There is no assurance that notes issued under the programme in the future will be assigned a rating, or that the rating assigned to a specific issue under the programme will have the same rating as the rating assigned to the programme. This rating confirmation only addresses the effect of the upsize of MEXIM's MMTN programme on the current rating assigned by Fitch to the programme. This rating confirmation does not address whether the programme is in the best interests of, or prejudicial to, some or all of the holders of notes issued under the programme. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any change in MEXIM's IDR will have a corresponding effect on the programme rating. For further information on MEXIM's ratings and credit profile, see the rating action commentary <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1010555 ">Fitch Affirms Two Malaysian Banks; Upgrades HLBB, dated 19 August 2016 at www.fitchratings.com. MEXIM was established in 1995 and is 99.9%-owned by Malaysia's Minister of Finance (Incorporated). The Federal Lands Commissioner holds one ordinary share. MEXIM's other ratings are as follows: - Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR 'A-', Outlook Stable - Support Rating '1' - Support Rating Floor 'A-' Contact: Primary Analyst Elaine Koh Director +65 6796 7239 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Secondary Analyst Tamma Febrian Associate Director +65 6796 7237 Committee Chairperson Grace Wu Senior Director +852 2263 9919