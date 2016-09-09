(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned AXA
S.A.'s USD850m
undated subordinated notes a 'BBB' rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are rated three notches below AXA's 'A' Issuer Default
Rating (IDR),
two for a recovery assumption of "Poor" and one for moderate
non-performance
risk. The notes are issued by AXA under a EUR15bn euro medium
term note (EMTN)
programme. The proceeds are being used to pre-refinance part of
AXA's
outstanding debt.
According to the terms and conditions, the notes are expected to
qualify for
Tier 2 capital recognition under Solvency II. The notes receive
100% equity
credit in Fitch's Prism factor-based capital model. The notes
are treated as
100% debt in Fitch's financial debt leverage calculation.
Fitch views the issue as neutral for AXA's financial debt
leverage, fixed-charge
coverage and capital adequacy metrics, as the new notes are
issued for
refinancing purposes.
The issue will lengthen the maturity profile of the group's
financial debt.
Moreover, in Fitch's view, the issue further underlines AXA's
financial
flexibility, by alleviating refinancing pressure in the medium
term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The notes' rating is subject to the same sensitivities that may
affect AXA's
Long-Term IDR (for more details, see 'Fitch Affirms AXA
Entities' IFS at 'AA-';
Outlooks Stable' dated 28 June 2016 at www.fitchratings.com).
Fitch rates AXA as follows:
-Insurer Financial Strength Rating of core insurance entities:
'AA-'; Outlook
Stable
-IDR of AXA S.A.: 'A'; Outlook Stable
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 27 June 2016
