SINGAPORE, September 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Singapore-based
United Overseas Bank Limited's (UOB) HKD700m 3.19% Basel
III-compliant Tier 2
subordinated notes due August 2028 a rating of 'A+'. The notes
are issued under
the bank's SGD15bn Euro medium-term note programme.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Basel III-compliant Tier 2 securities are rated one notch
below UOB's 'aa-'
Viability Rating (VR). This reflects their higher loss-severity
risk relative to
senior unsecured instruments, which is due to their subordinated
status, the
presence of a non-viability clause and the partial, rather than
mandatory, full
write-down feature at the point of non-viability.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore has sole discretion in
determining if UOB is
non-viable. If it does so, the notes may be written down in full
or in part to
the extent necessary to restore the bank's viability. A
write-down of the Tier 2
notes will occur only after any Additional Tier 1 securities
with
loss-absorption features are fully written off, after which the
Tier 2 notes
would be written down pro rata with other parity Tier 2
instruments containing
loss-absorption features. The write-down would be permanent.
No additional notching has been ascribed to non-performance
risk, as Fitch
regards it to be minimal relative to the VR assigned. The notes
will not qualify
for equity credit under Fitch's criteria.
In the event of any winding-up proceeding, holders of these
notes and other UOB
Tier 2 securities will rank below the bank's senior creditors,
including covered
bondholders and depositors, but above the bank's ordinary
shareholders,
preference shareholders and holders of perpetual capital
securities in priority
of claims. The notes will rank equally with all subordinated
debts issued by UOB
qualifying as Tier 2 capital securities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A change in UOB's Viability Rating will impact the securities'
rating as that is
the anchor rating off which the securities are notched down.
For more details on UOB's ratings and credit profile, see <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1005386">Fitch
Affirms Major
Singapore Banks at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable, dated 1 June 2016
and its rating
report dated 8 July 2016, available at www.fitchratings.com
UOB's other ratings are as follows:
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Issuer Default Rating 'F1+'
Viability Rating 'aa-'
Support Rating '1'
Support Rating Floor 'A-'
