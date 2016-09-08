(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL, September 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed South
Korea-based Hyundai
Motor Company's (HMC) and its subsidiary Kia Motors
Corporation's (Kia)
Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at
'BBB+' with a Stable
Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed the companies' senior unsecured
ratings at
'BBB+' and their Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDRs at 'F2'. The
ratings on notes
issued by HMC's subsidiary, Hyundai Capital America, have also
been affirmed at
'BBB+'.
The ratings and Stable Outlooks on HMC and Kia are supported by
their solid
financial profile and status as low-cost mass-market auto
producers with high
capacity utilisation and a well-diversified sales and product
portfolio. Fitch
has also taken into account the companies' near-term
profitability pressure,
higher capex and rising competition.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Mixed Operating Performance: HMC reported a 16% decline in its
operating profit
from non-financial operations in 2015, with slower sales growth
and rising
costs, including depreciation and amortisation. Operating profit
fell by a
further 5% in 1H16. Kia posted similar trends in its 2015
performance, but
reported a 21% yoy operating profit improvement in 1H16 (2015:
-9%), due to a
better product-mix, especially in its more profitable domestic
market. However,
the near-term outlook remains uncertain, with potential slowing
of key markets,
such as the US and Korea. We expect a slight rise in EBITDA in
2016-2017 for
both companies, reflecting modest revenue growth, but operating
profit is likely
to remain mostly flat due to higher depreciation and
amortisation costs.
Near-Term Industry Outlook Uncertain: Fitch expects global
light-vehicle sales
to show low-single-digit growth in 2016, with growth to remain
robust in Western
Europe and China, which has recovered after slowing in 2015.
This is offset by
slower growth in the US, as sales have now surpassed pre-2008
financial crisis
peaks, and weakness in emerging markets, including Brazil and
Russia. Sales in
the domestic market are also expected to slow due to the expiry
of a temporary
excise tax-cut in June 2016. Furthermore, we expect higher
competition and
increased capacity to weigh on pricing and potentially increase
incentives in
various markets.
Declining FX Exposure: Foreign-Exchange (FX) volatility remains
an important
factor in HMC's and Kia's profitability due to their reliance on
exports. Around
40% of HMC's manufacturing capacity was in Korea at end-2015,
with the country
accounting for about 15% of total global sales. About 55% of
Kia's capacity is
from its Korean facilities, as it started overseas production
later than HMC.
Both companies have expanded their overseas manufacturing
capacity in the
previous decade, which has reduced the effect of currency
fluctuations on
earnings. Exports out of their Korean facilities have also
continued to fall.
Most recently, Kia completed a new plant in Mexico, which should
lower shipments
from Korea and support sales in North and South America. We
expect further
overseas capacity expansion, which should continue to lower
volatility in the
companies' earnings due to FX movements.
Increasing Capex: Lower profitability and higher capex due to
increasing R&D
expenses are likely to squeeze FCF. We expect HMC and Kia's
capex to gradually
rise over the medium-term due to increased investment in power
train
improvement, expanding green-car line-ups and the build-up of
HMC's new Genesis
luxury brand.
Solid Financial Profiles: We expect HMC and Kia to revert back
to positive FCF
generation in 2016, after a large one-off land purchase resulted
in negative FCF
in 2015. The combined net-cash position of the companies'
non-financial
operations rose to KRW13.7trn in 1H16 (2015: KRW12.9trn). We
expect continued
improvement over the next two to three years, albeit at a modest
pace, and a
resulting combined adjusted net-debt/EBITDAR ranging around
-1.0x to -1.1x
(2015: -1.1x)
Linked Ratings: Fitch believes Kia is integral to HMC's
long-term growth
strategy as a global auto-maker as well as to its group
structure and as such,
Kia's ratings are equalised with HMC's ratings. The two
companies share strong
strategic and operational ties, including platform integration,
shared R&D and
procurement and the same senior management team led by Hyundai
Group chairman.
Fitch does not see a change in the strong linkages between the
two companies,
even though Kia's financial statements are no longer
consolidated into HMC's.
Fitch assesses Kia's standalone credit profile at 'BBB'.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for HMC and Kia
include:
- KRW/USD of 1,150 in 2016 and 1,120 after 2016
- nearly flat retail sales volume in 2016, with 2%-3% growth in
2017-2018
- capex of KRW4.6trn for HMC and KRW2.6trn for Kia in 2016,
increasing gradually
afterwards.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
HMC
- HMC's and Kia's combined adjusted net-debt/EBITDAR (industrial
operations)
sustained above 0.5x (2014: -1.1x)
- Sustained negative FCF
- A major reversal of market recovery or sustained market-share
erosion in key
markets
Kia
- A downgrade in HMC's rating
-Weakening of linkages between HMC and Kia
Positive: Positive rating action is not envisaged for either HMC
or Kia over the
next two to three years due to the concentration of the
companies' products on
the volume segment.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jeong Min Pak
Senior Director
+82 2 3278 8360
Fitch Ratings Australia Pty Ltd, Korea Branch
9F Kyobo Securities Building
97, Uisadang-daero, Yeoungdeungpo-Gu
Seoul, Republic of Korea
Secondary Analyst
Shelley Jang
Associate Director
+82 2 3278 8370
Committee Chair
Stephen Brown
Senior Director
+1 312 368 3139
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - HMC's consolidated
financial
statements include the financial operations. Fitch has based its
rating case on
the combined credit profile of HMC's non-financial operations
and those of Kia.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
