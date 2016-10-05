(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings assigns a 'AAexp'
long-term rating to
the Term Preferred Shares (TPS) expected to be registered and
issued by Nuveen
Senior Income Fund (the Fund), under a $60 million registration
statement
effective Oct. 4, 2016.
The Fund is expected to use the proceeds of the TPS issuance to
fully redeem its
$45 million of outstanding Series C-4 Variable Rate Term
Preferred Shares (VRTP
Shares). Once the VRTP Shares are fully redeemed, the Fund may
use TPS proceeds
to increase leverage modestly and over time and to repay
borrowings under the
Fund's credit facility. The Fund is managed by Nuveen Fund
Advisors, LLC (NFA)
and subadvised by Symphony Asset Management, LLC (Symphony).
The Fund currently intends to distribute the shares primarily
through an
underwriting syndicate, although from time-to-time it may also
distribute shares
through additional privately negotiated transactions.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'AAexp' long-term rating primarily reflects:
--Sufficient asset coverage provided to the TPS as calculated
per the Fund's
asset coverage test;
--The structural protections afforded by mandatory de-leveraging
provisions in
the event of asset coverage declines;
--The legal and regulatory parameters that govern the Fund's
operations;
--The capabilities of NFA as investment advisor and Symphony as
subadvisor.
FUND PROFILE
The Fund's investment objective is to achieve a high level of
current income,
consistent with preservation of capital. Under normal market
circumstances, the
Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in adjustable
rate U.S.
dollar-denominated, secured and unsecured senior loans.
Unsecured loans will be
investment grade quality at the time of investment. Total assets
as of Aug. 31,
2016 were just under $409 million.
The Fund's guidelines also permit the short sale of borrowed
securities to
finance asset purchases. In addition, the Fund may invest up to
20% of its
assets in senior loans made to borrowers organized or located
outside the U.S.
These senior loans must be U.S. dollar-denominated.
FUND LEVERAGE
As of Aug. 31, 2016, the Fund's total leverage consisted of
approximately $45
million of VRTP Shares and $101 million outstanding under a
credit facility. The
Fund intends to redeem the VRTP shares, and following the
redemption of all VRTP
shares, increase effective leverage to about 37% from its
current level of
slightly less than 36%.
ASSET COVERAGE
As of Aug. 31, 2016, the Fund's asset coverage ratio for total
outstanding
preferred shares, as calculated in accordance with the
Investment Company Act of
1940, is expected to remain in excess of the minimum asset
coverage of 225%
required by the governing documents of the TPS.
STRUCTURAL PROTECTIONS
Compliance with the asset coverage test threshold is tested
daily. Failure to
have asset coverage of 225% after the close of business on the
asset coverage
cure date requires the Fund to redeem sufficient TPS, reduce the
amount
outstanding under the bank line, and/or make corrective trades
to restore
compliance. The total market value exposure period (i.e. the
pre-specified time
period allotted for valuation, cure and redemption in the event
of a breach) for
the asset coverage test is within the 60 business day guideline
noted in Fitch's
criteria.
The governing documents of the TPS do not provide for an
effective leverage
ratio test; however, the document requirement for asset coverage
of 225%
effectively caps structural leverage at 44.4% (1/2.25). The
asset coverage test
does not cover economic leverage such as unhedged derivative
exposures. However,
based on discussion with management, Fitch does not expect
material amounts of
this activity to take place over the life of the TPS.
SUBORDINATION RISK
The Fund has entered into a credit agreement with several
conduit lenders and
Citibank, N.A. as a lender, liquidity provider and as agent for
the lenders. The
rights of lenders, such as Citibank, and any other creditors to
receive
principal and interest payments on borrowings under the
agreement are senior to
the rights of holders the TPS shares to receive payment of
dividends and
redemptions.
Under the credit agreement, the Fund may not be permitted to
redeem TPS or make
dividend payments unless at such time, the Fund meets certain
senior debt asset
coverage and borrowing base requirements and no event of default
or other
circumstance exists under the credit agreement that would limit
or block
redemption payments. In general, the 'borrowing base' represents
the amount of
assets against which the bank will advance funds under the
credit agreement.
Under the credit agreement, the Fund cannot make any redemption
or dividend
payment on the TPS if immediately after giving effect to such
payment the Fund
will have less than 263% asset coverage on its senior debt. If
the Fund fails to
have asset coverage of at least 263% on any business day, it
must use available
funds to prepay borrowings on that date. If it is unable, it
must prepay the
senior debt until asset coverage with respect to senior debt is
at least 300%
within five additional business days the following any breach.
Only after these conditions are met can the fund resume making
any payments of
dividends or redemptions to the TPS holders due at that time.
TPS shareholders
would be entitled to receive dividends at the increased rate
equal to the
dividend rate then in effect plus 5% per annum, prorated to the
period of time
for which dividends were delayed due to any credit agreement
breach as discussed
above.
Under the current allocation between preferred shares and
borrowing under the
credit agreement, Fitch views the likelihood of a delay in
dividend or
redemption payment to the TPS shareholders due to a breach in
the terms of the
credit agreement as remote, consistent with the 'AAexp' rating.
In the event of
a market value decline, the 225% asset coverage test for the TPS
will be
breached and require mandatory deleveraging well before a breach
of either the
senior debt asset coverage or borrowing base requirement as
stipulated in the
credit agreement can occur. In addition the relatively brief
cure period for
these requirements as provided for in the credit agreement
further reduces the
potential for dividend or redemption payment delay in the event
of a breach.
Fitch notes however that either a substantial increase in the
amount drawn under
the credit agreement which causes this form of borrowing to
become a materially
larger part of the fund's capital structure, a material change
in the portfolio
composition, or a change in the credit agreement terms that
increases the
likelihood that a TPS dividend or redemption payment could be
delayed, could
negatively impact Fitch's rating on the TPS.
STRESS TESTS
Fitch performed various stress tests to assess the strength of
the structural
protections available to the TPS compared to the stresses
outlined in Fitch's
closed-end fund rating criteria. These tests included
determining various 'worst
case' scenarios where the Fund's leverage and portfolio
composition migrated to
the outer limits of the Fund's operating and investment
guidelines.
Only under remote circumstances, such as severe credit
deterioration or
increased issuer concentration did the asset coverage available
to the TPS fall
below the 'AA' threshold, and instead passed at the 'A' rating
level.
Given the relative conservatism of the stress scenarios, and the
minimal rating
impact, Fitch views the Fund's permitted investments, issuer
diversification
framework and mandatory deleveraging mechanisms as consistent
with an 'AA'
long-term rating.
THE ADVISORS
NFA, a subsidiary of Nuveen Investments, is the Fund's
investment advisor,
responsible for the Fund's overall investment strategy and its
implementation.
Symphony is an affiliate of NFA and oversees the day-to-day
investment
operations of the Fund. Nuveen Investments and its affiliates
had approximately
$239.5 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating assigned to the Term Preferred Shares may be
sensitive to material
changes in the leverage composition, portfolio credit quality or
market risk of
the Fund, as described above. A material adverse deviation from
Fitch guidelines
for any key rating driver could cause the rating to be lowered
by Fitch.
The Fund has the ability to assume economic leverage through
derivative
transactions which may not be captured by the Term Preferred
Share's asset
coverage test. The Fund also has the ability to assume leverage
by borrowing
securities to fund a short sale. Outside of the CDS protection
purchased, the
Fund does not engage in speculative derivative activities or
short sales of
borrowed securities to fund asset purchases and Fitch's analysis
assumes the
Fund does not envision engaging in material amounts of such
activity in the
future. Any material derivative exposures or short sales of
borrowed assets
could have potential negative rating implications if they
adversely affect asset
coverage available to rated preferred securities.
For additional information about Fitch's rating guidelines
applicable to debt
and preferred stock issued by closed-end funds, please review
the criteria
referenced below, which can be found at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ralph Aurora
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0528
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Brian Knudsen
Associate Director
+1-646-582-4904
Committee Chairperson
Davie Rodriguez, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0386
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
The sources of information used to assess this rating were the
public domain and
Nuveen Fund Advisors.
Opt-in to receive Fitch's forthcoming research on closed-end
fund:
here
Applicable Criteria
Rating Closed-End Funds and Market Value Structures (pub. 09 Sep
2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1012686
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001