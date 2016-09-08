(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco
Pichincha C.A. y
Subsidiarias (Pichincha) and Banco de la Produccion S.A. y
Subsidiarias'
(Produbanco, commercially known as Produbanco Grupo Promerica)
Long-term Local
and Foreign Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B'. The
Rating Outlooks
are revised to Negative from Stable. See the full list of rating
actions at the
end of this release.
The Negative Outlook on Pichincha and Produbanco reflects the
recent revision of
Ecuador's Rating Outlook to Negative from Stable. In Fitch's
view, the operating
environment's high influence on the banks' ratings, which limits
their potential
growth, profitability and internal capital-generation capacity,
as well as
direct exposure to Ecuador through investment portfolios,
constrain the banks'
ratings to the sovereign's creditworthiness. Ecuador's growth
and fiscal outlook
has deteriorated due to lower oil prices and higher financing
needs. The economy
has entered into recession in 2016 with an expected contraction
of 2%. For
additional details, see 'Fitch Affirms Ecuador at 'B'; Outlook
Revised to
Negative ', dated Aug. 25, 2016 and available on
www.fitchratings.com.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND VRs
Pichincha's Viability Rating (VR), or standalone
creditworthiness, drives its
long-term IDR. The bank's operating environment and weak
profitability ratios
highly influence its VR. The bank's VR also factors in pressured
asset quality,
tight capitalization, ample liquidity and a strong franchise.
Pichincha's
capital cushion to absorb unexpected losses is still limited
compared with
international peers. However, in Fitch's view, this is mitigated
by conservative
reserve coverage, moderate asset growth and a strong risk
profile.
Produbanco's IDRs are driven by their VR. The bank's VR is
highly influenced by
the operating environment and tighter profitability. Despite its
modest
profitability, Produbanco's capital position remains adequate
and has improved
since 2015, as a result of reduced dividend payments and modest
growth. The
bank's asset quality compares well with the banking system
average although it
shows signs of deterioration. Produbanco's liquidity remains
ample.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Pichincha and Produbanco's Support Rating (SR) of '5' and
Support Rating Floor
(SRF) of 'NF' indicate that Fitch believes external support
cannot be relied
upon, due to Ecuador's limited funding flexibility as well as
the lack of a
lender of last resort.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND VRs
Any negative rating action on the sovereign would also lead to a
similar action
on Pichincha and Produbanco's IDRs and VRs. Furthermore, a
significant reduction
in these banks' internal capital generation or an acceleration
of growth that
leads to a decrease in the Fitch Core Capital (FCC) metrics
consistently below
9% along with a material decline in excess loan loss reserves
could also result
in negative rating actions.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Ecuador's propensity or ability to provide timely support to
these banks is not
likely to change given the sovereign's low speculative-grade
IDR. As such, the
SR and SRF have no upgrade potential.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
PICHINCHA
--Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'B'; Outlook revised to
Negative from
Stable;
--Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'B';
--Viability Rating at 'b';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
PRODUBANCO
--Long Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'B'; Outlook revised to
Negative from
Stable;
--Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'B';
--Viability Rating at 'b';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
