(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Gradual Improvement in Leverage
at EU GSIBs
Likely to Continue
here
LONDON, September 12 (Fitch) The EU's globally systemically
important banks
(GSIBs) are likely to have to go beyond compliance with the
minimum 3% leverage
ratio (LR) recommended by the European Banking Authority for all
banks, says
Fitch Ratings. This is partly because market participants will
inevitably
compare their ratios with the higher LR requirements imposed on
their US and
Swiss peers.
US GSIBs, which report Supplementary LRs (SLRs) calculated in
line with
international standards, have to reach a minimum 6% SLR at bank
level and a 5%
minimum SLR at holding company level. Switzerland has introduced
a minimum 5% LR
for its two GSIBs, to be phased in by end-2019. LRs reported by
Credit Suisse
(4.4%) and UBS (4.2%) are already well above 3%, making the
regulators' demand
for higher ratios less onerous for the Swiss banks than it would
be for EU
global trading and universal banks.
LRs are based on simple exposure measurements, but comparing
them across EU
countries and the US is complicated, especially because the
structure of the US
banking sector is unique. In the US, many mortgage loans
originated by banks are
sold to US government agencies, while in the EU most retail
mortgages are held
on banks' balance sheets until maturity. This inflates the LR
denominator and
means EU banks generally hold larger quantities of low-risk
mortgage loans,
whereas the US banks sell these off.
The larger volume of low-risk assets helps explain why
regulatory capital ratio
requirements for EU banks have favoured RWA measurements over
the LR so far.
Capital requirements are based primarily on RWA in most EU
countries and with
the exception of large banks in Sweden and the UK, most EU bank
supervisors have
merely asked banks to disclose their LRs during the parallel
run-up period to
January 2018 when minimum LRs will be required. In the US,
regulators view the
LR as an essential capital adequacy measure which complements
risk-based
capital ratios.
As long as the market continues to make comparisons across
countries, without
making adjustments, we think pressure on EU GSIBs to reduce
leverage and build
up capital until their LRs become more closely aligned with
their US peers' will
continue. This is also likely to help shape business decisions
and force further
asset reductions at some banks. Deutsche Bank's decision to sell
Deutsche
Postbank, which has a deposit-driven balance sheet with
low-risk, low-return
assets, is a case in point. In the nearer term, completion of
the sale of its
stake in HuaXia Bank will improve Deutsche Bank's leverage.
An overview of diverging LRs is provided in a report, "Gradual
Improvement in
Leverage at EU GSIBs Likely to Continue", published today,
available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
Contact:
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director, Financial Institutions
+44 203 530 1012
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Bridget Gandy
Managing Director, Co-head EMEA Financial Institutions
+44 203 530 1095
Joo-Yung Lee
Managing Director, Financial Institutions North America
+1 212 908 0560
Janine Dow
Senior Analyst, Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1464
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.