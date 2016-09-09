(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, September 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised
the Outlook on
Financiere IKKS S.A.S.'s (IKKS) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to
Negative from
Stable and affirmed the IDR at 'B-'. Fitch has also affirmed
HoldIKKS S.A.S.'s
senior secured notes at 'B' with a Recovery Rating of 'RR3' and
IKKS Group
S.A.S.'s super senior revolving credit facility (RCF) at 'B+'
with a Recovery
Rating of 'RR2' as constrained by the French soft cap due to the
legal
jurisdiction.
The revision of the Outlook reflects the weak 2016 interim
performance, which is
likely to affect the annual results. It also challenges our view
of the
sustained level of operating profitability at IKKS, and
ultimately, the degree
of the execution risks embedded in its operations. We also
highlight the largely
utilised liquidity reserve under the committed facilities, and
the exhausted
leverage headroom of 8.0x calculated on a funds from operations
(FFO) adjusted
leverage basis. Fitch views negatively IKKS' recently announced
intention to
approach its RCF creditors to reset the covenant levels
following a review of
the EBITDA calculation by reclassifying certain collection
development costs
from operating expenses into capex.
Fitch considers that a slow start to 2016 does not necessarily
signal a
fundamental weakening of the commercial profile. However, the
combination of
adverse factors creates a degree of uncertainty over the
near-term credit
performance, which could translate into an increasingly
unsustainable leverage
profile. We note the scalability of capex as a means to support
cash flow
generation.
The 'B-' IDR reflects IKKS's small business scale with heavy
geographic
concentration, exposure to cyclicality and shifting seasonality
patterns. The
company is confronted with unpredictability on the demand side
and the need to
reinforce its brand to retain its commercial viability. At the
same time, IKKS
benefits from an established position in the premium market
segment, and
generally relatively high profit margins in the industrial
context, even after
the release of record low EBITDA margin for 1H16.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Muted Network Performance
After a slow start in 2016 with two consecutive quarters of
negative
like-for-like (LfL) growth, which will materially impact the
annual performance,
Fitch has cut its sales growth expectations for FY16 to 1% from
7% in our
previous rating case forecasts, followed by 2%-4% thereafter as
new shops opened
in 2015/2016 begin generating revenues. Each collection carries
individual
commercial/fashion risks, but a repeat subdued seasonal sale
would quickly
jeopardise the company's sales profile, its profit margin
progression and cash
flow and liquidity.
Profitability Breakdown in 2016
After a record low 1H16 EBITDA margin of 12.5% (including
creation costs) Fitch
projects the annual EBITDA margin will reach 16%, as the gap
between this year's
interim trading and last year's results would be difficult to
bridge in 2H16.
This low profitability contrasts with our previous view of its
relative
stability. As our understanding of the sustainable
through-the-cycle
profitability for the business evolves, Fitch considers there is
some upside
potential for the margin to recover in the medium term, albeit
possibly not to
the high levels of 19%-20% previously reported, as the company
plans to step up
its marketing/communications efforts. Fitch therefore projects a
gradual steady
margin recovery to 17% by FY19.
Reclassification of Creation Costs
Fitch sees no economic rationale behind the recent
reclassification of creation
costs from operating into capital expenditures amortisable over
12 months. In
our view, capitalisation of certain development costs is
warranted if the
economic benefit ensures sustained viability of the business
model over multiple
business cycles. The economic benefit from the creation costs
incurred to design
a new collection is effectively fully consumed with the release
of the
collection, and therefore may not contribute to the strength of
the business
model over the longer term, particularly if a collection does
not sell as
expected. Consequently, Fitch adds back the annual creation
costs of
approximately EUR5m as operating costs and decreases the capex
figure by the
same amount.
Tightening Liquidity Reserves
Fitch expects an inventory led slowdown of the cash conversion
cycle in 2016
leading to permanent use of RCF and/or ancillary facilities of
EUR30m during the
rest of the year, and likely increasing further by EUR5m-EUR10m
in 3Q when
inventories tend to peak. In FY16 organic liquidity is projected
to be negative
at around EUR5m, fully relying on debt drawdowns. Thereafter
Fitch anticipates
gradually recovering internal cash generation building up
towards EUR13m per
year in FY19. However, in our view this will be insufficient to
fund working
capital without permanent use of short-term debt. The extensive
perpetual use of
short-term funding sustainably reduces the amount of external
liquidity reserves
available to the business.
Covenant Breach, Leverage Headroom Exhausted in 2016
The EBITDA contraction is likely to result in a covenant breach
under the RCF
during 2016. IKKS has recently announced its intention to amend
the covenant
threshold to allow for wider headroom. Fitch sees little risk in
the creditors
rejecting the amendment, but loosening covenant levels signals
anticipated lower
earnings. Moreover, we project weak trading results to push FFO
adjusted
leverage at the end of 2016 to the edge of the negative
sensitivity guidance of
8.0x calculated on FFO adjusted leverage basis. Thereafter,
Fitch anticipates a
gradual de-leveraging towards 7.0x at the end of 2019. We
consider this residual
leverage less than two years prior to bond maturity as very
aggressive for a
business such as IKKS.
Sustainably Positive Free Cash Flows
With the exception of 2016, where Fitch anticipates a sizeable
working capital
outflow of EUR11m leading to negative free cash flow (FCF), we
project IKKS to
generate stable FCF at 2%-3% of sales from 2017. Tighter working
capital control
is expected to result in only moderate cash outflows of around
EUR2m between
2017 and 2019. With a scalable capex estimated by Fitch of
EUR15m per year
matching the pace of sales development, the affirmation is
supported by our
expectation of sustainably positive FCF generation to mitigate
high leverage
given the commercial risks involved in the business.
Above-Average Recoveries for Debt Instruments
Recovery rates for the debt instruments are based on Fitch's
post-restructuring
going concern estimate. Fitch applied a discount of 10% to the
2016E EBITDA of
EUR56m (including creation costs). After applying a distressed
EV/EBITDA
multiple of 5.0x and customary restructuring charges, the rating
for the super
senior RCF is 'B+' with a Recovery Rating 'RR2' reflecting a cap
of 90% recovery
rate by the French jurisdiction. We expect IKKS to frequently
draw on an
uncommitted ancillary facility separately provided, which
currently amounts to
EUR17m. We treat this debt as a de-facto committed line and have
included it as
a super senior claim in the debt waterfall. The EUR320m senior
secured notes,
which are secured by certain share pledges, bank accounts and
intercompany
receivables, are rated 'B', one notch higher than the IDR, with
a Recovery
Rating of 'RR3' (55% recovery rate).
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for IKKS include:
- Sales growth ranging between 1-4% p.a.
- EBITDA margins (incl. creation costs) range 16-17%
- Inventory-led working capital outflow of EUR11m in 2016
followed by ca EUR2m
outflow thereafter
- Capex assumed at EUR15m per year throughout (excluding
creation costs)
- Need to draw under the RCF of EUR30m during 2016-2019.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
the IDR being downgraded, include:
- FFO adjusted gross leverage at or above 8.0x.
- FFO fixed charge coverage at or below 1.2x.
- Sustained negative FCF combined with the need to continuously
draw on the RCF
to top up liquidity.
- Sustained negative like-for-like sales growth and EBITDA
margin dilution
towards 15%, implying an impaired business model and inability
to respond to
operating challenges and absorb market risks.
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
the stabilisation of the Outlook to Stable include:
- Reset of the RCF maintenance covenants removing the risk of a
covenant breach.
- Evidence of improved operating cash generation and working
capital management
in 2016 leading to greater self-funding and more comfortable
liquidity headroom
under the RCF of at least EUR15m.
- Positive FCF for 2016.
- Reversal of the negative LfL trend in the 2H16 and
stabilisation of the EBITDA
margin (incl. creation costs) at around 18% with prospects of
further margin
improvement towards 20% thereafter.
- 2016 FFO adjusted gross leverage below 8.0x.
LIQUIDITY
To support operations, most notably, to finance working capital
needs, Fitch
projects IKKS will consistently use in 2H16 the RCF and/or
ancillary facilities
of at least EUR30m, or higher in 3Q, when inventory investments
tend to be the
highest during the year. Without external funding, Fitch
projects IKKS will face
a funding gap of EUR4m at the end of FY16. In our liquidity
assessment, we
deduct EUR15m per year as not readily available cash, which
Fitch deems
necessary to partly self-fund working capital.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Maggie Cheng, CFA
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1689
Supervisory Analyst
Elena Stock
Director
+49 69 76 80 76 135
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
D-60311 Frankfurt am Main
Committee Chairperson
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1021
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ADJUSTMENTS
- Not readily available cash: Fitch estimates that IKKS will
need to keep EUR15m
of cash on balance sheet for intra-year trade working capital
funding.
- Operating leases: Fitch adjusted IKKS's debt by adding 8x of
annual operating
leases of EUR23m in 2015.
- Financial debt reported by IKKS: adjusted by taking out EUR10m
of accrued
interest'
- Non-recurring expense: RCF waiver of EUR0.8m classified as
non-recurring
charge.
- Working capital adjustment: EUR2m increased cash outflow to
align with Fitch's
definition of trade working capital.
- Shareholder loan: Fitch assigned EUR64m shareholder loan 100%
equity credit.
