LONDON, September 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed F. Van
Lanschot Bankiers
N.V.'s (Van Lanschot) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'BBB+'. The
Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is available at
the end of this
rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VIABILITY RATING AND SENIOR DEBT
Van Lanschot's ratings are underpinned by the bank's
established, albeit niche
and regional, franchise in wealth and asset management as well
as merchant
banking, solid capitalisation and a fairly conservative risk
appetite. The
ratings also reflect weak, albeit improving, profitability.
Van Lanschot's profitability is a rating weakness and will
remain under pressure
as long as growth of assets under management (AuM) and interest
rates remain
low. The bank is pursuing an ambitious strategic plan to
significantly boost its
profitability by 2020. We believe that in the medium term a
structural
improvement is possible but will depend on the bank's ability to
attract new AuM
while improving the currently low operating efficiency.
Profitability was
supported in 1H16 by low loan impairment charges, and we expect
the improving
Dutch economy, combined with low interest rates, to continue to
benefit asset
quality.
Van Lanschot continues to execute on its strategy to refocus on
core private
banking and asset management activities while running down its
non-core loan
book (commercial real estate and SME loans, 16% of gross loans
at end-June
2016). Its impaired loans/gross loans ratio, slightly over 5% at
end-June 2016,
remains high compared with private banking peers due to the weak
quality of the
bank's non-core book but also partly because of the continuous
reduction of
gross loans. The core loan book, which is dominated by mortgage
loans, is of
sound quality and we expect it to remain resilient.
Van Lanschot's capital ratios are solid and improving due to
deleveraging.
Leverage is strong compared with larger Dutch banks but in line
with private
banking peers. Our assessment of capitalisation takes into
account the
significant amount of unreserved impaired loans (28% of equity
at end-June
2016), which makes capitalisation sensitive to fluctuations in
collateral
values.
The bank has a balanced funding profile largely made up of
customer deposits and
a demonstrated ability to access wholesale funding markets.
Liquidity is sound,
underpinned by a large buffer of highly liquid assets.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Rating '5' and Support Rating Floor of 'No Floor'
reflect Fitch's
view that senior creditors cannot rely on receiving full
extraordinary support
from the sovereign if Van Lanschot becomes non-viable. This
reflects the bank's
lack of systemic importance in the Netherlands, as well as the
recent
implementation of the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution
Directive and the Single
Resolution Mechanism. These provide a framework for resolving
banks that is
likely to require senior creditors participating in losses, if
necessary,
instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
Van Lanschot's Tier 2 subordinated debt is notched once off the
bank's VR to
reflect higher-than-average loss severity of this type of debt.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VIABILITY RATING AND SENIOR DEBT
A positive rating action could stem from a strengthening of Van
Lanschot's
franchise, provided the bank has built a track record of
significantly improved
profitability. The ratings could be downgraded in case of
significant
deterioration of asset quality, particularly if it results in a
weakening of the
bank's capitalisation, or reduced focus on liquidity.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Any upgrade to the Support Rating and upward revision to the
Support Rating
Floor would be contingent on a positive change in the
Netherland's propensity to
support its banks, as well as a significant increase of Van
Lanschot's systemic
importance. While not impossible, this is highly unlikely in
Fitch's view.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
The ratings of Van Lanschot's subordinated debt are sensitive to
the same
factors as the bank's VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Senior debt short-term rating: affirmed at 'F2'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Bjorn Norrman
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1330
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Konstantin Yakimovich
Director
+44 20 3530 1789
Committee Chairperson
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 1 44 299 174
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
