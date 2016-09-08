(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
'BBB+' Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) for Cox Enterprises, Inc. (CEI) and
its wholly owned
subsidiary Cox Communications, Inc. (CCI). In addition, Fitch
has affirmed the
individual issue ratings of CEI and CCI as outlined at the end
of the release
and assigned a 'BBB+' issue rating to CCI's issuance of $1
billion of senior
unsecured notes. Proceeds from the offering are expected to be
used for general
corporate purposes that, coupled with cash on hand, may include
a voluntary
pension contribution or debt repayment. The Rating Outlook is
Stable. Pro forma
for the issuance, CEI had approximately $18 billion of debt
outstanding at June
30, 2016, including approximately $10.9 billion outstanding at
CCI.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
NextGear Debt Treatment: Fitch measures CEI's core leverage
excluding NextGear
Capital Inc.'s (NextGear) debt and EBITDA. NextGear sources
funding for its
floorplan financing using cash from operations and debt, which
was $3.2 billion
at June 30, 2016. Fitch's rationale to exclude NextGear's debt
and EBITDA is
driven by its belief that NextGear is not critical to Cox Auto's
business model
- although Fitch recognizes NextGear is complementary to Cox
Auto's other
businesses given the cross selling opportunities, most of Cox
Auto's businesses
function autonomously. Fitch's treatment is also supported by
the alternative
financing options that have always been available to dealers,
which results in
Manheim's business model not being dependent on NextGear
financing. Manheim has
been the world's largest auto auction since 1959.
Cable Business Anchors Ratings: Ratings reflect CCI's size and
strong
competitive position. CCI is the company's largest business
segment and sixth
largest U.S. multichannel video programming distributor (MVPD).
The operating
leverage inherent in CCI's cable business along with stable
capital intensity
enable the company to generate consistent levels of free cash
flow (FCF) before
dividends to CEI, thereby providing CEI with significant
financial flexibility.
Consistent Capital Allocation Policy: CEI's capital allocation
strategy places a
high priority on investment in its core businesses (CCI, Cox
Automotive and Cox
Media Group). The absence of a formal dividend policy creates
uncertainty and
elevates event risk and there is limited flexibility within the
current ratings
to accommodate a shift in the company's capital allocation
policy. Future
dividend payments will likely be made within the context of the
company's
leverage target, current ratings, anticipated FCF generation,
and the scale and
scope of internal or external investment opportunities.
Cable Competition a Concern: Rating concerns center on CCI's
ability to adapt to
changing competitive dynamics and maintain its relative market
position given
the challenging competitive environment. In addition, the mature
video service
product, along with the tepid economic and housing recovery and,
to a lesser
extent, competition from alternative distribution platforms, may
continue to
hinder CCI's ability to grow its subscriber base. This, together
with continued
programming cost inflation, may thwart margin expansion. CCI is
working to
overcome these challenges by converting its cable infrastructure
to 100% digital
by year-end 2016 and increasing its rollout of 'Contour' video
platform based on
Comcast's highly successful X-1 platform, to expand and enhance
its video
product.
Diverse Businesses, but Challenges Remain: The ratings recognize
the
diversification and market-leading positions of CEI's
businesses, while
acknowledging that some of these businesses remain exposed to
moderate cyclical
and secular pressures. Fitch expects Cox Media Group's organic
growth to remain
challenged as television's overall stability and increasing
retransmission
revenue is offset by pressures on newspapers, and to a lesser
extent, radio. The
company's ongoing efforts to streamline and consolidate the
business, and its
recent efforts to focus on larger markets, could drive moderate
margin
improvement.
Ratings are Linked: Fitch links the IDRs of CCI and CEI in
accordance with its
criteria. While no cross-defaults or cross-guarantees exist
between the
entities, Fitch believes that CCI's probability of default would
be understated
(i.e. rated higher) if it did not consider CEI's businesses and
weaker credit
profile. At the same time, it would overstate CEI's probability
of default if
the rating only incorporated the CEI businesses on a standalone
basis and did
not consider potential upstream cash flows CEI could access in
distress.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
--Revenue growth in the high single digits in 2016 as a result
of the
Dealertrack acquisition completed in October 2015;
--EBITDA margin expansion over the forecast benefitting from the
positive
operating leverage in these businesses, following the full
integration of Cox
Auto's segments;
--FCF generation above $1 billion annually, excluding any impact
of a voluntary
pension contribution payment;
--Core leverage remains on track to delever to below 2.5x within
24 months of
the close of the Dealertrack acquisition.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Fitch does not anticipate further ratings upside at
this time. An
upgrade would come only with a commitment to, and a credible
rationale for, a
substantially tighter leverage target, which is not expected.
Negative: Such an action could occur if CEI does not reduce
total core leverage
below 2.5x over a 12-18-month timeframe. In addition, Fitch
could consider a
negative action if NextGear adopted a more aggressive financial
profile or the
credit quality of NextGear's portfolio erodes due to market
conditions or other
issues.
LIQUIDITY
CEI's liquidity position was supported by $416 million of cash
on hand as of
June 30, 2016, anticipated FCF generation, and the borrowing
capacity under the
company's $3.5 billion revolver maturing March 28, 2019, of
which $2.5 billion
was available as of June 30, 2016. CEI's revolver serves as the
liquidity
back-stop for its commercial paper (CP) program ($958 million
outstanding as of
June 30, 2016). Either CEI or CCI may borrow up to $3.5 billion,
provided that
the aggregate amount outstanding under the facility does not
exceed $3.5
billion. CEI and CCI are each severally, but not jointly, liable
for their
respective borrowing.
Overall, CEI's liquidity position is solid considering its
ability to generate
consistent levels of FCF. Fitch expects that CCI will generate
the majority of
CEI's consolidated revenues and cash flow. However, we note that
each of CEI's
segments is positioned to generate positive FCF over Fitch's
ratings horizon.
CEI generated approximately $1.3 billion of FCF during the
latest 12 months
(LTM) ended June 30, 2016. Going forward, Fitch expects that
modest revenue
growth and margin expansion will position the company to
generate FCF in excess
of $1 billion annually.
CEI has the ability to access the cash flows from all of its
restricted and
unrestricted subsidiaries. CEI's credit agreement does not limit
dividends from
its unrestricted subsidiaries (primarily CCI) as long as
leverage (calculated in
accordance with covenants) is below 5.0x. Financial flexibility
is further
enhanced by CCI's stable and recurring pre-dividend FCF (net
cash from operating
activities less capital spending), which totalled approximately
$1 billion
during the LTM period ended June 30, 2016.
CEI's maturity schedule is manageable. As such, Fitch believes
that CEI has
sufficient financial flexibility through expected FCF
generation, available
borrowing capacity from the revolver, and capital market access
to address
near-term maturities. Excluding securitized debt and $958
million of CP, CEI's
maturity schedule includes approximately $600 million maturing
in December 2016,
$122 million during 2017 and $2.9 billion during 2018. CEI also
has $405 million
of demand notes listed as current liabilities.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Cox Enterprises, Inc.
--Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB+';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
Cox Communications, Inc.
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB+';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB+';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Fitch's calculation of CEI's core leverage excludes NextGear's
debt and
EBITDA.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
