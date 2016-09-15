(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, September 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has
assigned
Indonesia-based PT Astra Sedaya Finance's (ASF, AAA(idn)/Stable)
proposed rupiah
senior unsecured bond tranche II 2016 of up to IDR2trn a
National Long-Term
Rating of 'AAA(idn)'.
The bonds, which will be issued under ASF's bond programme, will
have a maturity
of up to three years. Proceeds from the issue will be used to
support the
company's business growth.
'AAA' National Ratings denote the highest rating assigned by
Fitch on its
national rating scale for that country. This rating is assigned
to issuers or
obligations with the lowest expectation of default risk relative
to all other
issuers or obligations in the same country.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The bonds are rated the same level as ASF's National Ratings.
This is because
they constitute direct, unsubordinated and senior unsecured
obligations of ASF
and rank equally with all its other unsecured and unsubordinated
obligations.
ASF's rating reflects Fitch's expectation of continued strong
support and
commitment from its majority shareholder, PT Astra International
Tbk (AI). The
ratings also take into account ASF's strategic importance to the
Astra Group in
expanding the latter's car manufacturing and distributor
business in Indonesia.
As an integral part of AI's car business chain, ASF has an
important role in
providing direct financing services for AI's car sales.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any significant decline in AI's ownership, performance or
support, and
significant reduction in ASF's contribution to AI would exert
downward pressure
on its ratings. However, Fitch sees this prospect as remote in
the foreseeable
future, given ASF's strategic importance to AI's car business.
There is no
rating upside as the rating is already at the top of the scale.
Any changes in
ASF's National Ratings would affect the issue ratings.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Iwan Wisaksana
Director
+62 21 2988 6807
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
Financial Institution
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta, Indonesia 12940
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 10 December 2015
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
