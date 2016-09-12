(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL, September 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed South
Korea-based KT
Corporation's (KT) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) as well as its senior unsecured rating at 'A-'. The
Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Stabilising Margin: Fitch expects KT's margins to continue to
benefit from lower
marketing and selling, general and administrative costs
following a
restructuring to streamline its business and labour force.
Contraction in
fixed-line voice revenue is likely to be offset by solid growth
in the
internet-protocol television (IPTV) and media businesses.
Core-telecom operating
EBITDAR margin (as a percentage of service revenue) was 29.6% in
2015, a
substantial improvement from 2014's 20.3%, when the margin was
affected by
intense competition and one-off labour costs.
Stronger Balance Sheet: Fitch expects KT's leverage to remain at
a healthy level
in 2016, with higher operating cash flows and moderate capex,
and its gross debt
to reduce further in 2016 from KRW8.8trn in 2015 due to sizeable
free cash flow.
We forecast core-telecom adjusted net debt/operating EBITDAR to
remain at
1.6x-1.7x in 2016-2018 (2015:1.7x).
Slowing Mobile ARPU Growth: Fitch forecasts KT's mobile average
revenue per user
(ARPU) to continue to rise but at a slower rate as the company's
long-term
evolution (LTE) subscribers already accounted for 80% of total
mobile
subscribers in 2Q16. ARPU continued to increase to
KRW36,527/month in 2Q16, from
KRW36,060/month a year earlier. Fitch expects KT's LTE
penetration rate to
increase further to 85% by end-2016, which will limit the upside
for wireless
ARPU over the medium term.
Fixed-Line Revenue to Decline: Fitch expects KT's fixed-line
voice revenue and
ARPU to continue to decline due to increasing substitution of
wireless services
for fixed-voice service. In addition, price discounts from
bundling and
migration to a cheaper voice-over-internet-protocol (VoIP)
service will also
erode profitability; this trend is unlikely to reverse.
Growing Broadband and Media: The decline in KT's traditional
fixed-line
telephony service is increasingly offset by its growing
broadband and media
businesses. Broadband revenue is likely to increase as more
subscribers convert
to expensive high-speed internet service. We expect the number
of IPTV
subscribers to continue to grow, reflecting KT's dominant market
share in the
broadband market (2015: 49.2%). Revenue from pay-per view
television, home
shopping and advertising should also rise in tandem with the
increasing IPTV
market share.
Vulnerable to Regulatory Change: KT's credit profile will remain
vulnerable to
any changes in the regulatory environment, although we expect
this to remain
stable in the next 12 months. However, uncertainty is rising
over regulatory
issues, especially as the Handset Distribution Reform Act
expires in October
2017, three years after its introduction. The end of the act,
which imposed a
cap on overall subsidies by wireless telecom operators, may
affect KT's
long-term profitability because price competition among the
operators may
reignite.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Core-telecom revenue to increase by low single digit
percentage in 2016 as
growing wireless, broadband and media (IPTV) revenue offsets the
decline in
fixed-line voice revenue
- Core-telecom EBITDAR margin in 2016 to be similar to the 2015
level with
effective cost control
- Capex to fall to around KRW3.2trn (cash basis) in 2016 (2015:
KRW3.5trn)
- Free cash flow to remain positive in 2016
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Core-telecom adjusted net debt/ operating EBITDAR below 1.5x
- Core-telecom adjusted net debt/operating EBITDAR (including
handset
receivables securitisation) below 2.0x (2015:2.2x)
- No sustained decline in absolute level of core-telecom
operating EBITDAR
- Sustained positive pre-dividend free cash flow
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Core-telecom adjusted net debt/ operating EBITDAR above 2.0x
- Core-telecom adjusted net debt/ operating EBITDAR (including
handset
receivables securitisation) above 3.0x
- Sustained decline in absolute level of core-telecom operating
EBITDAR
- Sustained negative pre-dividend free cash flow
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Shelley Jang
Director
+82 2 3278 8370
Fitch Ratings Australia Pty., Korea Branch
9F Kyobo Securities Building
97, Uisadang-daero, Yeoungdeungpo-Gu
Seoul, Korea
Secondary Analyst
Jeong Min Pak
Senior Director
+82 2 3278 8360
Committee Chairperson
Steve Durose
Managing Director
Head of TMT, Asia-Pacific
+61 2 8256 0307
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
- Our financial analysis on KT is based on core-telecom numbers
that
deconsolidate the BC Card operation.
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1011505
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
