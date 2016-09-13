(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Switzerland-based
pharmaceutical company Roche Holding Ltd.'s Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) at 'AA' with Stable Outlook. The Short-Term IDR has been
affirmed at
'F1+'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
commentary.
The affirmation reflects Roche's industry-leading position in
the global
pharmaceutical industry, particularly in the high margin
oncology treatment and
diagnostics. Roche's drug pipeline is industry leading in
selected treatment
areas, with a strong focus on biotech and innovation, and a
satisfactory patent
protection profile.
Roche is currently focused on bringing its late stage oncology
pipeline to
market, including combinations of treatments, which we expect to
be a key growth
driver for the group. Nevertheless, we view Roche's strong focus
on the growing
but competitive field of oncology as constraining its business
risk profile,
despite Roche's investment to also diversify into rare diseases
and specialist
treatment, which we expect will only develop over time. Fitch
continues to view
Roche's financial risk as strong, underpinned by industry
leading margins, free
cash flow (FCF) generation, and low leverage.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Stable Financial Profile
Roche is operating within conservative financial policies with
funds from
operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage that we expect to peak at
1.1x in FY16
and FFO fixed charge cover above 13.0x. The group has
significant financial
flexibility in line with the 'AA' rating. Fitch expects FCF
margins to trend
towards 8.0% over the four-year rating horizon.
Product Launches, Profitability in Focus
Following a drop to 36.6% in FY15, Fitch expects Roche's EBITDA
margin to return
to around 40%, which is at industry leading levels and reflects
the strong
biotech and innovation content of its treatments. We observe
currently slightly
softer margins just below the company's 40% target given
temporarily increased
investment in new product launches as well as elevated R&D costs
(Fitch expects
20% of sales) supporting the late stage R&D pipeline.
Given our expectation of gradually increasing competition from
biosimilars after
2017 for some of Roche's core products, it will be critical for
the company to
deliver encouraging results for the R&D trials it is currently
conducting in the
new field of immuno-oncology. We expect more clarity when many
of these trials
will come to their conclusion in 2016 and 2017 and this will
provide more
guidance as to the evolution of Roche's sales.
Positive Sector Trends, Drug Pricing Debate
Fitch views secular trends in the pharma and healthcare sectors
as supportive to
the industry, with increasing access to healthcare globally, an
ageing
population, an increase of chronic diseases, as well as
innovation in specialist
treatments. However, we balance these favourable underlying
industry trends with
an increased focus on drug pricing and healthcare costs,
particularly in the US
market, and we expect a greater differentiation of pricing based
on efficacy and
innovation. In this context, we view Roche as a leader in
specialist treatments
and this positions it well to lead the intensifying debate
around treatment
costs.
Diagnostics Diversification
Fitch views Roche's diversification in diagnostics as a positive
factor
underpinning the company's strong business risk profile. Roche
is a global
market leader in in-vitro diagnostics, where it has around a 20%
market share.
In-vitro diagnostics account for 23% of group sales. This
business has lower
profitability and higher capital intensity compared to pharma,
but it provides
some diversity to earnings, emerging-market growth prospects,
and R&D synergies
with the pharmaceuticals division, focusing on developing drug
personalisation.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's expectations are based on the agency's internally
produced, conservative
rating-case forecasts. They do not represent the forecasts of
rated issuers
individually or in aggregate. Key Fitch forecast assumptions are
listed below.
- Sales over the four-year rating case are expected to grow by
CAGR 3.7%, with
pharmaceutical sales supported by recently launched and/or filed
new treatments.
We expect the Diagnostics division to have a more moderate
growth profile,
albeit supported by EM investments and a recent bolt-on
acquisition widening the
division's product offering.
- EBITDA margin returning towards 40.0% over the rating horizon
supported by
innovation and restructuring counterbalancing pricing pressures.
- R&D expense modelled at around 20% of sales to support the
large late-stage
pipeline.
- Moderate working capital absorption despite the new product
launches.
- An annual bolt-on acquisition basket of CHF1.5bn with larger
M&A treated as
event risk; up to CHF1.0bn of annual share buybacks.
- Annual capex assumed at a maximum 8.6% of sales.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Although not expected in the near term, future
developments that could
lead to positive rating action include sustained
industry-leading profitability
and cash flow generation with commitment to financial ratios in
line with a
higher rating category. These would be:
-FFO adjusted net leverage no greater than 0.5x on a sustained
basis
-FFO fixed charge cover of 20x or above, on a sustained basis
-Increased product diversification, reducing Roche's reliance on
its oncology
offer
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
-Significant pipeline setbacks and negative clinical trial
results
-Major debt-financed acquisition or share buybacks, resulting in
FFO adjusted
net leverage above 1.5x on a sustained basis
-FFO fixed charge cover below 10x and FCF margin <5% on a
sustained basis
LIQUIDITY
Roche's liquidity profile as of end-December 2015 comprised
readily available
cash of CHF9.2bn (Fitch defined), more than sufficiently
covering short-term
maturities of CHF6.2bn. Roche also has access to a USD7.5bn CP
programme (of
which CHF2.5bn were utilised at end-2015), which are supported
by an existing
committed bank facility of USD4.5bn and newly added committed
bank facility of
USD3bn, both of which were undrawn at end-2015. This strong
liquidity profile
underpins the 'F1+' Short-Term IDR.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Roche Holding Ltd.
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA'; Stable Outlook
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA'
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Roche Holdings Inc.
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA'
Roche Finance Europe BV
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Frank Orthbandt
Director
+44 20 3530 1037
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Quentin Dumouilla
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1790
Committee Chairperson
Giulio Lombardi
Senior Director
+39 028 790 872 14
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Lease obligations
have been
capitalised with an 8.0x multiple
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1011557
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.