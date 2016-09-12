(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, September 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
China-based home
improvement mall operator Red Star Macalline Group Corporation
Ltd's (RSM)
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating at 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook.
Fitch has also
affirmed the operator's foreign-currency senior unsecured
ratings at 'BBB+'.
The affirmation reflects RSM's stable financial profile, driven
by the steady
performance of its malls, even though the operator's
managed-mall expansion is
progressing slower than Fitch had expected. The ratings continue
to be supported
by RSM's hybrid business model of owning malls and managing
malls it does not
own - which enables RSM to expand quickly while keeping capex
low.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Stable Recurring Rental Income: The malls that RSM owns have
maintained strong
rental rates, with high occupancy rates of above 95%, in the
past year. The
rental of mature malls (in operation for two years) increased by
5.3% to CNY159
per square metre (sq m) per month in 1H16, which compares
favourably with other
Chinese mall operators. RSM's investment property portfolio
generated a stable
rental income of CNY2.3bn in 1H16 and Fitch expects full year
income to reach
CNY5bn, with an estimated rental yield on market value at 7%.
Improving Coverage: The coverage ratio, as measured by recurring
EBITDA/gross-interest expenses, improved to 3.1x in 1H16, from
2.4x in 2015, due
to stronger rental income and lower funding costs. Fitch expects
coverage to
improve above 3.5x in 2017, as RSM's investment properties scale
increases and
it is consistently optimising the capital structure and`
lowering funding costs
by tapping into the onshore short-term bond market. Its average
funding cost
decreased to 5.8% in 1H16, from 7.6% in 1H15.
Slower Managed Mall Expansion: RSM's managed-malls are
progressing slower than
Fitch expected due to its exposure to third- and four-tier
cities. RSM only
opened three managed malls in 1H16, a slower pace from its
revised full-year
target of 30. Capital-related difficulties of property
developers in lower-tier
cities delayed construction and constrained their ability to
honour contract
payments to RSM on time.
The slower expansion from managed-malls will lower RSM's
operating cash flow
generation only related to one-off income from the initiation,
entrance and
consultation fees collected from developers. However, recurring
EBITDA, which
includes rental income from RSM-owned malls and management fees
from its
managed-malls, will continue increasing and improving the
operator's credit
metrics. RSM had a large pipeline of 488 managed malls at
end-June 2016 (1H15:
392), among which 279 had secured land parcels (1H15: 205). This
supports 30 to
40 new mall additions per annum.
Temporary Higher Leverage: Fitch expects RSM's net-leverage, as
measured by net
debt/recurring EBITDA, to temporarily edge above 4.0x by
end-2016, due to higher
capex from building new malls. However, Fitch expects this to
reverse by
end-2017, as the majority of the 25 new malls under construction
will be
completed and will start generating income. Net leverage was
flat in 1H16, at
4.0x, compared with 3.9x at end-2015.
Market Leader, Strong Profile: RSM's malls are spread across 129
Chinese cities
in 27 provinces, accounting for an 11.1% share in the chain
home-improvement
retail mall sector in 2015. RSM benefits from strong
home-refurbishment demand
from increasing primary and secondary market home buyers, and
more importantly,
from existing property owners who form more than 60% of total
buying demand.
Fitch expects RSM to extend its leadership position with its
strong pipeline of
malls, both owned and managed. The operator expects to increase
the number of
malls to 300 by end-2018 (1H16: 181), particularly in lower-tier
cities that are
not currently well-served by home improvement retailers.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Average occupancy for owned and leased malls at 95% throughout
the cycle
- Flat rental rate
- Slight improvement of EBITDA margin of owned and leased
portfolio
- Capex outlay up to CNY12bn for the next three years
- 30% dividend payout
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating actions include:
- Recurring EBITDA/gross-interest sustained below 3.0x
- Net debt /recurring-EBITDA sustained above 4.0x
- Any developments that negatively affect RSM's market position,
including a
sustained decline in mall rental rates and occupancy ratios
Positive: Fitch does not expect positive rating action in the
next 12-18 months.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
