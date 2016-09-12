(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, September 11 (Fitch) The progressive increase
in minimum
capital requirements under Basel III is likely to put nearly
half of Indian
banks in danger of breaching capital triggers, says Fitch
Ratings. State banks
are the most at risk, given their poor existing capital buffers
and weak
prospects for raising capital through market channels.
Our analysis of 27 Indian banks with outstanding hybrid capital
instruments
indicates that at end-June 2016 the total capital adequacy ratio
(CAR) for 11
banks was at or lower than the minimum of 11.5% required by
end-March 2019
(FYE19). Of these, six did not have enough capital to meet the
minimum required
by FYE17. The minimum total CAR is a prerequisite for payment of
coupons on both
legacy and Basel III perpetual debt capital instruments.
For Basel III perpetual instruments, coupon deferral is also
linked to banks
meeting both minimum regulatory common equity tier 1 (CET1)
ratio and Tier 1
ratio. More than half of the banks currently have a CET1 ratio
that is below the
required 8% minimum that will be applied from FYE19.
Fitch estimates that Indian banks will require around USD90bn in
new capital by
FYE19 to meet Basel III standards, with the state banks
accounting for about 80%
of the total. Meeting IFRS 9 accounting requirements could add
to the challenges
faced by the banks. The government has already earmarked
INR700bn (USD10.4bn)
for capital injections into state banks through to FYE19 and in
July it
announced that INR229bn (USD3.4bn) was being frontloaded.
Priority is being
given to the banks most in need of new capital but the capital
injections may
not be sufficient to address their ongoing capital needs to meet
required
provisions and to support balance sheet growth. However, we
believe that more
capital will be needed from the government to restore market
confidence.
As it stands, state banks are heavily reliant on the government
for new capital.
Sharply deteriorating financial profiles have raised the
standalone credit risks
of state banks over the last year. Equity valuations have
suffered as a result.
Most continue to trade at heavy discounts to their book value,
which acts as a
significant constraint on raising new core equity.
The State Bank of India's (BBB-/Stable; India's largest bank)
proposed USD1bn
issuance of dollar-denominated AT1 instruments will be the first
cross-border
deal, and Fitch believes the issuance will serve as a pricing
benchmark for
other banks keen to access the dollar AT1 market. The Reserve
Bank of India's
recent proposal to allow banks to issue "masala bonds" -
rupee-denominated bonds
issued in offshore capital markets - could also help widen the
investor pool and
ultimately deepen the market for AT1 bond issuance.
Nevertheless, state banks will continue to face difficulties in
raising capital
from the market, which will keep their Viability Ratings under
pressure and will
weigh on the sector outlook.
An overview of Indian banks' capital trigger risk is discussed
in a report
published today, available by clicking on the link above.
