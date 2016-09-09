(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned The
Paragon Group of
Companies PLC's (Paragon; BBB-/Stable) GBP150m 7.25% fixed rate
reset callable
subordinated tier 2 notes due 2026 a final rating of 'BB+'.
The rating is in line with the expected rating assigned to the
notes on 24
August 2016.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are rated one notch below Paragon's Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) of 'BBB-', reflecting their higher loss severity due to
below-average
recovery prospects for the subordinated obligations in case of a
winding-up
event of Paragon. Fitch has applied one notch, rather than two,
for loss
severity, because the notes do not include a full write-down
provision and a
partial, and not solely full, write-down of the notes is, in our
view, possible.
Fitch has not applied any notches for incremental
non-performance risk because
non-payment of either principal or interest is defined as an
event of default of
Paragon and there is no coupon flexibility in a going concern
scenario.
Paragon is rated under Fitch's "Global Non-Bank Financial
Institutions Rating
Criteria". As the consolidated group is subject to Prudential
Regulation
Authority (PRA) capital supervision, the notes themselves have
been rated in
accordance with Fitch's "Global Bank Rating Criteria", as
required by the Global
Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria in respect of
subordinated
instruments issued by prudentially regulated non-bank financial
institutions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The notes' rating is primarily sensitive to a change in the
Long-Term IDR of
Paragon.
The notes' rating is also sensitive to a change in notching due
to a revision in
Fitch's assessment of the probability of the notes'
non-performance risk
relative to the risk captured in Paragon's Long-Term IDR, or in
its assessment
of loss severity in case of non-performance.
For more details on Paragon's ratings and credit profile, see
the rating action
commentary, "Fitch Affirms Paragon at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable",
dated 5 May 2016
on www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
David Pierce
Director
+44 20 3530 1014
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Silvana Gandolfo
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1301
Committee Chairperson
Christian Kuendig
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1399
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Date of relevant rating committee: 24 August 2016.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
here
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 15
Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
