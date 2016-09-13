(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a
'BBB+' rating to
Altria Group, Inc.'s (Altria) senior notes offering. Fitch
expects that the
proceeds of the issue will be used to pay down a portion of
Altria's currently
outstanding $682 million of 9.95% notes due 2038 and $718
million of 10.20%
notes due 2039, through an "any and all" tender offer that is
set to expire on
Sept. 16, unless extended. Any remaining proceeds from the
offering are expected
to be used for other general corporate purposes, including
voluntary
contributions to Altria's pension plans. The Rating Outlook is
Stable.
The ratings apply to approximately $13 billion of debt at June
30, 2016. A full
list of current ratings follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--The secular cigarette decline in the U.S., typically in the
range of 3% to 4%
per year, decelerated to less than 1% during 2015, but will
likely return closer
to historical levels by 2017.
--Altria should continue to generate strong EBITDA margins in
the high 40%'s,
even as volume declines resume and pricing improvement moderates
due to fewer
macroeconomic tailwinds.
--Altria's shareholder-friendly posture is expected to continue
through the
ratings horizon, including dividend payouts around 80% (of
adjusted EPS)
supplemented with active share repurchasing. Fitch sees the
strategy as
manageable at current cash flows and with leverage (total debt
to EBITDA)
consistently sustained below 2.0 times (x).
--Positive action to current credit ratings is restrained by key
factors in the
mature industry, specifically secular volume declines, high
litigation exposure,
rising regulatory risks and an accommodative shareholder stance.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for Altria
include:
--Consolidated revenue increases by a compound annual growth
rate (CAGR) of
between 1%-2% from fiscal year (FY) 2015 to FY2018 as cigarette
volume declines
revert closer to historical levels of 3%-4% after moderating in
2015 and 2016.
--Consolidated EBITDA and EBITDA margin approximates $8.5
billion and 49.5%,
respectively in 2016.
--Total debt to EBITDA increases from 1.4x in 2015 to around
1.5x in 2016, from
a modestly higher debt load partially offset by incremental
EBITDA growth.
--Modest free cash flow (FCF; operating cash flow, less CAPEX
and dividends) in
2016 assuming that Altria makes voluntary pension contributions,
followed by a
return to levels between $700 million-$800 million (approximate
4% margin)
annually over the remainder of the forecast period, reflecting
annual increases
to dividends and capital intensity maintained around 1%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future development that may individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action:
--Mitigation of negative industry factors with an emphasis on
the slowing or
reversal of secular volume declines;
--Altria fully offsetting cigarette volume pressures with
meaningful portfolio
diversification, such as alternative smoking products including
E-cigarettes;
--Significantly reducing litigation risk, most notably the Engle
progeny
exposure;
--A commitment to a conservative financial strategy demonstrated
by lower
dividend payouts and less-aggressive share repurchasing.
Future development that may individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action:
--Altria has flexibility to accommodate a more aggressive
shareholder-friendly
stance or acquisition activity, but gross debt leverage
exceeding 2.5x would
warrant a one-notch downgrade;
--EBITDA pressures arising from greater-than-expected market
contraction or a
heightened competitive environment, such that gross debt
leverage rises and
stays above 2.5x;
--Regulatory decisions immediately banning sale of mentholated
cigarettes or
meaningfully increasing state or federal excise taxes on smoking
products that
significantly accelerates volume declines;
--Substantial changes in the litigation process, whereby legal
cases may reach
verdict quicker and/or material adverse judgments significantly
increase in
number and amount.
CIGARETTE VOLUMES IN DECLINE
The secular cigarette decline in the U.S., typically in the
range of 3% to 4%
per year, decelerated to less than 1% during 2015, benefitting
from more
disposable income remains in the hands of the smoking
population, mainly driven
by falling gas prices. As a result, cigarette consumers smoked
more often and
have up-trended to premium cigarettes. While there will be some
benefit during
2016 as oil prices remain subdued, Fitch estimates a return to
the historical
annual rate of cigarette decline by 2017.
OPERATIONAL LEVERAGE/PRICING DRIVE EARNINGS
Operating leverage, pricing improvement, and moderating
cigarette volume
declines drove an increase of 6.2% in operating income in 2015
from a 5.1%
increase in sales, net of excise taxes. This trend has reversed
in the first six
months of 2016, partially due to lower volume and higher
promotional
investments, offset by higher pricing. Fitch sees EBITDA margins
of 49.5% in
2016, but then modestly easing annually as cigarette volume
declines revert to
historical levels.
HEAVY SHAREHOLDER RETURNS MANAGEABLE
Fitch expects Altria to maintain its shareholder-friendly
posture through the
ratings horizon, which includes dividend payouts around 80% (of
adjusted EPS)
supplemented with active share repurchasing. The company gains
flexibility for
heavy shareholder returns from limited acquisition opportunities
and light
capital spending Altria increases its dividend yearly by 8% to
9% (currently
topping $4 billion) and spends around $1 billion for share
repurchases that is
determined annually. Fitch sees the strategy as manageable at
current cash flows
and with leverage (total debt to EBITDA) consistently sustained
below 2.0x.
Capital Structure Well Managed: Altria has worked down $8.3
billion of high
coupon notes (due in 2018, 2019, 2038, and 2039) issued for the
U.S. Tobacco
(UST) acquisition in 2009. Since 2012, the company re-financed
and tendered for
nearly $4.9 billion of the expensive debt, leaving a balance of
approximately
$3.4 billion as of June 30, 2016. This total could be reduced by
$1 billion or
more once the company's current tender offer is completed. As
such, Altria's
weighted average interest rate on its debt, all fixed rate,
decreased to 5.5% in
2015 from 8.3% in 2011, and will likely decrease further once
the company's
current refinancing transactions are completed. The company also
chose to pay
off $1 billion maturing debt in 2015 as opposed to refinancing
the notes,
yielding total debt of $12.9 billion on June 30, 2016 (from
$14.7 billion at the
end of 2014) and gross debt leverage of 1.4x for the latest 12
months (LTM)
ending June 30, 2016. Fitch expects that leverage will continue
to approximate
1.5x over the next few years, as the company maintains financial
discipline
while benefiting from strong operational performance. Altria's
next significant
long-term debt maturity is the balance of 9.7% unsecured notes
($863.6 million)
due in November 2018.
SABMiller Investment Change: Altria's liquidity has been
supported by an
approximately 27% ownership in SABMiller plc (SABMiller), valued
around $23
billion, that provides annual dividends in the range of $400
million to $500
million. The proposed agreement whereby Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB
InBev) will
acquire SABMiller in a cash and stock transaction valued at $107
billion will
effectively reduce Altria's ownership to approximately 10.5% of
the economic and
voting interest in the combined entity. In addition, Altria will
receive $3
billion in cash before taxes from partial share alternative,
with the final
ownership stake and cash proceeds subject to proration.
Fitch sees Altria continuing to account for its investment in
the merged entity
through the equity method of accounting given board
representation and continued
ability to exercise significant influence in the combined
company. Fitch sees a
credit neutral impact from the transaction as cash dividends
from the new entity
are forecasted to remain relatively steady with present levels
despite the
likelihood that the AB InBev-SABMiller firm will reduce
dividends to focus on
debt reduction over the intermediate term.
INDUSTRY FACTORS LIMIT MOMENTUM
Positive action to current credit ratings is restrained by key
factors in the
mature industry, specifically secular volume declines, high
litigation exposure,
rising regulatory risks and an accommodative shareholder stance.
Reversal of
positive price realization for tobacco products such that
secular volume
declines are not offset leading to compression in profitability
and cash flow
generation would have negative consequences for Altria's
ratings.
LIQUIDITY
Liquidity remains solid at June 30, 2016, with cash of $819
million (near the
annual low point following Philip Morris USA Inc.'s (PM USA)
yearly payment to
the Master Settlement Agreement (MSA) of approximately $4
billion in April) and
full availability under a $3 billion five-year revolver due
August 2020.
Internal liquidity is provided by strong operating cash flows
that have
historically increased annually and were $5.6 billion for the
LTM period ending
June 30, 2016, versus $5.8 billion in 2015 and $4.66 billion in
2014. Altria's
liquidity is also supported by the company's approximate 27%
share of SABMiller,
worth around $23 billion, which provides annual dividends in the
range of $400
million to $500 million. The current holding may convert to a
10.5% ownership in
an AB InBev-SABMiller merged entity, potentially the world's
largest brewer, in
the near term. Excess liquidity is important given PM USA's
annual payment to
the MSA.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch currently rates Altria as follows:
Altria Group Inc. (Parent)
--Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB+';
--Guaranteed bank credit facility 'BBB+';
--Guaranteed senior unsecured debt 'BBB+';
--Short-Term IDR 'F2';
--Commercial paper (CP) 'F2.'
Philip Morris Capital Corp. (a wholly owned subsidiary of
Altria)
--Long-Term IDR 'BBB+';
--Short-Term IDR 'F2';
--CP 'F2'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Gregory Dickerson
Director
+1-212-908-0220
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Bill Densmore
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3125
Committee Chairperson
Megan Neuburger, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0501
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Date of relevant rating committee: Jan. 22, 2016
