(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, September 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a final rating of 'A' to Charming Light Investments Ltd's USD 650m 2.375% senior unsecured notes due 2021, issued under its USD4bn medium-term note (MTN) programme. The proceeds will be used as working capital and for general corporate purposes. The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received. The final ratings are in line with the expected ratings assigned on 24 August 2016. KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by China Orient Asset Management (International) Holding Ltd (COAMI, A-/Stable), a wholly owned subsidiary of China Orient Asset Management Corporation (COAM, A/Stable). The notes will be COAMI's senior unsecured obligations and rank pari passu with its other senior unsecured obligations. The notes are rated at the same level as COAM's Issuer Default Rating (IDR), due to the strong link between COAM and COAMI and because the keepwell deed and deed of equity interest purchase undertaking transfers the ultimate responsibility of payment to COAM. Fitch believes the keepwell and deed of equity interest purchase undertaking signal a strong intention from COAM to ensure COAMI has sufficient funds to honour its debt obligations. The agency also believes COAM intends to maintain its reputation and credit profile in the international offshore market and is unlikely to default on offshore obligations, as a default by COAMI could have significant negative repercussions on COAM for any future offshore funding. COAM is one of China's four large national asset management companies established to mitigate financial risks, preserve state-owned assets and promote the reform and development of the country's financial system. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any rating action on COAM's IDR would result in similar rating action on the programme and rated notes. Any rating action on the China sovereign (A+/Stable) will likely have similar action on COAM's Issuer DR. Contact: Primary Analyst Saifeng Mao Associate Director +852 2263 9983 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Terry Gao Director +852 2263 9972 Committee Chairperson Christophe Parisot Managing Director + 33 1 44 29 91 34 Date of the Relevant Rating Committee: 1 September 2016 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016) here Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States (pub. 22 Feb 2016) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.