SYDNEY, September 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned final
ratings to MTF
Torana Trust 2016's automotive-backed floating-rate notes. The
issuance consists
of notes backed by automotive loan receivables originated by
Motor Trade Finance
Ltd (MTF). The ratings are as follows:
NZD194.04m Class A notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
NZD7.33m Class B notes: 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable
NZD6.42m Class C notes: 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
NZD2.93m Class D notes: 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable
NZD2.75m Class E notes: 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable
NZD1.32m Class F notes: 'Bsf'; Outlook Stable
NZD5.21m Seller notes: 'NRsf'
The notes were issued by Trustees Executors Limited in its
capacity as trustee
of MTF Torana Trust 2016.
As at the cut-off date, the total collateral pool consisted of
20,906 auto loan
receivables totalling approximately NZD217.8m, with an average
obligor exposure
of NZD10,418. The loan receivables, originated by MTF, are
amortising principal
and interest loans for both new (8.1% of the portfolio) and used
(91.9%)
vehicles, with a portfolio weighted-average (WA) seasoning and
remaining
contract term of 7.6 and 33.8 months, respectively. The
collateral pool is of
similar credit quality as the previous MTF Valiant Trust 2014
(Valiant)
transaction. The transaction structure replicates the previous
Valiant
transaction, which includes a revolving period of two years from
closing that is
contingent upon there being no stop origination events
subsisting. During the
two year period, loans may be substituted, subject to
eligibility criteria,
which includes a maximum exposure of NZD100,000 and a minimum
pool yield
threshold.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Asset Performance: Historical net-losses have been minimal due
to the alignment
of interests between MTF and the originating parties via a
back-to-back loan
agreement.
Yield Support Mechanism: The WA yield generated by the cash
balance held in the
designated account and the receivables pool must remain above 8%
during the
revolving period. This calculation is weighted by the remaining
term of the
contracts to ensure yield is maintained as the pool amortises.
Fitch's cash flow
analysis tested that excess was available under all stressed
scenarios tested.
Granular Portfolio Parameters: Wide-ranging parameters manage
portfolio
concentrations. These include, but are not limited to, controls
on high-risk
loans, contract size, geographic distribution, single-dealer and
franchisee
concentration, maximum obligor exposure and restrictions on
non-standard motor
vehicles.
Stop-Origination Triggers: The revolving period does expose
noteholders to
additional risks with respect to a longer time-horizon or
portfolio
asset-quality. The revolving period is limited to two years from
closing, unless
stop-origination triggers are met. These include the
above-mentioned pool
parameters and yield support levels - along with, but not
limited to,
performance-based arrears, loss and charge-off stop-origination
triggers.
Excess Spread: Once 30+ day arrears, averaged over the previous
three-month
period, exceed 3.5%, half of the available excess will be
allocated to the
excess spread reserve. If a stop-origination event subsists, all
the available
excess will be allocated to the excess spread reserve. If the
ratings of any
notes are less than that issued at closing, any proceeds held
may be used to
repay principal on the rated notes after covering income and
loss shortfalls.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Increases in the frequency of defaults could produce loss levels
higher than
Fitch's base case, which could result in negative rating actions
on the notes.
Fitch evaluated the sensitivity of the ratings on MTF Torana
Trust 2016 to
increased defaults and decreased recovery rates over the life of
the
transaction. Its analysis found that collectively, the ratings
of the class A
and C notes were susceptible to downgrades under all stress
levels tested (these
stresses being 10%, 25% and 50% increases in defaults), while
the class B, D, E
and F notes remain susceptible under medium (25% increase) to
severe (50%
increase) default stress.
Recovery scenarios, whereby recovery rate assumptions are
decreased, showed that
the ratings of the class A, B and F notes were affected under
only severe (50%
decrease) scenarios, while the class C, D and E notes were
affected under medium
(25% decrease in recoveries) and severe (50% decrease in
recoveries).
The ratings of the class A, B, C, D and E notes were adversely
affected under
all combined stress scenarios of 10% increase in defaults and
10% decrease in
recoveries, 25% increase in defaults and 25% decrease in
recoveries and 50%
increase in defaults and 50% decrease in recoveries, while the
class F notes
were the only class affected only under moderate and severe
scenarios of a 25%
increase in defaults and 25% decrease in recoveries and a 50%
increase in
defaults and 50% decrease in recoveries, respectively.
USE OF THIRD-PARTY DUE DILIGENCE PURSUANT TO SEC RULE 17G-10
Form ABS Due Diligence-15E was not provided to, or reviewed by,
Fitch in
relation to this rating action.
REPRESENTATIONS, WARRANTIES AND ENFORCEMENT MECHANISMS
A description of the transaction's representations, warranties
and enforcement
mechanisms (RW&Es) disclosed in the offering document and which
relate to the
underlying asset pool is available by accessing the appendix
referenced under
"Related Research" below. The appendix also contains a
comparison of these RW&Es
to those Fitch considers typical for the asset class as detailed
in the Special
Report titled "Representations, Warranties and Enforcement
Mechanisms in Global
Structured Finance Transactions," dated 31 May 2016.
DATA ADEQUACY
Fitch conducted a review of 10 sample loan files focusing on the
underwriting
procedures conducted by MTF compared to MTF's credit policy at
the time of
underwriting. Fitch has checked the consistency and plausibility
of the
information and no material discrepancies were noted that would
impact Fitch's
rating analysis.
Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivities are further
discussed in the
corresponding new issue report entitled "MTF Torana Trust 2016",
published
today. Included as an appendix to the report are a description
of the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Spencer Wilson
Associate Director
+61 2 8256 0320
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd
Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000
Secondary Analyst
David Carroll
Director
+612 82560 333
Committee Chairperson
Natasha Vojvodic
Senior Director
+612 82560 350
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
The source of information identified for this rating action was
MTF, as
originator and the issuer's counsel, Bell Gully. The issuer has
informed Fitch
that not all relevant underlying information used in the
analysis of the rated
notes is public.
