(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, September 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Westpac
Banking
Corporation's (WBC, AA-/Stable/F1+) AUD27.2bn of outstanding
mortgage covered
bonds at 'AAA'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on WBC's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'AA-', an
unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 4 notches and the asset
percentage (AP)
of 89% used in the programme's asset coverage test, which Fitch
relies upon in
its analysis. This AP is lower than Fitch's revised 'AAA'
breakeven AP of 90.5%
and supports a 'AA' tested rating on a probability-of-default
basis and a 'AAA'
rating after giving credit for recoveries from the cover assets
given default of
the covered bonds. The Outlook on the covered bonds reflects the
Stable Outlook
on WBC's IDR.
The 'AAA' breakeven AP of 90.5%, corresponding to a breakeven
overcollateralisation of 10.5%, is driven by an asset disposal
loss component of
14.6%. This reflects the significant maturity mismatches
modelled in the
programme, with the weighted-average residual life of the assets
at 15.1 years
and the liabilities at 3.4 years. The credit loss component
contributes 3.8%,
which has increased marginally due to the reduced lenders'
mortgage insurance
coverage in the cover pool (currently 9.1% of total pool
balance). The stressed
cash flow valuation component decreases the breakeven
over-collateralisation by
6.7%, due to the available excess spread modelled by Fitch in
the programme.
The 'AAA' breakeven AP has changed from last analysis, as Fitch
has fine-tuned
its approach to modelling the pro-rata asset sales clause, which
used to
restrict the sale of assets in the programme after an issuer
event of default.
The D-Cap is unchanged at 4 notches and is driven by Fitch's
moderate risk
assessment in four of five components: liquidity gap and
systemic risk
component, systemic alternative management component, cover pool
specific
alternative management component and privileged derivatives
component. The asset
segregation component remains very low risk.
The cover pool consisted of 133,080 loans secured by
first-ranking mortgages on
Australian residential properties, with a total outstanding
balance of
approximately AUD34.6bn, as at end-July 2016. The cover pool's
weighted average
current loan/value ratio (LVR) was 61.4%, the Fitch calculated
weighted-average
indexed current LVR was 57.5% and the loans' weighted-average
seasoning was 55
months.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade should any
of the following
occur: Westpac Banking Corporation's Issuer Default Rating is
downgraded by 4
notches; the Discontinuity Cap falls by 4 notches; or the asset
percentage (AP)
that Fitch takes into account in its analysis rises above the
'AAA' breakeven AP
of 90.5%.
Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore, it cannot be assumed that the 'AAA' breakeven AP,
which maintains the
covered bond rating, will remain stable over time.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Claire Heaton
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0361
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd.
Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000
Secondary Analyst
Sambit Agasti
Analyst
+61 2 8256 0337
Committee Chairperson
Ben McCarthy
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0388
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
The source of information used to assess these ratings was
Westpac Banking
Corporation. The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant
underlying
information used in the analysis of the rated bonds is public.
