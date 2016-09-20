(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 20 (Fitch) Large US community banks will
face strategic
challenges through the medium term from a combination of an
increased regulatory
burden and normalizing credit costs, says Fitch Ratings.
Earnings pressures are likely to rise and persistent high
lending growth could
add to asset quality, capital, and liquidity risks down the
line.
Fitch published a special report today that assesses the
findings of the large
community bank peer review we recently conducted. Regulatory
challenges remain a
key theme for the sector's outlook. This is especially the case
for the larger
community banks approaching USD10bn in assets, which face a
substantial increase
in their regulatory burden should they cross over the USD10bn
threshold.
Combined with a challenging earnings environment, increased
compliance burdens
have contributed to a rise in M&A activity in the sector, and
Fitch believes
that a high level of transactions will continue to occur.
The looming normalization of interest rates is another key issue
for the sector.
The prolonged low-rate environment has contributed to
significant uncertainty.
Assessing the impact on net interest income from rising rates is
difficult owing
to the challenge of predicting how depositors and borrowers will
react given the
current unusually long period of low rates.
High loan growth remains a key constraint on community banks'
credit profiles,
especially as it has occurred at a time of constrained economic
growth, which
could point to loosened underwriting standards or expansion into
new markets.
Ratings could come under pressure should strong lending growth
result in asset
quality, capital, or liquidity deterioration.
Community banks have increased their issuance of subordinated
debt over the past
year to support their total capital ratios, and Fitch believes
that this trend
should continue in the medium term. Continued high lending
growth and
acquisitions and the desire to increase regulatory legal lending
limits will all
contribute to further subordinated debt issuance by community
banks.
Community banks continue to benefit from strong deposit
franchises and
reasonably strong capitalization levels relative to ratings and
balance sheet
risk. All of the banks in Fitch's peer group exceed regulatory
well capitalized
minimums, with an average common equity Tier 1 capital ratio of
12.9% at
end-2Q16.
Fitch outlined the results of its large community bank peer
review in its latest
special report, published on Sept 19. The report is available to
subscribers by
clicking on the link above or at www.fitchratings.com.
