BARCELONA/SYDNEY, September 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the Long-Term
Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of the
State of South
Australia at 'AA'. The Outlooks are Stable. At the same time,
Fitch has affirmed
the Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs at 'F1+'.
The affirmation reflects no change in our assessment of
Australia's strong
institutional framework, the state's relatively weak but
improving fiscal
performance, low direct debt levels, sound liquidity and prudent
debt
management. Higher sustained operating and current balances will
reduce deficits
before debt variation and support stable debt metrics. However,
Fitch expects
operating and current margins to remain weak relative to other
'AA' rated
international peers, limiting financial flexibility.
The Stable Outlooks reflect Fitch's expectation that South
Australia, despite
some economic headwinds, will maintain its improved budgetary
performance by
adhering to its fiscal principles.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Australia's institutional framework supports South Australia's
ratings. Grant
income accounts for around 52% of the state's operating revenue
and helps offset
high operating expenditure in service areas, such as education
and health. In
addition, goods and services tax adjustments mean weaker states
and territories
receive a greater relative share of the distribution, mitigating
potential
financial underperformance. In addition, the Australian
sovereign (AAA/Stable)
has mechanisms to limit the financial effects on a state from
natural
catastrophes.
South Australia reported an improved Fitch-adjusted current
balance of AUD878m
(current margin of 5.5%) in its estimates for the financial year
to end-June
2016 (FY16), up from AUD560m in FY15, and we believe improved
balances are
sustainable through to FYE20. The state continues to demonstrate
good expense
control, but we have factored into our estimates lower tax
revenue growth as a
result of weak wage growth, and employment uncertainty in mining
and
manufacturing sectors.
South Australia expected its gross state product to grow by 1.5%
in FY16 to
around AUD100bn (FY15: 1.6%), and is forecasting a 2% increase
for FY17 and
2.25% for FY18. South Australia's population of 1.7 million has
increased at an
annual rate of 1% over the decade to t end-2015. Low
interest-rates have
supported household consumption and dwelling construction, but
the potential
drag on employment from the end of the state's car manufacturing
industry and a
mining sector dealing with lower commodity prices pose
significant threats.
However, state infrastructure spending, job growth initiatives
and defence
industry spending will help mitigate these potential pressures
over the medium
term.
South Australia forecasts capex to average AUD2.2bn (around 13%
of total
spending) over FY16 to FY20. This is up from the average annual
capex of
AUD1.7bn over FY11 to FY15 and includes the recognition of the
AUD2.8bn finance
lease liability for the new Royal Adelaide Hospital undertaken
as a
public-private partnership. Stronger fiscal performance will
reduce the size of
the state's deficits before debt variation, despite the higher
capex. We
calculate deficits, measured against total revenue, to average
3.4% over FY16 to
FY20, down from an average 7.2% over FY11 to FY15.
We estimate South Australia's ratio of
direct-debt/current-revenue, including
finance lease obligations, was 32% at FYE16, which was well
below peers.
However, its net overall-risk/current-revenue of 146%, which
incorporates the
state's unfunded defined pension liabilities and the South
Australian Government
Financing Authority's guaranteed financial liabilities, was more
in-line with
peers. We estimate a direct-debt/current-balance ratio of 5.8
years at FY16 and
forecast it to average 12.4 years over FY17 to FY20.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative rating action could occur if the state unexpectedly
departs from its
budgeted constraint and fiscal strategy, and forecast current
balances turn
negative. The negative effect would be compounded should local
economic
performance be much weaker than Fitch expects.
Positive rating action is unlikely under our base case scenario,
but could occur
if consistent current balances resulted in a
direct-debt/current-ratio
maintained below 50% and a direct-debt/current-balance
consistently below six
years.
Summary of Data Adjustments - The financial data used in Fitch's
calculations is
taken from South Australia's budget papers. We have made the
following
adjustments to the reported numbers; on-passed grants and
depreciation are
excluded from revenue and expense figures.
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
