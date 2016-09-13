(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/LONDON, September 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Iraq's
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B-' with a Negative
Outlook. The
Country Ceiling is affirmed at 'B-' and the Short-Term IDR at
'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Political risk and insecurity in Iraq are among the highest
faced by any
sovereign rated by Fitch. Progress has been made in pushing back
the Islamic
State (IS), but the military campaign brings in its wake major
reconstruction
and humanitarian challenges. Sectarian and ethnic tensions
continue to undermine
political stability, relations with the Kurdish Regional
Government are volatile
and Iraq scores the worst of all Fitch-rated sovereigns on the
composite World
Bank governance indicator. This reflects not only insecurity and
political
instability but also corruption, government ineffectiveness and
weak
institutions.
The bulk of oil production facilities and export infrastructure
are located away
from areas of insecurity. After expanding strongly in 2015, oil
output in the
south has stabilised so far in 2016 at 3.5m b/d on average,
given lower budgeted
government payments to international oil companies, which has
constrained
investment. Including output from the north, which incorporates
Kurdish fields,
total oil production totalled 4.6m b/d in July, according to the
Ministry of
Oil. Given low oil prices we expect the government to budget a
similar amount
for oil investment in 2017 and we forecast oil production and
exports (at 3.3m
b/d) to plateau.
Lower oil prices are driving significant deterioration in Iraq's
financial
position. Commodity dependence is among the highest of all
Fitch-rated
sovereigns. Oil accounts for more than 50% of GDP and over 90%
of fiscal and
current external receipts. The budget deficit in 2015 ballooned
to IQD26.4trn
(USD22.3bn) or 13.9% of GDP. This was financed by a mixture of
T-bill issuance
to banks refinanced to a large degree by the CBI (indirect
monetary financing),
accumulation of domestic and external arrears and multilateral
financing.
Iraq and the IMF agreed a stand-by arrangement (SBA) in July
2016, which entails
USD5.34bn of funding over three years. The funding is
front-loaded, providing
USD1.9bn between July and end-2016. Performance criteria under
the SBA seem
broadly realistic, but implementing earmarked structural reforms
is likely to
prove more difficult. Risks attached to the programme are high,
but the Iraqi
government has a strong incentive to adhere to the SBA.
In 2016 the IMF programmes for a deficit of IQD26trn (USD22bn)
for Iraq. The
majority of financing, USD17bn, will come from T-bills and
bonds, USD10.7bn of
which will be refinanced by the CBI and USD4bn is from
government deposits in
the banks. The banking sector itself is not strong enough to be
a source of much
financing. External financing from the IMF, World Bank, US loans
and other
bilateral loans will make up most of the remainder.
Government debt is rising sharply on the back of these deficits
and we forecast
it will average 73% of GDP in 2015-17. However, this includes
USD41bn of debt
lent to Iraq by GCC countries during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq
war, which the
authorities do not face any pressure to repay or service. If
this debt were
restructured on the same terms as Paris Club debt was
restructured, government
debt/GDP would average 52% in 2015-17, closer to the 'B' median
of 41%.
International reserves are declining, but remain large and
support Iraq's
currency peg. Fitch forecasts an average current account deficit
of close to 9%
of GDP in 2016-17 because of low oil prices. This will
contribute to further
declines in international reserves, which we project to slip to
USD45bn this
year and USD41bn at end-2017 from USD54bn at end-2015. This
would still equate
to almost eight months of current external payments (CXP) in
2017. We assume the
authorities will maintain the dinar's peg to the US dollar,
although this could
come under pressure.
The banking sector is under-developed and fundamentally weak.
Private sector
credit to GDP is one of the lowest of any Fitch-rated sovereign.
The two large
state-owned banks Al-Rafidain and Al-Rasheed, which have high
non-performing
loans and exceptionally low capital adequacy, dominate the
sector. There has
been no progress in restructuring these banks, although the
government has
appointed auditors as required by the IMF. Fitch assumes that
restructuring will
require recapitalisation by the government.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Iraq a score equivalent to a
rating of 'B-' on
the Long-Term IDR scale.
In accordance with its rating criteria, Fitch's sovereign rating
committee
decided not to adopt the score indicated by the SRM as the
starting point for
its analysis because the SRM output has migrated from 'B' to
'B-', but in our
view this is potentially a temporary deterioration.
Assuming an SRM output of 'B', Fitch's sovereign rating
committee adjusted the
output to arrive at the final Long-Term IDR by applying its QO,
relative to
rated peers, as follows:
- Structural features: -2 notches, to reflect political and
security risks which
are not sufficiently captured by the governance indicators in
the SRM and
because of the exceptionally weak banking sector.
- External finances: +1 notch, to reflect the benefits of the
IMF programme,
which is boosting Iraq's financing options, and to adjust for
the legacy debt to
GCC countries which the authorities do not face any pressure to
repay or
service.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to a downgrade
are:
-Evidence of stress in financing fiscal shortfalls.
-Further deterioration in the country's security, particularly
if insecurity
spreads to new geographical areas or hinders oil production or
exports.
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action are:
-A sustained period of oil prices higher than our current
forecasts,
particularly if combined with higher oil production and exports
and leading to
an improvement in Iraq's public and external finances.
-A fundamental improvement in the country's security that allows
for stronger
non-oil economic development.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch forecasts Brent crude to average USD42/b in 2016, USD45/b
in 2017 and
USD55/b in 2018. We assume that Iraqi oil sells at a consistent
discount to
Brent. Fitch forecasts Iraqi oil exports (excluding exports from
the Kurdish
region) to average 3.3m b/d in 2016-17.
Fitch does not incorporate into its fiscal numbers an
oil-sharing agreement
between the central government and the Kurdish Regional
Government, given the
patchy track record for implementing this agreement.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Toby Iles
Director
+852 2263 9832
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Paul Gamble
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1623
Committee Chairperson
James McCormack
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1286
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 16 Aug 2016)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1011572
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
