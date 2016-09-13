(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, September 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
China-based
property developer Wuzhou International Holdings Limited's
(Wuzhou) Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'CCC' from
'B-'. Wuzhou's
senior unsecured ratings have also been downgraded to 'CCC' from
'B-', with the
Recovery Rating remaining at 'RR4'.
The downgrade reflects the sustained weakening of Wuzhou's
financial position as
demand for its main trade centre product remained weak amid poor
business
sentiment among SMEs. Wuzhou's adjusted inventory increased by
CNY643m to
CNY13.8bn in the 12 months to end-June 2016, but net debt rose
by a much larger
CNY1.7bn to CNY5.7bn over the same period. This reflects the
large cash drain
given its high selling, general and administrative (SG&A) costs
and interest
expenses. This has increased the refinancing risk for its
capital market debts
that fall due from 2018.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Continued Weak Sales: Wuzhou's contracted sales fell 32% yoy to
CNY2.2bn in
1H16, after declining 9% to CNY6bn in 2015, which was lower than
its target of
CNY7bn and our estimate of CNY6.8bn, amid the difficult
operating environment.
Fitch believes contracted sales will remain weak at CNY4bn-4.5bn
a year in
2016-2017, given sluggish demand from SMEs for trade centres,
and lower investor
appetite for commercial properties.
Poor Cash Collection: Fitch believes that Wuzhou's cash
collection rate will not
rise until China's business environment improves over a
sustained period and
eases the cash flow positions of its customers, which are mostly
SMEs. Wuzhou's
cash collection rate was low at 60% in 2015 and 1H16, dropping
from 67% in 2014
and above 80% before 2014. Wuzhou offers some of its customers
deferred payment
terms where 30%-50% of the sales will be collected only upon
completion, which
is usually 12-18 months after the contracted sales are booked.
This means the
company has to incur more development expenditure even as its
sales performance
remains weak.
Price Cuts Not Effective: Wuzhou was the first among its peers
to reduce prices
in the weak market, but sales have not improved. Furthermore,
its EBITDA margin
fell below zero to -3.5% in 2015 and -2.2% in the 12 months to
June 2016, as a
result of the price cuts. Destocking has been slow because most
of Wuzhou's
projects are located in third-tier and lower-tier cities, and
Fitch expects the
sell-through ratio to be low at 45%-50% in the next two to three
years.
Leverage Continues to Worsen: Fitch expects Wuzhou's leverage,
as measured by
net debt/adjusted inventory, to reach 40% in 2016 (1H16: 41.4%)
and continue
rising to above 50% from 2017. This will be driven by its weak
operation and
high interest and SG&A expenses, which will represent more than
30% of
contracted sales value (2015: 26%, 1H16: 31%) in the next two to
three years,
though the company was able to reduce SG&A expenses last year.
Furthermore,
Wuzhou needs to finance construction activities, which will form
65% to 75% of
contracted sales value in the next two to three years based on
our forecast;
while the company's low cash collection ratio means it will
continue to rely on
external funding to cover its operational cash shortfall.
Fitch expects Wuzhou to continue with large construction capex
to complete
construction of pre-sold projects, which could bring in more
cash as customers
make payments, and to launch new projects for sale. Wuzhou's
ability to secure
refinancing for its onshore and offshore bonds is at risk until
the company's
operational cash flows improve and its financial profile
strengthens.
No Imminent Liquidity Risk: Wuzhou's cash, including pledged
deposits, totalled
CNY3.1bn at end-June 2016. This is not materially lower than its
CNY3.5bn in
short-term debt (CNY4.1bn, including a convertible bond with put
option that may
be exercised from September 2017). It issued a CNY500m
three-year private bond
out of its CNY4bn quota at 6.9% in August 2016 to further
improve its liquidity
position. Wuzhou in January 2016 obtained approval to issue up
to CNY1.6bn of
onshore public bonds, but has not yet done so.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer
include
- Contracted sales to be CNY4bn-4.5bn a year in 2016-2017
- Land replenishment rate, as measured by land acquired over
contracted sales
sold by gross floor area, at 1.1x-1.2x in 2017-2018
- Construction cost / contracted sales at 65%-75% in 2016-2018
- Gross profit margin at around 25% in 2016-2018
- Cash collection ratio at 60% in 2016-2018
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Further weakening of liquidity position
Positive: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to positive
rating action include:
- Sustained improvement in sales and cash collection
- Contracted sales/gross debt is sustained above 1x (12 months
to end-June 2016:
0.56x; 2015: 1.04x)
- Net debt/adjusted inventory is sustained below 40%
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Fiona Zhang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9909
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
60-68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Laura Long
Analyst
+86 21 5097 3019
Committee Chairperson
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
