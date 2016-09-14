(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, September 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Chinese diesel engine
manufacturer Weichai Power Co., Ltd.'s (Weichai) Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'BBB' and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB'. The Outlook
is Stable. The
rating on the US dollar notes issued by its wholly owned
subsidiary Weichai
International Hong Kong Energy Group Co., Limited has also been
affirmed at
'BBB'.
The affirmation follows Weichai's ability to maintain its strong
financial
profile even as the market for its core diesel engines underwent
a downturn in
2015. We expect Weichai to sustain its market leadership as the
industry stages
a mild recovery in 2016.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Mild Recovery in 1H16: Sales of heavy duty trucks (HDT) declined
by 26% in 2015.
Consequently, Weichai's revenue from its core engine segment
declined by 39% and
segment operating margin narrowed to 8.7% in 2015, from 14.0% in
2014. The HDT
market recovered slightly in 1H16, with Weichai's core engine
segment sales
rising 22.7% yoy and segment operating margin improving to
11.0%.
Innovation Helps Market-Share Gain: We do not expect the demand
for HDTs to
return to its previous peak achieved in 2010 over the medium
term. However,
Weichai has shown some resilience by focusing on new product and
new market
development, for instance its 12-13 litre large diesel engines
and product
application of HDT in the logistics industry. This has helped
the company raise
its share of the domestic HDT engine market to 24.6% in 1H16
from 21.4% in 2015.
Diversification Benefit from KION: Weichai's credit profile
benefits from the
40.23% ownership of German forklift manufacturer, KION Group.
The company
consolidates KION's financials in its statements but we
deconsolidate KION in
our analysis as Weichai has no direct access to KION's cash.
However, we
recognise the diversification benefit from KION, because its
forklift business
in Europe has very low correlation to Weichai's core HDT engine
business in
China. For instance, while Weichai's domestic sales contracted
in 2015, KION's
revenue rose 9.0%.
Strong Financial Profile: Weichai - after deconsolidating KION -
was able to
maintain a neutral cash flow position in a tough year 2015,
which Fitch
considers to be strong evidence of Weichai's business stability
and cash
generation capability. We view the company's financial policy as
conservative as
it has consistently maintained a net cash position through
multiple industry
cycles. It also enjoys strong access to external financing
channels, including
onshore and offshore banks and capital markets.
Leader in Key Markets: Weichai remains the largest manufacturer
of HDT engines
in China and of forklifts in Europe. These segments are the core
profit pools
for the company. Weichai is also the largest supplier of HDT
transmissions,
axles and wheel loader engines in China based on sales volume.
Weichai spends
3%-5% of its revenue on R&D each year. Its technology know-how,
strong
distribution network, service network and deep market
understanding create
moderate to high entry barriers for new entrants.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Weichai Power
include:
- Revenue to grow by 11%, 16% and 7% in 2016, 2017 and 2018,
respectively
- Operating margin of 5%-6% a year in the next three years
- Total capex of less than CNY15bn for the next three years
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Positive rating action is not expected in the medium
term unless there
is material change of business profile with improving scale,
profitability and
stability.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Engine and forklift businesses lose competitiveness on a
sustained basis
- Free cash flow (excluding KION) turns negative on a sustained
basis
- Failure to maintain net cash position (excluding KION) on a
sustained basis
- Failure to maintain control over KION Group
- FFO-adjusted net leverage (including KION) sustained above 2x
(2015: 0.2x)
