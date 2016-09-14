(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK, September 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand)'s annual
conference this
year highlighted increasing pressure on sovereign ratings in
emerging markets.
Thailand's public and external finances remain the key strengths
of its ratings
profile; although structural issues are a concern over the
longer term. Thai
banks' sound credit profiles should enable them to cope with a
more challenging
operating environment. The conference also highlighted the
opportunities and
threats to the financial services sector from technology
changes.
The event's guest of honour, Dr. Bandid Nijathaworn, President
and CEO, Thai
Institute of Directors, provided the opening keynote address.
Mr. Mervyn Tang, Director, Asia-Pacific Sovereigns at Fitch
Ratings, highlighted
that so far this year, there have been a relatively large number
of sovereign
downgrades and many ratings are currently on Negative Outlook,
in particular
among emerging markets. While external funding requirements are
relatively large
in a number of emerging markets globally, the external finances
are strong in a
number of Asian economies, including Thailand. Thailand's 'BBB+'
rating and
Stable Outlook are supported by strong public and external
finances. Moreover,
the economy has shown resilience despite domestic and external
shocks. At the
same time, the economy continues to face some structural
headwinds, including a
rapidly ageing population and high private-sector leverage.
Mr. Parson Singha, Senior Director, Financial Institutions at
Fitch Ratings
(Thailand) Limited, noted that the operating environment
remains difficult for
banks in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), due
to weaker
economic growth and high levels of private-sector leverage. This
is already
causing pressure on profitability and asset quality for banking
sectors across
the region, which Fitch expects to continue over the next
several quarters.
Nevertheless, the banking sectors in most ASEAN members are
supported by sound
levels of operating profitability and core capitalisation,
particularly compared
with other emerging markets.
Thai banks are facing many of the same operating conditions and
performance
challenges as their regional peers. Nevertheless, most of the
rated banks in
Thailand remain on Stable Outlooks as Fitch views that their
financial profiles
are sufficiently strong to cope with a normal cyclical rise in
loan impairments.
Potential impacts from financial technology advances were
discussed in greater
detail in a roundtable that followed. Mr. Vincent Milton,
Managing Director of
Fitch Ratings (Thailand), moderated a panel on the technology
disruption in the
financial, insurance, and industrial sectors. Speakers on the
panel comprised
Mr. Teeranun Srihong, President of Kasikornbank and Chairman of
Kasikorn
Business-Technology Group; Mr. Punnamas Vichitkulwongsa, Chief
Executive
Officer, Ascend Group; and Mr. Frank Gulitz, Senior Manager -
Financial
Services, Technology Consulting, Accenture Solutions.
The conference was attended by more than 250 executives and
officials from the
regulatory, investor, financial and corporate sectors.
Contact:
Vincent Milton
Managing Director
+66 2108 0169
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Park Ventures, Level 17,
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini
Patumwan, Bangkok 10330
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
