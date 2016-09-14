(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
The upgrade of LC IDR and National Long-Term Rating reflects
Kernel's resilience
to political and economic turmoil in Ukraine thanks to its
export-oriented
business model and limited dependence on the Ukrainian banking
system. Together
with strong credit metrics, these warrant the company's LC IDR
being one notch
above Ukraine's LC IDR of 'CCC'. Kernel's FC IDR of 'CCC'
remains constrained by
Ukraine's Country Ceiling of 'CCC'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
LC IDR Upgrade
Kernel's LC IDR of 'B-' is one notch above Ukraine's LC IDR of
'CCC', reflecting
the company's limited reliance on Ukrainian banking system and
Fitch's
assessment that the company's moderate dependence on the local
operating
environment is not prejudicial to its performance. Over the past
two years,
Kernel performed strongly and had good access to external
liquidity, despite
economic and political turmoil in Ukraine. This is due to its
substantial
export-oriented operations and therefore limited exposure to
recessionary
pressures in its domestic market. Exports accounted for 96% of
revenue in the
first nine months of the financial year to June 2016 (9MFY16).
Wider notching from Ukraine's LC IDR is constrained by the
refinancing risks the
company faces every year in relation to the extension of its
credit lines to
fund the trading and sunflower-oil production cycle. In
addition, the 'B-'
rating incorporates risks associated with the company's reliance
on domestically
sourced inputs (grain and sunflower seeds) and on the country's
infrastructure.
Country Ceiling Constraint
Kernel's FC IDR is one notch lower than its LC IDR as it remains
constrained by
Ukraine's Country Ceiling of 'CCC'. The high volatility of the
company's debt
service ratio around the minimum threshold of 1x over the past
four years as
well as over the rating horizon suggests that there is not
enough support for
the ratings to be above the Country Ceiling, although we
estimate that as at
FYE16 the ratio was 1x and this could justify the one-notch
uplift in accordance
with Fitch's criteria. A debt service ratio sustainably above 1x
over several
years or a change in the capital structure towards less reliance
on short-term
financing could suggest a potential upgrade of the FC IDR.
In line with Fitch's methodology Rating Non-Financial Corporates
Above the
Country Ceiling the debt service ratio for Kernel considers
Fitch-adjusted
EBITDA from exports and Russian grain trading activities,
Fitch-adjusted readily
marketable inventory (RMI) and offshore liquidity in relation to
short-term debt
and interest expense.
Profits Slide
We expect Kernel's Fitch-adjusted EBITDA to decrease to around
USD300m in
FY16-FY17 (FY15: USD346m) due to a decrease in crushing margins
from
exceptionally high levels in FY15, while on the positive side
profits will be
supported by good yields in the farming segment and the
extension of crushing
capacity following the acquisition of Creative's sunflower
seed-crushing plant.
A further decrease in EBITDA to around USD250m-260m is possible
from FY18,
taking into account higher crop-growing costs, assuming no
material hryvnia
depreciation, and more conservative crop-yield assumptions for
the farming
division. Nevertheless, operating cash flows should remain
sufficient to cover
expected capex and dividends.
Appetite for Releveraging
After a reduction in its net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio from 3.6x in
FY14 to 1.1x in
FY15 and estimated 1.0x in FY16, Kernel now plans to increase it
to 1.5x-2.0x
through bolt-on acquisitions and investments in terminal
capacity and its land
bank in Ukraine. This corresponds to similar levels of gross
RMI-adjusted FFO
adjusted leverage in FY17-FY19, which are relatively
conservative and, based on
Fitch's 'Commodity Processing and Trading Companies Ratings
Navigator Companion'
are aligned with the median for the 'BBB' rating category. In
addition, we
believe that investment plans are largely scalable and the
management will not
jeopardise the company's financial standing and access to
liquidity in case of
weaker-than-expected operating cash flows.
RMI Adjustments
Fitch started to apply RMI adjustments in evaluating Kernel's
leverage and
interest coverage ratios and liquidity position. Kernel fulfils
the eligibility
criteria for RMI adjustment as set out in the Commodity
Processing and Trading
Companies Ratings Navigator Companion report dated February
2015 as it hedges
its price risk related to its trading and processing operations
with forward
sale contracts, which bear moderate counterparty risks, and also
uses CBOT
futures for a large proportion of internally produced crops.
For the purpose of Fitch's RMI calculations we applied a 70%
advance rate to
company-reported RMI to reflect the counterparty risk of its
off-takers and the
lower liquidity of sunflower seeds as they are used for further
processing into
sunflower oil and meals. In our calculation of leverage and
interest cover
metrics, we excluded debt associated with financing RMI and
reclassified the
related interest costs as cost of goods sold. The differential
between
RMI-adjusted and RMI-unadjusted FFO leverage is around 0.5x.
Moderate Diversification
Kernel is focused only on few commodities, primarily sunflower
oil and meal,
corn, wheat and barley, and remains largely reliant on Ukraine
for sourcing
these. This exposes it to risks of a contraction in the
Ukrainian harvest, but
so far such risks have not materialised, despite farmers' access
to external
financing weakening over the past three years. At the same time,
even if the
harvest declines, we believe Kernel would be able to manage the
risks due to its
leading market position, ownership of port and other
infrastructure assets and
its better access to external liquidity than many of its
Ukrainian competitors.
The rating benefits from Kernel's good diversification by
destination countries
and adequate customer concentration. Some diversification
benefit is also
provided from its Russian grain trading operations, which we
estimate will
contribute 10%-15% to Kernel's revenues in FY17-FY19, after the
recent increase
in capacity at the Taman port terminal. We consider the disposal
of the
company's Russian sunflower oil plants in FY16 neutral from a
credit perspective
as their contribution to Kernel's profits was immaterial.
Asset-Heavy Business Model
Compared with global agricultural commodity processors and
traders, Kernel
operates on a stronger FFO margin of 7%-10%. This is a result of
Kernel's
asset-heavy business model with substantial processing
operations (relative to
trading) and infrastructure assets as well as integration into
farming. The
group's asset structure and integration within operating
segments allows the
company to retain leading market positions in sunflower oil and
grain exports
and are positive for Kernel's credit profile.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Weak international soft commodity prices over the medium term
- EBITDA margin up to 15.5% in FY16 before decreasing to 13% in
FY17 and 12%
thereafter
- Stable dividends at USD20m per year over FY17-FY19
- Capex at around USD100m over FY17-FY19
- M&A spending not exceeding USD100m per year
- No material reduction in VAT reimbursements related to exports
- Adequate liquidity
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
An upgrade of the Local-Currency IDR is unlikely unless
liquidity and
refinancing risks fall. An upgrade of the Foreign-Currency IDR
is contingent on:
The debt service metric for hard-currency obligations being
sustainably above
1x (as calculated in accordance with Fitch's methodology Rating
Non-Financial
Corporates Above the Country Ceiling) or
Ukraine's Country Ceiling being revised higher
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
A liquidity shortage caused by limited available bank
financing of working
capital investments or by refinancing at more onerous terms than
expected
A severe shock from soft commodity prices, detrimental
export restrictions,
material reduction in VAT refunds or limited crop availability
in Ukraine
leading to material deterioration of Kernel's credit metrics
LIQUIDITY
Adequate RMI-Adjusted Liquidity, PXF Facilities Renewal
At end-March 2016, Kernel's RMI-adjusted liquidity was around
1.0x as
unrestricted cash balances (USD137m), Fitch-estimated RMI
(USD127m), trade
receivables (USD138m) and expected positive FCF were sufficient
to cover
Kernel's current liabilities (USD507m), including short-term
debt of USD360m.
According to our estimates, this ratio remained at the same
level as at FYE16
(ended June 2016).
The liquidity position is also supported by the recent renewal
of pre-export
financing facilities with a total maximum limit of USD515m,
which should cover
the company's working-capital needs for trading and the crushing
cycle in FY17.
Kernel's strong record of successful renewal of these facilities
against the
difficult economic backdrop in Ukraine is positive for the
company's credit
profile.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
Cash: Fitch adjusted available cash at end-FY15 by deducting
USD30m to reflect
working-capital requirements throughout the year.
RMI: Fitch calculates Kernel's credit metrics by excluding the
debt and the
interest costs used to finance RMI for which the agency has
reasonable assurance
from management that they are protected against price risk. In
FY15 Fitch judged
USD98m of Kernel's inventory as readily marketable, based on
USD140m of reported
RMI. Therefore Fitch adjusted the group's debt and gross cash
interest down by
USD98m and USD9m respectively.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
