(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 14 (Fitch) Mergers and acquisitions among
mid-tier EU banks
are more likely than large-scale deals such as between Deutsche
Bank and
Commerzbank, whose recent discussions were reported in the
media, says Fitch
Ratings. This is because many of the larger banks, traditional
acquirers of
other banks, are capital constrained, making it more difficult
to fund sizeable
deals. Convincing board members and shareholders that
consolidation is a sound
choice at a time when returns generated by many EU banks are
poor is likely to
be tough.
Data published by the European Banking Authority shows that EU
banks earned an
average return on equity of only 4.7% in 2015, well below the
10% cost of
capital that EU banks typically quote as a benchmark figure.
Banks in more
concentrated banking systems, such as Sweden, the Czech Republic
and Slovakia,
report relatively strong returns, suggesting that consolidation
in countries
with more fragmented banking systems would strengthen the banks.
The EU's competition authorities may raise objections if two
large EU banks
wanted to merge. However, in a recent interview, Daniele Nouy,
Chair of the
ECB's Supervisory Board, said "for us supervisors, in the euro
area we do not
see any markets with too few banks. I would even say that in
some parts of the
euro area there is room for consolidation and bank mergers."
There are over 3,300 banks operating in the EU, but over half of
these are
savings and cooperative banks operating as part of mutual
support banking
groups. Smaller banks not linked to such groups may struggle to
continue to
operate independently in a challenging environment of low
interest rates,
mounting regulatory pressures and still sluggish economic
growth. We forecast
eurozone GDP growth of 1.4% 2017 and 2018.
Savings and cooperative banks that are part of wider groups
benefit from
operational support from central bodies or from liquidity and
wholesale banking
arrangements with specialist banks in their groups. The local
banks continue to
merge among themselves and there is a trend for greater
centralisation, but at a
faster pace in some countries than in others. In January 2016
Rabobank's 106
local cooperative banks were merged into their central
institution and the group
now operates under a single banking licence. Germany's two
remaining central
cooperative banks, DZ BANK and WGZ BANK, merged on 29 July, but
over 1,000 local
cooperative banks and over 400 savings banks operate in Germany.
Recent M&A activity among EU banks has mostly been tailored to
specific
situations, such as where vested interests are already present.
The planned
merger of Nordea's and DNB's Baltic operations, announced on 25
August, should
be straightforward, as both are long-term investors in the
region. However, even
transactions involving acquirers with vested interests can
experience high
execution risks.
CaixaBank's offer to acquire the shares it does not already own
in Banco BPI is
a good example. If CaixaBank takes full control of BPI, it
should be easier to
implement strategic changes at the Portuguese bank. The current
ownership
structure - where CaixaBank holds 45.16% of BPI but its voting
rights are capped
at 20% - has complicated this. Execution risks are high and
lifting CaixaBank's
voting rights limit - a precondition for the take-over - is not
yet agreed.
Shareholders, set to vote on 6 September, were frustrated by a
court injunction
introduced by a minority shareholder. BPI's general assembly
will resume on 21
September.
Italy has acted to solve such corporate governance issues by
requiring its
popolari (cooperative) banks to transform into limited liability
companies. This
helped pave the way for the merger of Banco Popolare and Banca
Popolare di
Milano, which received regulatory approval on 8 September.
France's Oddo et Cie's acquisition of Germany's BHF-Bank earlier
this year is an
attempt to strengthen a niche franchise cross-border. The
combination of Oddo
and BHF-Bank could be an interesting independent player with
presence in two
large European economies. BHF-Bank was the third acquisition
Oddo had made in
Germany in 18 months.
Contact:
Bridget Gandy
Managing Director, Co-head EMEA Financial Institutions
+44 203 530 1095
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Janine Dow
Senior Analyst, Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1464
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
