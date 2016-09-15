(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, September 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Fidelity National
Information Systems' (FIS) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
and senior
unsecured ratings at 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook remains Negative.
As of June 30,
2016, the company reported $11.2 billion of total debt
outstanding. A complete
list of rating actions follows at the end of this release.
The Negative Rating Outlook reflects FIS' elevated leverage
following the close
of the SunGard acquisition and slower than expected deleveraging
progress. Fitch
calculates pro forma total leverage (total debt to operating
EBITDA) for the
SunGard acquisition and August debt issuance to be 4.0x, as of
June 30, 2016,
which is outside the expectations for the current rating. Fitch
expects leverage
to decline below our 3.0x sensitivity over the next 12 to 18
months.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Stable Market Demand: Fitch believes FIS' mission critical
products, recurring
revenue and financial institution outsourcing trends offer
stable market demand
and visibility into future revenues and cash flow. Customer
engagements are
typically secured by long-term contracts (five years on core
products) and high
renewal rates (>90%). Fitch estimates FIS' recurring revenue for
the combined
company to be 79% and only 3% of revenue is tied to trading
volume.
Outsourcing Trends: Fitch believes financial institutions will
continue
outsourcing functions to keep pace with competitors and to focus
on core
competencies. Regional banks are facing the most pressure as
they try to keep
pace with the big banks and are falling behind community banks
that have already
made the decision to outsource. Fitch also believes FIS'
complete bank solution
is a competitive advantage as customers outsource additional
functions and
consolidate vendors.
Commitment to Investment Grade Ratings: Management has
reconfirmed its
commitment to having a solid investment grade rating and
maintaining reasonably
conservative credit metrics. FIS is committed to reducing
leverage to 2.5x or
below over the long-run following the acquisition of SunGard. As
bank regulators
focus on safety and soundness of banks, Fitch believes vendors
with investment
grade ratings could have an advantage given the mission critical
nature of
certain applications.
Scalable Business: Fitch believes FIS' strong EBITDA margins are
supported by
the operating leverage in the business and will expand over the
intermediate
term. Integrated Financial Solutions (IFS) EBITDA margins are
approximately 39%
and Fitch expects modest expansion as FIS' core bank processing
software is
offered through a hosted model. The hosted software is pushed to
thousands of
customers, generating higher EBITDA margins as incremental
customers are added.
However, pricing pressure is expected to partially offset margin
improvement as
core processing is very competitive in the U.S. EBITDA margins
for Global
Financial Solutions (GFS) are approximately 27% and are expected
to expand as
85% of revenue is tied to intellectual property, providing
economies of scale as
the business grows.
Leverage: Fitch estimates pro forma total leverage (total debt
to operating
EBITDA) for the SunGard acquisition and August debt issuance to
be 4.0x, as of
June 30, 2016. Leverage is currently elevated for the rating
category, Fitch
expects FIS to get below our 3x leverage rating sensitivity in
the next 12 to 18
months. The company has decreased leverage, pro forma for the
SunGard
acquisition, from 4.3x as of the year-ended Dec. 31, 2015 by
reducing debt and
EBTIDA growth.
End Market Concentration: FIS' customers are primarily financial
institutions,
exposing the company to industry cyclicality and consolidation.
Fitch believes
that industry consolidation is FIS' primary risk, but
cyclicality could result
from customer's exposure to interest rates.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
--Fitch expects organic revenue growth in the low- to mid-single
digits;
--EBITDA margins in the low 30's and expanding over the rating
horizon from
synergies and operating leverage;
--Fitch expects the full run-rate of synergies of $200 million
annually to be
reached in 2017;
--Near-term expected cash flows incorporate certain upfront
expenses to achieve
synergies;
--Fitch does not expect large acquisitions in the near term but
does expect
bolt-on acquisitions over the rating horizon;
--Fitch does not expect FIS to engage in stock buybacks and will
focus on
reducing debt until it approaches its target range.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive Sensitivity: Continued growth in the business driven by
cross-selling
of products and services across the domestic customer base,
which increases FIS'
value to customers, as well as growth in the international
business which
provides further diversification. Commitments from management to
maintain
leverage at or below 2.2x to 2.3x.
Negative Sensitivity: A change in financial policy leading to
more aggressive
capital distribution to shareholders or leverage targets.
Significant changes to
the structure of the financial services sector which could lead
to the loss or
consolidation of a significant portion of FIS' customer base.
Leverage above
3.0x for a sustained period would be a potential cause for a
negative rating
action.
LIQUIDITY
Solid Liquidity: Pro forma for the August debt issuance,
liquidity as of June
30, 2016 was solid with cash of approximately $1 billion ($500
million held
outside the U.S.) and $3 billion available under the senior
unsecured revolving
credit facility, expiring August 2021. Additionally, free cash
flow (FCF; after
dividends) has been more than $400 million annually over the
past three years
and Fitch expects FCF to exceed $1 billion over the rating
horizon.
Total debt as of June 30, 2016 is $11.2 billion and has not
materially changed
from the August financing activities. Total debt consists of:
--$3 billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility due
2021;
--$1.5 billion senior unsecured term loan due 2018;
--$300 million 1.45% senior unsecured notes due 2017;
--$250 million 2.00% senior unsecured notes due 2018;
--$750 million 2.85% senior unsecured notes due 2018;
--$1.75 billion 3.625% senior unsecured notes due 2020;
--$750 million 2.25% senior unsecured notes due 2021;
--$700 million 5.00% senior unsecured notes due 2022;
--$500 million 4.50% senior unsecured notes due 2022;
--$1 billion 3.50% senior unsecured notes due 2023;
--$700 million 3.875% senior unsecured notes due 2024;
--$1.5 billion 5.00% senior unsecured notes due 2025;
--$1.25 billion 3.00% senior unsecured notes due 2026;
--$500 million 4.50% senior unsecured notes due 2046.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the ratings for Fidelity National Information
Services, Inc.
as follows:
--Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Negative.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Sept. 13, 2016.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--No material adjustments have been made that have not been
disclosed in public
filings of this issuer.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
