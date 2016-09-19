(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, September 19 (Fitch) Jingrui Holdings Limited's
(Jingrui:
B-/Negative) ratings remain under pressure as its financial
profile continued to
deteriorate because growth in the Chinese homebuilder's
land-acquisition costs
outpaced the improvement in its sales, says Fitch Ratings.
Deleveraging will be difficult as land prices continue to climb
in the cities
where the company is focused. However, Jingrui's efforts to
establish a JV
partnership for its newly obtained projects will help alleviate
the financing
burden. The company has made progress in reducing its funding
costs by using the
proceeds from its onshore bond issuance to repurchase some of
its higher-cost
offshore bonds. Land quality has also improved following
aggressive
repositioning in recent years, which should enhance future sales
and
profitability.
Fitch expects Jingrui's sales to expand to CNY12bn-13bn in 2016
from CNY8bn-9bn
per year in the last three years. This is because the company is
clearing
inventory in lower-tier cities in the Yangtze River Delta region
with slower
churn to gradually shift its focus to higher-tier cities.
Contracted sales in
1H16 increased by 110% yoy to CNY6.1bn, driven mainly by sales
in Shanghai,
Hangzhou, Ningbo and Suzhou.
However, management's appetite for expansion has pulled ahead of
the rise in
sales, with land-acquisition costs in 2016 likely to reach
55%-60% of contracted
sales, compared with management's guidance of 40%-50% in 1Q16.
Fitch expects
free cash flow to remain negative as land payments and
construction costs
together represented more than 90% of contracted sales in 2016,
compared with
99% in 2015 and 124% in 2014. The company's plan to co-develop
some of its newly
obtained projects with JV partners will help alleviate the
financing needs.
Jingrui's net debt/adjusted inventory had climbed to 60% by
end-1H16 from 56% at
end-2015. Land acquisitions worth CNY6.9bn so far in 2016 after
CNY4.1bn of land
purchases in 2015 have put further pressure on leverage and left
it with almost
no headroom for further expansion. Fierce competition in
Jingrui's core cities
is driving up land prices, which will push land acquisition
costs higher and
keep leverage elevated. Housing demand has picked up in these
cities from the
end of 2015, but Jingrui will only be able to deleverage if
average selling
prices rise significantly and it reduces land acquisitions.
Jingrui's liquidity position remains tight with its ratio of
cash to short-term
debt at 76% at end-1H16, compared with 63% at end-2015. Total
cash of CNY4.35bn
and undrawn credit facilities of CNY3.24bn at end-1H16 are
insufficient to cover
its short-term borrowings of CNY5.65bn and land-acquisition
costs. This can be
alleviated if its contracted sales remain strong and it
maintains a high
cash-collection rate.
Jingrui has been repurchasing its offshore bonds with proceeds
from its
lower-cost onshore issuance. This has reduced its borrowing cost
to 9.32% at
end-1H16 from 9.68% at end-2015, and the company is likely to
continue to use
low-cost financing to replace high-cost financing after it
issued CNY1.5bn of
public bonds in March 2016 and CNY1bn of non-public bonds in
September. Jingrui
has so far repurchased USD121m of its offshore 2018 and 2019
bonds, leaving
USD179m outstanding.
Jingrui's EBITDA margin remained under pressure at 0% in 1H16,
after its worst
showing of -0.1% in 2015, when it recognised revenue from
projects in Tier 3 and
4 cities with low selling prices and low-margin projects in
Suzhou, Hangzhou,
and Ningbo that were pre-sold in the last two years. Fitch
expects Jingrui's
gross margin to remain in the low single digits for 2016, and
improve to 15%-20%
in 2017 due to a sharp rise in selling prices in Suzhou,
Hangzhou, and Ningbo.
However, this improvement could be jeopardised if
land-acquisition costs sprint
ahead of the rise in selling prices, which is capped by
government policy
tightening in cities where prices have risen rapidly, such as
Suzhou and
Hangzhou.
Jingrui's land bank has gradually improved after it turned its
focus to
higher-tier cities to drive contracted sales growth. The
company's total
attributable land reserve by gross floor area was 3.8 million
square metres at
end-1H16, of which 70% is in Tier 1 and 2 cities. We expect
Jingrui's turnover
to gradually improve in the next two years because more than 80%
of its saleable
resources are in Tier 1 and 2 cities, where the increase in
selling prices has
accelerated since the end of 2015.
