(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, September 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says
China-based
department-store operator Parkson Retail Group Limited's
(B/Negative) proposed
disposal of a store in Beijing ought to reduce the company's
leverage, even as
its ratings remain constrained by the weak profitability and
continued sales
decline of its core operations.
Parkson announced on 14 September that it expects to generate
CNY2.3bn in gross
proceeds (CNY1.9bn in net proceeds) from the proposed disposal
of: i) a
subsidiary that owns, amongst other things, the building that
houses Beijing Sun
Palace Parkson, a store that has been unprofitable since it
started operations
in 2010, and ii) a shareholders loan owed by the subsidiary it
plans to sell.
Fitch estimates Parkson may swing to a small net cash position
after the
transaction is completed. After adjusting for operating leases,
customer
prepayments and 85% of trade payables, Fitch expects payables
adjusted FFO net
leverage to fall to below 6x by the end of 2016, compared with
our previous
forecast of 6.9x.
Still, the disposal does not create upward rating pressure, as
it does not
address Parkson's core issue of declining sales and
profitability. Parkson had
reported a 9.7% decline in same-store-sales and a 12% decline in
gross sales
proceeds in 1H16, and reported a small operating loss.
We may take negative rating action if its FFO fixed-charge
coverage were to stay
less than 1.2x, payables-adjusted FFO net leverage remained
above 7x, and its
same-store-sales and margins were to keep deteriorating. We may
take positive
rating action if Parkson could at least halt the decline in
same-store sales or
stabilise them.
Contact:
Yee Man Chin
Director
+852 2263 9696
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road
Central
Hong Kong
Chloe He
Associate Director
+86 21 5097 3015
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.