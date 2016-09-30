(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, September 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned final
ratings of 'A-'
to Huarong Finance II Co. Ltd's USD500m of 2.875% unsubordinated
guaranteed
perpetual securities issued under its USD11bn medium-term note
(MTN) programme.
The proceeds will be used as working capital and for general
corporate purposes.
The securities will be unconditionally and irrevocably
guaranteed by China
Huarong International Holdings Limited (Huarong International),
a wholly owned
subsidiary of China Huarong Asset Management Co., Ltd. (China
Huarong;
A/Stable), and will have the benefit of a keepwell deed and a
deed of equity
interest purchase, investment and liquidity support undertaking
given by China
Huarong.
The assignment of the final ratings follows the receipt of
documents conforming
to information already received. The final ratings are in line
with the expected
ratings assigned on 6 September 2016.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The proposed perpetual securities are credit-linked and notched
down once from
the 'A' Issuer Default Rating of Huarong International's
ultimate parent, China
Huarong. Although the notes are unsubordinated, the one-notch
difference
reflects that, in a stress scenario, China Huarong may decide to
prioritise
senior unsecured debt when extraordinary support is needed.
The securities will be direct, unsubordinated and unconditional
obligations of
Huarong Finance II and Huarong International, despite their
perpetual nature,
and rank pari passu with the entities' other unsecured
unsubordinated
obligations. Fitch deems the securities' effective maturity as
finite and linked
to the 500bp step-up of the coupon on the first-call date.
Dividend and coupon
stoppers from all three entities have reduced the opportunity
for optional
coupon deferral.
Fitch believes the keepwell and liquidity support deed and the
deed of equity
interest purchase undertaking signal a strong intention from
China Huarong to
ensure Huarong International has sufficient funds to honour its
debt
obligations. The agency also believes China Huarong intends to
maintain its
reputation and credit profile in the international offshore
market and is
unlikely to default on offshore obligations. In addition, a
default by Huarong
International could have significant negative repercussions on
China Huarong for
any future offshore funding.
Fitch does not accord equity credit to the securities in its
evaluation of China
Huarong's capital structure and leverage, as the instrument
ranks pari passu
with China Huarong's senior unsecured obligations.
China Huarong is credit-linked to the Chinese sovereign
(A+/Stable) and rated
one notch below the sovereign, reflecting the company's
state-ownership and
strong control by the authorities. China Huarong's strategic
ties with the state
mean there is a strong likelihood the company would receive
extraordinary
support from the sovereign, if needed.
China Huarong is one of four large national asset management
companies
established to mitigate financial risks, preserve state-owned
assets and promote
the reform and development of China's financial system.
VARIATION FROM PUBLISHED CRITERIA
The analysis supporting the 'A-' rating on the perpetual
securities includes a
variation from the "Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside
the United
States" criteria. Fitch used its corporate criteria, "Treatment
and Notching of
Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis", to
conclude that
the terms of Huarong Finance II's perpetual securities make it
100% debt-like.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating on the perpetual securities will move in tandem with
changes in China
Huarong's Issuer Default Rating.
Positive or negative rating action could result from similar
action on the
sovereign. Stronger explicit support could lead to ratings being
aligned with
the sovereign. Any significant dilution of China Huarong's core
activities in
the acquisition and management of non-performing assets could
lead to wider
notching.
Significant changes to China Huarong's strategic importance or a
dilution of the
state's shareholding in the entity, resulting in a loss of
control, could also
result in a widening of the notching down from the sponsor's
rating, or a change
in the current approach applied, resulting in China Huarong no
longer being
classified as a credit-linked entity.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Lin Pei
Associate Director
+852 2263 9912
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Terry Gao
Director
+852 2263 9972
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 7680 76111
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 2 September 2016
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
