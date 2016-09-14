(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, September 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a
'BBB+' rating to
TELUS Corporation's (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) offering of up to USD750
million senior
unsecured notes due 2027.
Net proceeds are expected to be used to repay outstanding
commercial paper with
the remaining balance to be used for general corporate purposes.
TELUS' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is currently 'BBB+'. The
Rating Outlook is
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Position in a Competitive Market: TELUS Corporation's
(TELUS) ratings
reflect the stability of the company's diversified operations,
its position as
one of the three principal national wireless operators in the
Canadian market
and its leading market position as a local wireline operator in
western Canada
and eastern Quebec.
Growing Wireless and Wireline Data Revenues: Fitch believes the
rating is
supported by the continued strong performance of the wireless
business, which
generates solid growth in revenues, EBITDA and simple free cash
flow (FCF;
EBITDA less capital spending). Wireline results have also been
solid, as TELUS
has experienced consistent wireline revenue growth since 2011.
Gross Leverage: Gross leverage for the latest 12 months (LTM)
period ending June
30, 2016, was 2.7x, up from 2.2x at end-2014. The primary cause
of the rise was
the acquisition of spectrum in 2014 and 2015, a key resource
that is largely
only available to TELUS through the auction process. Fitch
believes moderate
EBITDA growth will provide the company with the flexibility to
manage net
leverage within its 2.0x to 2.5x target range over the longer
term. However,
Fitch does not expect TELUS to get back within this range until
early 2018.
Stock Repurchases: Continued stock repurchases have contributed
to the rise in
leverage; a total of CAD628 million of repurchases were made in
2015, following
CAD612 million in repurchases in 2014. In May 2016, TELUS
announced its
intention to renew its normal course issuer bid (NCIB) program
in each year of
the next three years in order to permit purchases for up to $250
million in each
such calendar year. The NCIB will be more discretionary in
nature than the
previous NCIB.
TELUS International (TI): In June 2016, TELUS completed the sale
of a
noncontrolling 35% interest in TI to Baring Private Equity Asia,
valuing the
business at CAD1.2 billion. TELUS received approximately CAD600
million from the
transaction including proceeds from incremental debt within TI.
In total, TI has
a CAD425 million nonrecourse financing (Fitch will include this
debt within
TELUS's consolidated debt) secured by TI's assets. TELUS will
use the proceeds
to invest in its wireless and wireline networks.
FCF and Capital Spending: TELUS's guidance for 2016 capital
spending is CAD2.85
billion, about a 11% increase over 2015 levels. Fitch expects
FCF to be negative
in 2016, in the range of CAD250 million to CAD300 million.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Fitch's base case forecast assumes a 10% dividend increase in
2016, the last
year of its multi-year 2014-2016 dividend strategy. Fitch's
existing assumptions
reflect more moderate dividend increases after 2016 (5% per
annum). Fitch's
existing assumptions did not reflect the sale of TI or a modest
level share
repurchases as have occurred under a new NCIB.
--Fitch assumes consolidated revenue grows 2.45% in 2016, just
below the
midpoint of the company guidance of 2.2% to 3% in 2016. A
similar level is
projected for 2017. The lower growth rates than historical
reflect the slow
economy in Canada, particularly in energy and resource intensive
areas of its
service territory (Alberta), as well as wireless competition.
--Fitch expects the EBITDA margin to improve owing to efficiency
initiatives. In
addition, slower growth in the wireless area can lead to higher
margins as fewer
subsidized handsets are sold, although this effect could be
somewhat muted by
retention initiatives (which are expected to moderate in 2016 as
the coterminous
contract issues ameliorate). Restructuring costs are excluded
from EBITDA but
are included in non-operating cash flow as projected (CAD175
million total).
--Cash taxes in 2016 are expected to increase over 2015 before
declining in
2017. The use of Public Mobile losses in 2014 enabled the
deferment of a portion
of 2015 taxes until 2016 and leads to the increase in relative
instalments
payable. The effects go away in 2017, reducing cash payments by
approximately
CAD150 million relative to 2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive Rating Action: The rating could be upgraded if the
company committed to
maintaining gross leverage at a level lower than anticipated,
i.e. in the range
of 1.5x to 1.7x, along with continued strong wireless operating
performance and
stable wireline performance.
Negative Rating Action: A negative rating action could be
prompted by sustained
gross leverage of 2.5x or higher due to a combination of
acquisitions, spectrum
purchases and stock repurchases in the absence of a credible
deleveraging plan.
In addition, operating profit declines owing to
greater-than-anticipated
competition could lead to a negative action if a return to
stability is
uncertain.
LIQUIDITY
Strong Liquidity: TELUS's financial flexibility is good, owing
to its cash and
temporary investments, undrawn revolver capacity, commercial
paper program and
accounts receivable securitization program. Cash and temporary
investments
amounted to CAD428 million at June 30, 2016. TELUS maintains a
CAD2.25 billion
revolving credit facility maturing in May 2021. The financial
ratio covenants in
the credit facility restrict net debt/operating cash flow to no
more than 4x and
operating cash flow/interest expense of no less than 2x. The
revolver backstops
TELUS's CAD1.4 billion commercial paper program, which had
CAD975 million
outstanding at June 30, 2016. Consequently, the CAD2.25 billion
revolving
facility had CAD1.27 billion in net availability. Commercial
paper is
denominated in U.S. dollars.
The company's CAD500 million accounts receivable securitization
program matures
in December 2018, and TELUS had CAD100 million outstanding on
June 30, 2016,
flat with the amount outstanding at the end of 2015. The program
contains a
trigger clause, which would unwind the program if TELUS
Communications Inc. is
rated below 'BB' by a Canadian rating agency, though Fitch
believes this is
unlikely given its current rating level.
Near-term maturities are manageable at CAD700 million in 2017.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--No material adjustments have been made that have not been
disclosed in public
filings of this issuer.
