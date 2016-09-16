(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Sanlam
Life Insurance
Limited's (Sanlam Life), Sanlam Developing Markets Limited's
(SDM) and Santam
Limited's National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings to
'AAA(zaf)' from
'AA+(zaf)'. Fitch has also upgraded Sanlam Life's parent and the
ultimate
holding company of the Sanlam group, Sanlam Limited's (Sanlam)
National
Long-Term rating to 'AA+(zaf)' from 'AA-(zaf)'. The Outlooks are
Stable.
The upgrades reflect the Sanlam group's continued strong
business position,
capitalisation and operating performance relative to its peers,
which it has
maintained despite a worsening operating environment. Fitch also
views
favourably the earnings diversification provided by Sanlam
Emerging Markets
(SEM), which contributed 20% to Sanlam's group operating profit
in 1H16.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Sanlam's well-established and diversified business position in
South Africa is a
key rating strength. Sanlam sells a wide range of investment,
insurance and
other personal finance products to individuals and institutional
clients.
Investment-type business is the main component (2015: 64%, 2014:
60%) of total
funds received, and is mainly derived from South Africa.
Santam, the group's majority owned non-life subsidiary, is the
largest general
insurer in South Africa, with a strong domestic franchise and a
market share of
around 21%. It writes all classes of business and has a
well-known brand in both
commercial and personal lines.
Capital is conservatively managed, with Sanlam Life's statutory
capital adequacy
requirement (CAR) cover ratio remaining strong at 5.3x at
end-1H16 (end-2015:
5.8x), the highest level in its peer group. The group's capital
position is
supportive of its ratings with a Prism factor-based capital
model score of
"extremely strong" at end-2015.
Sanlam reported ZAR3.1bn of discretionary capital, i.e. capital
regarded by the
group as being in excess of economic capital requirements, at 30
June 2016
(end-2015: ZAR2.3bn, end-2014: ZAR3.3bn). The group's largest
investment over
the past year is the ZAR4.2bn acquisition of a 30% interest in
Morocco-based
Saham Finances S.A., which was completed in 1H16. We believe
that Sanlam will
continue using excess capital to invest in high-growth business
opportunities
outside South Africa.
The net operating profit improved 11% yoy supported by a 40%
rise for SEM.
Despite this, the group's normalised headline earnings to 30
June 2016 decreased
by 7% as net investment returns declined 67%. Sanlam's earnings
generation is
strong and compares favourably with that of its leading peers.
Santam has a long
history of underwriting profitability, and in 1H16 reported a
strong combined
ratio of 94%, albeit weaker than 1H15 (91%). Fitch views
favourably Santam's
consistently strong operating performance and profitability
track record.
Most South African-based life insurers have reported weakening
net customer cash
flows, reflecting the difficult local economic environment. In
addition, the
sector remains exposed to domestic credit and other investment
risks through
exposure to local financial markets. However, these risk factors
do not
adversely affect the life insurance sector's creditworthiness
relative to that
of the South African sovereign.
Sanlam Life, SDM and Santam are assessed as "core" to the Sanlam
group under
Fitch's insurance group rating methodology. Sanlam Life and SDM
are fully
integrated within the Sanlam group. Santam shares the group's
strategy,
including providing essential support to the group's emerging
markets expansion.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A substantial and sustained deterioration in capitalisation (in
terms of Fitch's
Prism score or Sanlam Life's CAR cover ratio), a weak operating
performance or a
severe weakening of market share could lead to a downgrade.
A downgrade of Santam's ratings could be triggered by a
deterioration in
Santam's standalone profile to an extent that Fitch no longer
considers Santam
as core to Sanlam. This could result from a sustained weak
operating performance
and/or severe weakening in Santam's market share.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Sanlam Life Insurance Limited
National IFS rating: upgraded to 'AAA(zaf)' from 'AA+(zaf)';
Outlook Stable
National Long-Term rating: upgraded to 'AAA(zaf)' from
'AA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)'
Subordinated debt: upgraded to 'AA(zaf)' from 'A+(zaf)'
Sanlam Developing Markets Limited
National IFS rating: upgraded to 'AAA(zaf)' from 'AA+(zaf)';
Outlook Stable
National Long-Term rating: upgraded to 'AAA(zaf)' from
'AA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
Santam Limited
National IFS rating: upgraded to 'AAA(zaf)' from 'AA+(zaf)';
Outlook Stable
National Long-Term rating: upgraded to 'AAA(zaf)' from
'AA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
Subordinated debt: upgraded to 'AA(zaf)' from 'A+(zaf)'
Sanlam Limited
National Long-Term rating: upgraded to 'AA+(zaf)' from
'AA-(zaf)';
