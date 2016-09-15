(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, September 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an
expected long-Term
rating of 'BB(EXP)' to Unifin Financiera, S.A.B. de C.V., SOFOM
E.N.R.'s
(Unifin) proposed senior notes. The final rating is contingent
upon the receipt
of final documents conforming to the information already
received.
Proposed senior notes, up to USD500 million, will have a
maturity of seven years
(due 2023) with semi-annual fixed-rate interest payments and the
principal will
be paid on the maturity day. The notes will be Unifin's direct,
unconditional
and unsecured general obligations.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The expected rating of 'BB(EXP)' reflects that these are senior
unsecured
obligations of Unifin that rank pari passu with other senior
indebtedness, and
therefore this rating is aligned with the company's Long-Term
Foreign and Local
Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'BB'.
Unifin's ratings reflect its moderately sized franchise in the
financial sector
and its sound national market position in leasing. It also
reflects its business
know-how and robust legal resources for collection purposes
which have allowed
it to consistently generate earnings and maintain adequate asset
quality under
sustained expansion and ambitious targets. Unifin's ratings also
consider its
enhanced capitalization due to last year's IPO, although this is
gradually
decreasing due to accelerated loan growth. In addition, Unifin's
ratings also
factor in its aggressive growth and high business concentration,
as well as the
company's improved but still concentrated securitizations
funding profile.
Unifin is the national leader for specialized independent (i.e.
not related to a
banking-holding company) leasing in Mexico and still holds third
place within
the total leasing sector. Fitch believes that Unifin's growth
targets are
aggressive. At end of June 2016, Unifin's loan portfolio has
grown more than
195x over the last 14 years and strong growth is expected to
continue for the
next few years.
Unifin's ample expertise drives its strong ability to
consistently generate
earnings through economic cycle. Over the past four years,
operating
profit-to-average assets averaged 5.4% and 50% of average equity
(Operating
ROE). As of June 2016, operating profit-to-average assets and
operating ROE were
5% and 31.5%, respectively. The entity's good financial results
are driven by
controlled operational expenses and its reasonable interest
margins as a result
of loan portfolio growth, controlled funding costs and its
business focus on
SMEs. However, Fitch considers Unifin's profits as somewhat
overestimated
because of its low reserve coverage relative to other
institutions.
Unifin's asset quality is adequate and has had reasonable
non-performing loans
(NPLs) levels, almost no charge-offs and low levels of
foreclosed assets.
However, it still exhibits limited reserve coverage. In Fitch's
view, Unifin's
adherence to its credit policy, adequate collection practices,
ownership of the
leased assets and the solid legal methods to recover them ensure
no material
deterioration of its asset quality. Under Fitch's metrics, the
NPL ratio (NPLs
at 90-days overdue plus the remaining contractual rents)
averaged around 3.8% in
the past three years (June 2016: 2.9%) with loan loss reserve
coverage of less
than 25% on average.
Concentration per client relative to capital has improved as a
result of last
year's IPO. Recent capital enhancement reduced the relative
importance of the
top 20 obligors with respect to equity; these obligors
represented 0.8x Unifin's
total equity as of June 2016 (March 2015: 1.8x). However,
concentration by
client continues to be exacerbated by the low loan-loss reserve
cushion, which
does not even cover the main debtor.
Unifin's relatively recent IPO strengthened its leverage and
capitalization.
Unifin's leverage indicators (with recourse to Unifin) measured
as debt
excluding securitizations-to-tangible equity reached 3.3x at the
same date
compared to levels of 8x-10x in the years pre-IPO. Total
leverage (total
debt-to-tangible equity) was 5.6x. The recent IPO alleviated
some pressures the
company had in terms of capitalization. Given the expected
aggressive growth of
the company and its limited loan loss reserves, Fitch believes
Unifin's
challenge is to maintain healthy levels of capitalization.
Unifin has diversified its funding sources over the past years;
however, in
Fitch's view it still holds important concentrations in market
debt issuances.
Unifin is heavily reliant on wholesale debt through local debt
issuances via
securitizations and international bonds (72% of its total
interest-bearing
liabilities) and the company has proven stability in the debt
markets since
2006.
In addition, Unifin has access to national and international
development banks
and commercial bank facilities. Fitch believes Unfin's business
model will
continue favoring securitization as the main funding source. As
a result of its
latest global debt issuance Unifin increased the average
maturity of its
financial liabilities and improved its liquidity profile,
thereby reducing its
tenor mismatches. Also the currently rated expected issuance
will also be
positive for maturity matching. This partially mitigates
refinancing risk
arising from the entity's high reliance on market
securitizations, its
aggressive asset growth plans and the bullet nature of most of
its market-driven
funding. The latter is also partially offset by the flexibility
provided by the
current portfolio securitizations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Given their senior unsecured nature, these notes will typically
be aligned with
the company's IDRs, and the rating of the notes will mirror any
potential change
to Unifin's IDRs.
Specifically, Unifin's International scale ratings could be
downgraded in the
event of a consistent weakening of its leverage and
capitalization.
Specifically, under a scenario of a sustained total
debt-to-tangible equity
ratio above 7x and/or a capital-to-assets ratio adjusted by the
unreserved
portion of the impaired portfolio (as calculated by Fitch) below
11.5%. Downside
potential could also arise from a material deterioration of
asset quality
metrics or risk concentrations (top 20 concentrations above 2.0x
equity).
In turn, controlled growth accompanied by risk diversification
and consistent
financial performance could benefit Unifin's ratings.
Specifically, the ratings
could be upgraded if leverage reaches and remains at levels
consistently below
5x and/or its tangible equity-to-tangible asset ratios are
sustained over 10%.
Additional improvements in Unifin's funding profile (i.e.
diversification,
length and staggering of debt maturities), as well as top 20
concentrations
consistently below 1x company's equity could be positive for the
ratings.
For further information about the rating sensitivities for
Unifin's ratings
please see Fitch's press release 'Fitch Affirms Unifin's IDRs at
'BB'; Outlook
Stable', available at www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alejandro Tapia
Director
+52 818 399 9156
Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V.
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612, Edificio Connexity Piso 8
Col. Del Paseo Residencial
64920 Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Secondary Analyst
Veronica Chau
Senior Director
+52 818 399 9169
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908 9137
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: June 23, 2016
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Pre-paid expenses
were
re-classified as intangibles and deducted from Tangible Equity.
