CHICAGO, September 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings for HP Inc.
(HP), including the Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) at
'BBB+/F2', on HP's acquisition of Samsung's printer business.
The Rating Outlook
is Stable. Fitch's action affects $10.8 billion of total debt,
including the
undrawn $4 billion revolving credit facility (RCF). A full list
of ratings
follows at the end of this release.
Fitch expects the acquisition of Samsung's printer business to
strengthen HP's
modest position in the A3 copier segment by adding laser print
intellectual
property (IP) and engines to HP's product offerings. The deal
also adds
Samsung's $1.8 billion of fiscal 2015 revenue, primarily in the
A4 segment,
bolstering HP's strong A4 segment leadership. Operating EBITDA
was not disclosed
but Fitch believes Samsung's printer business profitability is
likely well below
that of HP's, given lower scale.
HP believes there are meaningful cost synergies related to the
deal by
leveraging the A4 segment supply chain and elimination of
duplicate
non-revenue-generating costs. HP expects $150 million to $200
million of costs
associated with the integration, which will be paid within the
first three years
after close. At the same time, Fitch believes integration risks
are meaningful,
given potential complexities around cross-border deals. HP will
migrate
Samsung's A4 segment products to HP branded products over time,
benefitting the
company's relationship with Canon, which provides original
equipment
manufacturer (OEM) services for HP's A4 segment products.
HP announced it entered into a definitive agreement to buy
Samsung's printer
business for $1.05 billion in cash. Fitch believes HP is likely
to use available
cash (the majority of which Fitch believes is located outside
the U.S. as of
July 31, 2016) to fund the transaction. In connection with the
deal, Samsung has
agreed to buy $100 million to $300 million of HP common stock
after the deal
closes. HP expects to close the acquisition within 12 months,
subject to
regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.
Fitch expects mixed operating results for HP in the near term
with
restructuring-driven profit margin expansion and solid cash flow
offsetting
revenue growth below Fitch's expectations at separation from
Hewlett Packard
Enterprise. HP's solid third fiscal quarter (3Q16) performance
in personal
computers (PCs) may have signalled an inflection point after the
Personal
Systems Group (PSG) segment declined by mid-single digits in
constant currency
in 1H16. The company and other top providers should continue
gaining share in PC
shipments with HP performing particularly well in premium and
gaming models.
Constant currency organic revenue declines for the Printing
segment should
continue moderating through fiscal 2017, driven by secular
headwinds in consumer
printing and excess channel inventory for supplies that caused
the company to
recently shift its go-to-market strategy. HP is focusing on
profitable growth,
which has contributed to profit margin expansion, and growth
markets, including
3D printing, packaging and the A3 segment. The acquisition
should enable HP to
address the business market with both laser and proprietary
PageWide technology,
providing optimal technologies across departments.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--Leading Share Positions: Fitch believes HP's ratings benefit
from the
company's market leadership in A4 segment laser and inkjet
printing and PCs,
particularly in the U.S. HP's extensive installed base of inkjet
printers drives
significant recurring revenue from replacement ink. The
company's market
positions also result in significant scale, enabling cost
leadership, supporting
research and development (R&D) investments and brand equity,
particularly within
consumer markets.
--Solid Annual Free Cash Flow (FCF): Fitch expects solid annual
FCF of $1.5
billion to $2.5 billion, with potential upside from cash taxes,
up from Fitch's
original expectations of more than $1 billion at separation.
Greater than
expected profit margin expansion from restructuring, Fitch's
expectations for
improved working capital efficiency following the company's
inkjet supplies
model shift and HP's capex-light model enabled by OEM printing
and EMS PC
relationships will drive solid FCF.
-- Secular Demand Headwinds: Fitch expects secular demand
headwinds within HP's
core markets will continue pressuring organic revenue growth.
Fitch expects the
A4 segment, in which HP is a leader with 30%-35% share, will
continue
contracting within the consumer market, while the business
market should remain
stable. HP expects higher-margin ink supplies will stabilize by
the end of
fiscal 2017. PC unit shipments are expected to continue
declining but moderate
(to low- from mid- single digits) through the intermediate term
from an aging PC
installed base and HP to benefit from share consolidation.
--Significant Offshore Cash Build: Fitch believes HP's
significant offshore cash
balances could drive incremental borrowings to fund domestic
cash uses and
pressure credit protection measures. HP has committed to
returning to
shareholders pre-dividend FCF not used for acquisitions. Given
Fitch's estimate
that HP generates the vast majority of FCF outside the U.S., the
company
continues relying upon various strategies to access foreign
cash, which could
include repatriation, to support shareholder returns. Should HP
exhaust
tax-efficient strategies to access foreign cash, the company
would need to
curtail shareholder returns or borrow to maintain its current
pace of stock
buybacks.
--Reasonably Conservative Credit Metrics: The aforementioned
potential financial
policies adjustments notwithstanding, Fitch expects HP to manage
debt levels to
maintain reasonably conservative credit protection measures.
Specifically, Fitch
expects total leverage (total debt/operating EBITDA) below 1.5x
through the
intermediate term, although Fitch's negative rating sensitivity
provides
headroom up to 2x. Fitch estimates total leverage was
approximately 1.3x for the
latest-12-months (LTM) ended July 31, 2016.
--Significant Revenue Diversification: Fitch expects HP's
significant and
well-diversified installed base and addressable markets reduces
operating
volatility, despite formidable demand headwinds in core markets
and exposure to
cyclical demand patterns. The company's initiatives in the A3
segment for
business customers could add modest volatility, given business
customers' uneven
spending patterns. However, the company continues to have a
healthy mix of
consumer and commercial customers, a variety of products across
core end
markets, and significant sales outside the U.S.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for HP include:
--Constant currency organic revenue growth of 3% in fiscal 2016,
driven by
continued but moderating headwinds in printing and stabilizing
PC demand;
--Positive constant currency organic revenue growth by the end
of fiscal 2017
and the continuation of positive constant currency organic
growth through the
intermediate term, driven by stabilizing PC shipments, healthier
channel
inventory for inkjet supplies and expansion into A3 segment, 3D
printing and
graphics;
--Operating EBITDA margins expanding into the double digits,
driven by
restructuring actions and a focus on profitable growth;
--Relatively consistent debt levels, given total leverage is
already approaching
HP's articulated 1.5x target; and
--FCF used for acquisitions and shareholder returns, supported
by ongoing access
to offshore cash.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be downgraded if Fitch expects:
--Negative constant currency organic revenue growth beyond the
near term, likely
from share losses in the A4 printing segment, weaker than
expected PC shipments,
extended ink supplies inventory glut or lack of traction in the
A3 segment;
--Total leverage above 2x, likely from incremental borrowing to
support ongoing
shareholder returns, given the majority of FCF is offshore.
The ratings are unlikely to be upgraded in the absence of
Fitch's expectations
for:
--Sustained positive revenue growth, driven by significant
penetration in growth
markets, offsetting secular declines in core printing and PC
markets;
--HP will sustain operating EBITDA margins in the mid-teens,
driving
significantly higher annual FCF and enabling the company to
lower the total
leverage target closer to 1x.
LIQUIDITY
Fitch believes HP's liquidity is sufficient as of July 31, 2016
and supported
by:
--$5.6 billion of cash and investments, the vast majority of
which Fitch
believes is located outside the U.S.;
--An undrawn $4 billion RCF that fully backstops commercial
paper (CP) programs
in the U.S. and Europe.
Fitch's expectation for $1.5 billion to $2.5 billion of annual
FCF also supports
liquidity, although Fitch estimates a significant majority of
cash flow is
offshore.
Total debt was $6.8 billion at July 31, 2016 composed of senior
unsecured debt
with staggered debt maturities.
Fitch affirms the following:
HP Inc.
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB+';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--CP Rating at 'F2.
