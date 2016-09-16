(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, September 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of three AFG
RMBS transactions. The transactions are securitisations of
Australian conforming
residential full-documentation mortgages originated by AFG
Securities Pty Ltd
(AFGS). The notes were issued by Perpetual Corporate Trust
Limited, in its
capacity as trustee of the Series.
The rating actions are as follows:
AFG 2013-1 Trust:
AUD83.1m, Class A (ISIN AU3FN0018479) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
AUD6.8m, Class AB (ISIN AU3FN0018487) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
AFG 2013-2 Trust:
AUD90.9m, Class A (ISIN AU3FN0020871) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
AUD13.3m, Class AB (ISIN AU3FN0020889) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
AFG 2014-1 Trust:
AUD117.7m, Class A (ISIN AU3FN0022984) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
AUD12.6m, Class AB (ISIN AU3FN0022992) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmations reflect Fitch's view that available credit
enhancement is
sufficient to support the notes' current ratings and the
agency's expectations
of Australia's economic conditions. The credit quality and
performance of the
loans in the collateral pools have remained in line with Fitch's
expectations.
At 31 August 2016, 30+ arrears were 0.8%, 0.0% and 1.4% for AFG
2013-1, AFG
2013-2 and AFG 2014-1, respectively. There were no defaults or
losses for any of
the transactions.
All loans in the pools are covered by lenders' mortgage
insurance (LMI), with
policies provided by Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty
Limited (Insurer
Financial Strength Rating: A+/Stable) and QBE Lenders' Mortgage
Insurance
Limited (Insurer Financial Strength Rating: AA-/Stable).
The default model was not re-run for this rating action as the
outstanding
ratings are 'AAAsf' and a review of pre-determined performance
triggers
indicates the transaction displays stable asset performance.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch does not expect the ratings to be affected by any
foreseeable change in
performance. The transaction amortises pro-rata until call
option triggers are
met. At call, the transaction moves to sequential amortisation,
mitigating tail
risk. The ratings of the rated notes are LMI-independent and
therefore not
sensitive to downgrades to the LMI providers' ratings.
USE OF THIRD PARTY DUE DILIGENCE PURSUANT TO SEC RULE 17G-10
Form ABS Due Diligence-15E was not provided to, or reviewed by,
Fitch in
relation to this rating action.
REPRESENTATIONS, WARRANTIES AND ENFORCEMENT MECHANISMS
A description of each transaction's representations, warranties
and enforcement
mechanisms (RW&Es) disclosed in the offering documents that
relate to the
underlying asset pool is available by accessing the relevant
appendix referenced
under "Related Research" below. The appendices also contain a
comparison of
these RW&Es to those Fitch considers typical for the asset class
as detailed in
the Special Report, Representations, Warranties and Enforcement
Mechanisms in
Global Structured Finance Transactions, dated 26 March 2015.
DATA ADEQUACY
Fitch conducted a review of 10 sample loan files focusing on the
underwriting
procedures conducted by AFGS compared to its credit policy at
the time of
underwriting. Fitch has checked the consistency and plausibility
of the
information and no material discrepancies were noted that would
affect Fitch's
rating analysis.
Contacts:
Lead Surveillance Analyst
Katie Brookes
Analyst
Phone +61 2 8256 0364
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney, NSW 2000,
Australia
Committee Chairperson
Natasha Vojvodic
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0350
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
Sources of Information:
The source of information used to assess these ratings was the
servicer, AFGS.
The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying
information used
in the analysis of the rated notes is public.
