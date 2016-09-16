(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, September 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has
affirmed PT Steel Pipe
Industry of Indonesia Tbk's (Spindo) National Long-Term Rating
at 'A-(idn)' with
a Stable Outlook.
Spindo's rating reflects its solid market position in
Indonesia's steel sector,
diversified revenue sources and stable conversion margin. This
is
counterbalanced by the high level of capex, which limits free
cash-flow
generation and keeps leverage moderately high.
'A' National Ratings denote expectations of low default risk
relative to other
issuers or obligations in the same country. However, changes in
circumstances or
economic conditions may affect the capacity for timely repayment
to a greater
degree than is the case for financial commitments denoted by a
higher rated
category.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Solid Position, Resilient Profile: Spindo has maintained its
position as
Indonesia's largest steel pipe maker. The company maintained
stable sales volume
and revenue growth, despite the global steel supply glut and
without significant
falls in average selling prices; Indonesian steel pipe products
do not directly
compete with imported Chinese steel, as they are on a different
level of the
value chain. Spindo's management sees a pick-up in
infrastructure and high-rise
projects and rising macroeconomic conditions, which support the
furniture and
automotive segments, as key to the company's growth.
Improving Profitability: The company's conversion margin, as
measured by
EBITDA/tonne, improved to 1.7x in 2015 after it obtained several
small-scale
high-margin oil and gas contracts earlier in the year. However,
we expect
Spindo's conversion margin to fall back to more sustainable
levels of around
1.3x due to oil and gas sector weakness; the 8M16 revenue
contribution from oil
and gas was just 1%, compared with 13% in 2015. Nevertheless,
this is still an
improvement from 1.0x in 2012 and is underpinned by the
company's ability to
pass on raw material fluctuations to customers.
Diversified Revenue Sources: Spindo derives its revenue from
various industries,
including construction (62%), oil and gas (1%), furniture (19%)
and automotive
(19%). The company's revenue picked up by 6.4% in 2015, with a
20% increase in
sales volume, following a 4.7% revenue decline in 2014 due to
slowing business
activities as a result of the presidential elections that took
place at the
time. We believe medium-term sales growth will be supported by
recovering
automotive sales, with the company hoping to tap into the
four-wheel drive
segment, rising infrastructure development and consumer
confidence. This should
offset the fall in oil and gas projects.
Restructured Capex Plan: Spindo has revised its capex timeline,
as it considers
a step-by-step outlay for machinery as more prudent due to
unconducive oil and
gas industry conditions. The new timeline lowers 2016 and 2018
capex, as the
company does not plan to acquire the machinery until 2017, with
additional
purchases in 2019 and after. The company also plans to allocate
more capex to
warehouses, which will improve its competitiveness by reducing
product delivery
time and cost. Nonetheless, Spindo's capex remains high and
Fitch expects
moderately high leverage and negative free cash flows during
2017-2019.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Spindo
include:
- USD/IDR at 13,300
- 30% dividend payout ratio
- total capex of around USD1.5bn over 2016-2019
- CAGR of 21% in sales volume from 2015-2019
- 6%-7% average selling price decline in 2016, flat in 2017 and
1% growth in
2018-2019
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- net-debt/EBITDA sustained below 3.5x (2015: 3.5x)
- conversion margin sustained above IDR1.5m per tonne (2015:
IDR1.7m per tonne)
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Net-debt/EBITDA above 4.5x on a sustained basis
- conversion margin below IDR1.25m per tonne on a sustained
basis
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Robin Sutanto
Analyst
+6221 29886811
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor Suite 2403
Jl Prof Dr Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta 12940
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0325
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
