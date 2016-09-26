(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, September 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned Bluestar
Finance Holdings Limited's (Bluestar Finance) proposed US dollar
senior notes,
unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by China National
Bluestar (Group)
Co, Ltd (Bluestar, BBB+/Rating Watch Positive), a
'BBB+(EXP)/RWP' expected
rating. Bluestar Finance is a fully owned subsidiary of
Bluestar.
Bluestar's ratings reflect strong operational linkage with
parent, China
National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina), China's largest
chemical company.
Bluestar is 53.77%-owned by ChemChina, which in turn is wholly
owned by the
State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of
the State
Council (Central SASAC).
The final rating on the proposed notes is contingent upon the
receipt of
documents conforming to information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Parental Linkage Drives Ratings: Bluestar's ratings remain
linked to that of its
parent, ChemChina. Bluestar consistently receives guarantees
from ChemChina for
a significant portion of its loans. ChemChina guaranteed 47% of
Bluestar's loans
as at end-June 2016. Moreover, Bluestar is a key contributor for
ChemChina's
material science and life-science segments, and operates as a
major overseas
platform for the parent. Bluestar accounted for 27% of
ChemChina's gross profit
in 1H16.
Enhanced Strategic Importance: The acquisition of Syngenta AG
raises ChemChina's
overall strategic importance to China's agriculture and food
industry, as
Syngenta AG is the world's third-largest seed company and one of
four dominant
producers of genetically modified seeds. Enhancing agricultural
yields is
important for China, as it has more than 20% of the world's
population but less
than 10% of the planet's arable land. In addition, Chinese
agricultural yields
are more than 40% lower than those of most Western countries.
Bluestar's parent, ChemChina, announced its intention to buy
Swiss seeds and
pesticides group, Syngenta AG, for USD43bn on 3 February 2016.
The companies
announced on 22 August 2016 that they received clearance for the
acquisition
from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.
The transaction,
which is likely to be finalised by end-2016, is also subject to
anti-trust
reviews by regulators from around the world and other customary
closing
conditions.
Leading Core Business Positions: Bluestar is the market leader
in many specialty
chemical segments - including organic silicon products,
nutritional science and
environmental science. These sectors are characterised by
significant
concentration and high barriers to entry. Bluestar generated 77%
of its revenue
from its new material and special chemical segment and its
nutritional science
segment in 2015.
Improved Leverage: We estimate Bluestar's net debt/operating
EBITDA in 1H16 at
6x, better than our full-year forecast of 7x. This is due mainly
to considerable
improvement in the operating EBTIDA margin. Total capex
continued to decline,
dropping 15% yoy in 1H16 to CNY1.1bn. We expect the company to
maintain low
capex in the next few years, which will help the company reduce
leverage.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- significant reduction in capex
- no common dividend payout for the next three years.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A revision of Fitch's internal assessment of the
creditworthiness of ChemChina
would be likely to lead to rating action on Bluestar. Negative
action would be
likely if Bluestar's legal, operational and strategic linkages
with ChemChina
weaken.
