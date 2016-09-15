(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO, September 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Nations
Trust Bank
PLC's (NTB, A(lka)/Stable) proposed Basel II-compliant
subordinated debentures
of up to LKR5bn an expected National Long-Term Rating of
'A-(lka)(EXP)'.
The proposed debentures will mature in five years and carry
fixed and floating
coupons. The debentures are to be listed on the Colombo Stock
Exchange. NTB
plans to use the proceeds to support its Tier 2 capital base,
diversify its
funding mix and reduce structural maturity mismatches.
The final rating is subject to the receipt of final
documentation conforming to
information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The proposed subordinated debentures are rated one notch below
NTB's National
Long-Term Rating to reflect the subordination to senior
unsecured creditors.
NTB's ratings reflect its expanding franchise, improved
efficiency and its high
and increasing exposure to products and customer segments that
are more
susceptible to economic cycles. The Outlook is Stable.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating on the proposed debentures will move in tandem with
NTB's National
Long-Term Ratings.
NTB's rating may be upgraded if it demonstrates progress in
building a strong
commercial banking franchise with enhanced funding stability,
improved
capitalisation and asset quality levels that are in line with
higher-rated
banks. An increase in risk appetite and rapid expansion in
segments that are
susceptible to economic cycles could result in a rating
downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Kanishka de Silva
Analyst
+941 1254 1900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd
15-04, East Tower, World Trade Center
Colombo 1, Sri Lanka
Secondary Analyst
Jeewanthi Malagala, CFA
Analyst
+941 1254 1900
Committee Chairperson
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
+852 2263 9966
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 21 October 2016
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Evaluating Corporate Governance (pub. 12 Dec 2012)
here
Global Bank Rating Criteria - Effective from 20 March 2015 to 15
July 2016 (pub.
20 Mar 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.