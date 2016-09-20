(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, September 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Gothaer
Allgemeine Versicherung AG's (GA) and Gothaer Lebensversicherung
AG's (GL)
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A' and Long-Term
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at 'A-'. The Outlooks are Stable. Fitch has also
affirmed GA's
EUR250m subordinated debt at 'BBB'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Gothaer group's (Gothaer) strong and
resilient
capitalisation, good market position and well-diversified
business mix. The
ratings are constrained by the adverse impact of the low
interest rate
environment on Gothaer's investment income and long-term life
liabilities.
Fitch considers Gothaer's capitalisation as strong and
supportive of its rating.
This view is supported by Gothaer's Fitch Prism Factor-Based
Model score of
'Strong' at end-2015 and Gothaer's Solvency I margin of 194%
(2014: 196%). Fitch
expects Gothaer to maintain strong capitalisation and report a
Solvency II ratio
of well above 100% for 2016 even without the benefit of
transitional measures on
technical provisions.
Gothaer's net income improved to EUR137m from EUR114m in 2014.
This was mainly
driven by increased realised gains in the life and non-life
segments. Non-life
underwriting results remained stable in 2015. The combined ratio
improved
slightly to 96.2% in 2015 (2014: 97.7%). For 2016, we expect a
slightly higher
combined ratio. Investment income in the non-life segment
improved in 2015 due
to the one-off effect of higher realised gains on real estate
investment. Life
results remained affected by the negative effects of low
interest rates, partly
offset by increased realised gains and improved underwriting
expenses. The
charges stemming from the need to fund additional regulatory
reserving
requirements (Zinszusatzreserve) reached EUR204m in 2015 (2014:
EUR151m), which
was financed mainly through realisation of capital gains.
Gothaer's life insurance investments have a shorter duration
than the group's
life insurance liabilities. This gap is in line with the average
duration gap of
German life insurers. Fitch views this risk negatively for the
ratings since it
contributes to interest rate risk. However, in the past two
years Gothaer has
increased its asset duration, improving its asset/liability gap.
Moreover, GL
has shifted its product mix away from traditional life products
with guaranteed
interest rates to new products that are less sensitive to
interest rates.
Fitch views Gothaer's asset allocation as prudent and well
diversified.
Gothaer's equity exposure remained low, despite having increased
in the last two
years from 0.4% in 2013 to 1.1% in 2015. Gothaer reduced further
its holdings of
subordinated debt in financial sector and corporates. At
end-2015 these
investments accounted for 3.2% (2014: 3.5%) of total
investments. We do not
expect major changes in Gothaer's asset allocation.
Gothaer is a mutual insurance group, which generated gross
written premiums
(GWP) of EUR4.5bn in 2015 (2014: EUR4.5bn), making it one of the
larger German
mid-sized insurance groups with a strong and stable market
position. Gothaer
focuses on private customers and small- and medium-sized
enterprises. Products
are distributed via tied agents and independent financial
advisors and, to a
limited degree, co-operative banks.
With GWP of EUR1.7bn, GA is Gothaer's main non-life insurer.
Gothaer plans to
merge GA with another of its non-life carriers, Asstel Sach,
during 2017. GL,
the main life insurer in the group, reported GWP of EUR1.3bn.
The health
insurer, Gothaer Krankenversicherung AG, constitutes the third
group segment
with GWP of EUR0.8bn.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for an upgrade include an improvement in
Gothaer's
capitalisation (as measured by Fitch's Prism Factor-Based Model
and other
relevant metrics, such as Solvency II ratios) and improved
profitability in
Gothaer's life and investment operations with a group return on
equity above
7.5% on a sustained basis.
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include weakening
capitalisation, as
measured by a decline in the Fitch Prism Factor-Based Model
score to the low end
of the "Strong" category, and a net combined ratio of above
105%.
