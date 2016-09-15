(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 15 (Fitch) A UK inquiry into Solvency 2 (S2)
and the potential
for post-Brexit changes is likely to look closely at capital
requirements for
annuities and at potential risks for reinsurers if future UK
rules are not
considered equivalent to S2, Fitch Ratings says.
The Treasury Select Committee, which announced the inquiry on
Tuesday, would not
be responsible for deciding the UK's post-Brexit solvency
regime. But its aim is
to assess the impact of S2 on the competitiveness of the UK
insurance industry
and on insurers' ability to meet customers' needs. We believe
insurers are
likely to highlight the impact on annuities because S2 capital
requirements for
these products are particularly onerous in the current market
and because they
have historically been a more important product for UK insurers
than for those
in most other European countries.
High capital charges have cut the returns annuities can offer,
making them less
attractive for customers, and have reduced choice as some
insurers are
retreating from the annuity market in favour of deploying
capital elsewhere.
Annuity business has also been significantly reduced by changes
to UK pension
rules.
The high capital charges are driven by the introduction of a
risk margin for
longevity risk, which increases significantly when interest
rates fall. The vote
to leave the EU and the Bank of England's subsequent expansion
of its
quantitative easing programme have exacerbated the impact by
pushing gilt yields
lower, which contributed to a decline in solvency ratios across
the UK life
insurance sector.
On an economic basis, however, UK annuity business is well
shielded from
interest-rate movements through the close duration matching of
long-term
insurance liabilities with similarly long-dated bonds. Low
yields do not
therefore weaken the capital position of annuity business under
Fitch's Prism
factor-based capital model, which is our primary tool for
assessing insurers'
capital. Any change to UK insurer solvency rules post-Brexit
would therefore
only affect ratings if it changed our assessment of the
underlying capital
position.
If the UK's supervisory regime were to change significantly
after Brexit this
would create uncertainty over whether it would be granted
equivalence by
European regulators. If the UK regime were not considered fully
equivalent, this
would likely reduce the attractiveness of the UK as a place to
cede reinsurance
to for EU-based insurers. This is because EU member states can
impose additional
requirements, such as a need to hold collateral, on reinsurers
in non-equivalent
countries.
For insurers, lack of equivalence would mean EU firms operating
in the UK would
have to comply with both sets of rules. This could put EU firms
at a
disadvantage if S2 requirements were significantly tougher than
the new UK
regime, but we think the impact would be limited, especially as
few EU insurers
have significant UK operations.
UK insurers operating in the EU generally already do so via
subsidiaries in each
separate market and these subsidiaries would have to continue
complying with S2.
A new UK solvency regime could require these subsidiaries to
also comply with UK
rules, but this would only make a significant difference if the
UK rules
increased capital requirements in some areas.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
